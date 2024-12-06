Canara Bank Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,814.13
1,814.13
1,814.13
1,646.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
85,140.46
71,793.05
64,297.18
57,238.19
Net Worth
86,954.59
73,607.18
66,111.31
58,884.93
Minority Interest
Debt
13,69,958.89
12,37,308.4
11,32,694.21
10,60,858.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14,56,913.48
13,10,915.58
11,98,805.52
11,19,743.07
Fixed Assets
12,228.17
10,230.67
11,356.3
11,206.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
3,57,454.42
3,19,038.45
2,82,012.9
2,61,690.39
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5,707.51
5,980.73
8,953.5
10,658.48
Networking Capital
-849.18
3,569.97
10,826.69
18,730.65
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
33,778.06
38,386.64
40,126.05
52,662.61
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-34,627.24
-34,816.67
-29,299.36
-33,931.96
Cash
1,50,759.72
1,41,423.2
1,82,054.31
1,78,408.04
Total Assets
5,25,300.64
4,80,243.02
4,95,203.7
4,80,694.09
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, RITES, Canara Bank, etc.Read More
In the second quarter, the bank recovered Rs 2,905 crore, which included recovery from written-off accounts.Read More
K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank, presented a dividend check for ₹1,838.15 Crore.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.