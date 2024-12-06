iifl-logo-icon 1
Canara Bank Balance Sheet

92.83
(-3.04%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,814.13

1,814.13

1,814.13

1,646.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

85,140.46

71,793.05

64,297.18

57,238.19

Net Worth

86,954.59

73,607.18

66,111.31

58,884.93

Minority Interest

Debt

13,69,958.89

12,37,308.4

11,32,694.21

10,60,858.14

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

14,56,913.48

13,10,915.58

11,98,805.52

11,19,743.07

Fixed Assets

12,228.17

10,230.67

11,356.3

11,206.53

Intangible Assets

Investments

3,57,454.42

3,19,038.45

2,82,012.9

2,61,690.39

Deferred Tax Asset Net

5,707.51

5,980.73

8,953.5

10,658.48

Networking Capital

-849.18

3,569.97

10,826.69

18,730.65

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

33,778.06

38,386.64

40,126.05

52,662.61

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-34,627.24

-34,816.67

-29,299.36

-33,931.96

Cash

1,50,759.72

1,41,423.2

1,82,054.31

1,78,408.04

Total Assets

5,25,300.64

4,80,243.02

4,95,203.7

4,80,694.09

