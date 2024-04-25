To the Members of Tech Mahindra Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Tech Mahindra Limited (the "Company") which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

EMPHASIS OF MATTER

We draw attention to note 37B to the standalone financial statements, which describes in detail certain matters relating to erstwhile Satyam Computer Services Limited ("erstwhile Satyam"), amalgamated with the Company with effect from 1 April 2011. In accordance with the Scheme approved by the Honourable High Court of Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, the Company has presented separately under "Suspense Account (net)" claims made by 37 companies in the City Civil Court, for alleged advances amounting to INR 12,304 million, to erstwhile Satyam. The Companys management, on the basis of current legal status, lack of documentation to support the validity of the claims and external legal opinion believes that these claims will not be payable on final adjudication.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

KEY AUDIT MATTER

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

KEY AUDIT MATTER

Revenue recognition on fixed price development contracts See Note 2.9 and 45 to standalone financial statements

The key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit The Company engages in fixed price development contracts, including contracts with multiple performance obligations. Our audit procedures included: Revenue recognition in such contracts involves judgments relating to identification of distinct performance obligations, determination of transaction price for such performance obligations and the appropriateness of the basis used to measure revenue over a period. • Obtained an understanding of the systems, processes and controls for evaluation of fixed price development contracts to identify distinct performance obligations and recognition of revenue. In case of fixed price development contracts where performance obligations are satisfied over a period of time, revenue is recognised using the percentage of completion method based on managements estimate of contract efforts. • Evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls relating to recording of the contract value, determining the transaction price, allocation of consideration to performance obligations, measurement of efforts incurred and process around estimation of efforts required to complete the performance obligations and the most appropriate method to recognise revenue. The estimation of total efforts or costs involves significant judgement and is assessed throughout the period of the contract to reflect any changes based on the latest available information. • On a selected sample of contracts, we tested that the revenue recognised is in accordance with the revenue recognition accounting standard. We: – evaluated the identification of performance obligations; – considered the terms of the contracts to determine the transaction price, including adjustments for any sums payable to the customer; – determined if the Companys evaluation of the method used for recognition of revenue is appropriate; – tested the Companys calculation of efforts incurred, estimation of contract efforts including estimation of onerous obligations if any, through a retrospective review of efforts incurred with estimated efforts. • Assessed the appropriateness of the related disclosures in the financial statements. Impairment of investments See Note 2.8 and 36 to standalone financial statements The Company has investment in subsidiaries, associates and joint venture. These investments are accounted for at cost, less impairment. If triggers for impairment exist on the balance sheet date, the recoverable amounts of the above investments are estimated in order to determine the extent of the impairment loss, if any. Our audit procedures included: Determination of triggers for impairment in value of these investments and recoverable amount, involves significant estimates and judgements, including the cash flow projections and sensitivity analysis of the key assumptions. • Evaluated impairment risk and assessed whether triggers exist for any investments based on consideration of external and internal factors affecting the value and performance of the investments. • Obtained management assessment of recoverable amount for investments where impairment risk is identified. • Where management has used an independent valuer, evaluated the independent valuers competence, capabilities and objectivity, and assessing the valuation methodology used by the independent valuer to estimate the fair value of investments. • Evaluated the reasonableness of cash flow projections and assessed the underlying key assumptions in managements valuation models used to determine recoverable amount considering external data, including assumptions of projected margins, revenue growth rates, terminal growth rates, discount rates. • Assessed the sensitivity of the assumptions on the impairment assessment and assessed the forecasts against the historical performance. • Engaged independent valuation specialists to assist in the evaluation of assumptions and methodologies used by the Company in assessment of recoverable value of certain investments, as appropriate. • Assessed the appropriateness of the related disclosures in the financial statements.

OTHER INFORMATION

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and auditors report(s) thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Companys annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

MANAGEMENTS AND BOARD OF

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/ loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2 A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c. The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 01 April 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. the modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(A) (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3) (b) and paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 31, 37 and 38 to the standalone financial statements.

b. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts – Refer Note 33B and 48 to the standalone financial statements.

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 55(ii) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 55(ii) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

e. With reference to the dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company incorporated in India:

(i) The interim dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company is in compliance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013;

(ii) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent it applies to payment for dividend; and

(iii) As noted in Note 18 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

f. Based on our examination which included test checks, except for instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account which have the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all the relevant transactions recorded in the respective softwares.

i. The feature of audit trail (edit log) was not enabled in full at the application layer of the accounting softwares in respect of the revenue system, payroll system and consolidation system and in respect of certain fields and tables of the accounting software used for maintaining the general ledger; and

ii. The feature of audit trail (edit log) was not enabled at the database layer to log any direct data changes in the accounting softwares used for maintaining books of accounts relating to the general ledger system, revenue system, payroll system and consolidation system.

During the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

C. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/payable by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid/ payable to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For B S R & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.:101248W/W-100022

Venkataramanan Vishwanath

Partner Place: Bengaluru Membership No.: 113156 Date: 25 April 2024 ICAI UDIN:24113156BKGFOG9166

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(i) (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company, except for properties (including two leasehold properties), included in Appendix 1, which are not held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company is a service company, primarily rendering information technology and related services. Accordingly, it does not hold any physical inventories. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided any guarantee or security to firms and limited liability partnership during the year. The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies or firms or limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investments and provided guarantees to companies or any other parties, in respect of which the requisite information is as below.

