Canara Bank Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
3,844.78
10,266.41
8,934.58
9,624.81
Other operating items
Operating
3,844.78
10,266.41
8,934.58
9,624.81
Capital expenditure
263.13
280.4
745.26
4,055.91
Free cash flow
4,107.92
10,546.81
9,679.84
13,680.73
Equity raised
64,262.48
62,512.04
61,097.8
54,119.28
Investing
7,956.59
247.87
15,233.16
5,695.42
Financing
9,87,697.04
9,78,987.65
9,15,555.82
8,00,947.48
Dividends paid
59.72
0
540.97
507.38
Net in cash
10,64,083.76
10,52,294.38
10,02,107.59
8,74,950.3
