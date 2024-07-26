|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|19 Oct 2024
|1 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting dated 19th Oct 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|TECH MAHINDRA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Apr 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|TECH MAHINDRA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 28/03/2024) Board approves Dividend. Financial Results for 31st March, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor. Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Date of payment of Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|27 Dec 2023
|TECH MAHINDRA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 & Intimation for Trading Window Closure. Prior Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 & intimation for Trading Window Closure. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/12/2023) We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, 24th January, 2024 have inter alia approved audited financial results and audited consolidated financial results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 along with Auditors report thereon. Outcome of the Board meeting held on 24th January, 2024- Merger and Amendment of ESOP Scheme. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.01.2024)
The net profit for the period climbed by 28.8% to ₹851.5 Crore. The margin increased by almost 100 basis points to 8.5% from 7.35%.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.Read More