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us the Company has provided guarantee to any other entities as below:

Particulars Guarantees (Rs. in Million) Aggregate amount during the year Subsidiaries* 1,082 Joint venture* - Associates* - Others - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Subsidiaries* Joint venture* 10,888 Associates* - Others -

*As per the Companies Act, 2013

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made and guarantees provided during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. Further, the Company has not given any security or loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans or advances in the nature of loan to any party. Accordingly, clause 3(iii)(c)-(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, in respect of investments made and guarantees given by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with. Further, the Company has not given any security or loans.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act for the services rendered by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, statutory dues relating to Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employee State Insurance, Income Tax, Service tax, Sales tax, Value added tax or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute are included in Appendix 2.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standlone balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint venture as defined under the Act.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint venture or associate companies (as defined under the Act).

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) has more than one CIC as part of the Group. The Group has four CICs as part of the Group

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge of the Board of

Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

Also refer to the Other Information paragraph of our main audit report which explains that the other information comprising the information included in annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

(xx) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under subsection (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under subsection (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any ongoing project.

Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

APPENDIX 1: CLAUSE (I)(C), ALSO REFER NOTE 31.6 TO THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Description of property Gross carrying value (INR Million) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held- indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of the Company. Also indicate if in dispute Freehold land 190 Erstwhile Satyam Not applicable 1 April 2012 till date Note 1 Leasehold land 470 Computers Limited amalgamated Not applicable 1 April 2011 till date Note 2 Leasehold land 5 with the company Not applicable 1 April 2011 till date Note 3

• Note 1 (Freehold land located at Bahadurpally, Survey No. 62/1A, Qutubullapur Mandal, Bahadurpally Village, District- Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad – 500043 measuring 581,711 square meters) : As per the information and explanations provided to us, after payment of the stamp duty to the Registrar of the State of Andhra Pradesh, the state split into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, due to which the jurisdiction of the registration office has changed and the related stamp duty final is yet to be assessed.

• Note 2 (Leasehold land located at Survey no. 1(P), 3(P), 8(P), 40(P), 7l(P), 109, 152(P), MIHANSEZ Area, Nagpur - 441108, admeasuring 518,241 square meters): As per the information given to us, the Company has not yet received the adjudication certificate. Mutation proceedings will be initiated after the adjudication certificate is receive from the authority.

• Note3(LeaseholdlandlocatedatPlotNo.S-1,MaitreeViharRoad,Chandrasekharpur,Bhubaneswar-751023, admeasuring 55,600 square meters): As per the information given to us, the General Administration Department of Government of Odisha has not yet issued the letter communicating the transfer fees to be paid by the Company. On such payment, the property will be registered in the revenue records.

APPENDIX 2: CLAUSE (VII)(B)

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (INR Millions) Amount paid under protest (INR Millions) Period to which it relates Forum where the dispute is pending Employee Provident Fund & Miscellaneou s Provident fund (Refer note 31.5) 2,448 - March 2013 to April 2014 Central Government Industrial Tribunal Provisions Act, 1952 Provident fund 8 - April 2016 to February 2021 Honourable High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 308 - 2017-18 Assessing Officer Income Tax 4,749 - 2001-02 to 2020-21 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax 6,029 - 2002-03 to 2009-10 Honourable High Court ** Income Tax 3,316 - 2005-06 to 2011-12 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax 40 - 2004-05 Honourable Supreme Court Finance Act 1994 Service Tax 12,753 - 2010-11 to 2013-14 Supreme Court Service Tax 1,966 63 2004-05 to 2014-15 Custom Excise and Service tax Appellate Tribunal Service Tax 343 13 2005-2011 High Court Service Tax 137 11 2007-08 to 2017-18 Tribunal

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount (INR Millions) Amount paid under protest (INR Millions) Period to which it relates Forum where the dispute is pending Andhra Pradesh VAT Act Value Added 231 83 2008-09 to 2010-11 High Court 2005 / Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Tax / Sales Tax Central Sales Tax Act 1956 Central Sales Tax (Uttar Pradesh) 4 4 2008-09 Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Tax Central Sales Tax (Gujrat) 12 7 2006-07 to 2008-09 Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Tax Andhra Pradesh Value Added Tax 2005 Value Added Tax 0 0 2007-08 to 2010-11 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal Goods and Service Tax Goods and 281 32 2017-18 to 2020-21 Joint Commissioner of Act 2017 Service Tax Appeal- Pune States Ghana Revenue Authority Withholding taxes/ VAT/ Corporate tax. 92 44 April 2013 to March 2019 Commissioner General Tanzania Revenue Authority Withholding taxes/ VAT/ Corporate tax. 2 - 2015-17 Regional Manager of Tanzania Revenue Authority Sweden Revenue Authority Withholding tax 53 - Jan 23 to Mar 23 Manager at General Authority of Zakat and Tax Uganda Revenue Authority VAT and Withholding tax 120 - 2013-18 Uganda Revenue Authority

• ** Note 1: The above excludes Income Tax Draft Notices of Demand amounting to INR 7,952 million and INR 9,637 for financial year 2001-02 and 2006-07 respectively, issued by Additional Commissioner of Income Tax under Section 143(3) read with Section 147 of the Income Tax Act, 1961, against which the Company has filed its objections with the Dispute Resolution Panel, which is pending disposal.

• Note 2: Amounts less than INR 1 million are reported as ‘0.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE AFORESAID STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUBSECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE ACT (REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 2(A)(f) UNDER ‘REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS SECTION OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE)

OPINION

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Tech Mahindra Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at

31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

MANAGEMENTS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company consideringtheessentialcomponentsofinternalcontrol stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controlswithreferencetofinancialstatements,including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

