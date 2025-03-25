Top Stocks for Today - 25th March 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Britannia Industries: The bakery business announced that it has reported a partial disruption in its operations at Jhagadia plant, Gujarat. This is following a worker strike commencing from March 24, 2025. The company is actively engaged with workers for resolving the situation amicably.

Hyundai India: The auto business stated that its board of directors approved an investment of about ₹694 Crore for setting up and operating a tooling centre in India. The facility will emphasize on manufacturing stamping tools and panel production for vehicles. The investment is directed at stabilizing Hyundai’s supply chain by ensuring timely domestic production of stamping tools and panels.

Brigade Enterprises: The real estate business acquired a 4.4-acre land parcel in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The acquisition is for the development of a premium residential project worth a total development potential of 0.6 million square feet. The project is expected to generate a gross development value (GDV) of about ₹950 Crore.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-owned business has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a contract worth ₹115.79 Crore from Central Railway’s Nagpur unit. The project involves upgradation of its existing 1X25 KV electric traction system to a 2X25 KV system. The company shall execute the order over a period of 24 months.

Canara Bank: The state-owned lender stated that the government has appointed SK Majumdar as the bank’s executive director for an effective term of three years.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com