Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|92.8
|₹0.10%
|47,2500%
|-
|-
|95
|₹0.050%
|47,2500%
|1,21,5000%
|₹23.90%
|96.8
|₹0.050%
|8,37,0000%
|1,41,750-8.69%
|₹10.9-13.14%
|100
|₹0.050%
|18,96,7500%
|-
|-
|100.8
|₹0.050%
|10,80,0000%
|13,5000%
|₹8.2510%
|102.5
|₹0.050%
|2,36,2500%
|-
|-
|102.8
|₹0.050%
|2,02,5000%
|6,7500%
|₹7.20%
|104.8
|₹0.050%
|1,08,000-15.78%
|60,75012.5%
|₹7.89.09%
|105
|₹0.050%
|10,66,500-16.84%
|-
|-
|105.8
|₹0.050%
|3,84,750-5%
|-
|-
|106
|₹0.9-5.26%
|1,75,5000%
|1,68,7500%
|₹6.838.77%
|106.8
|₹0.050%
|6,95,25010.75%
|94,500-17.64%
|₹4.05-28.31%
|107.5
|₹0.05-50%
|5,26,50047.16%
|-
|-
|107.8
|₹0.05-50%
|1,14,750-43.33%
|-
|-
|108
|₹1.050%
|47,2500%
|-
|-
|108.8
|₹0.05-50%
|1,01,250-65.11%
|-
|-
|109
|₹0.1-33.33%
|87,750-7.14%
|-
|-
|109.8
|₹0.2-20%
|27,000-80%
|6,61,500-30.98%
|₹2.1-26.31%
|110
|₹0.05-80%
|48,53,250-29.44%
|2,97,00010%
|₹1-54.54%
|110.8
|₹0.05-88.88%
|2,09,250-48.33%
|-
|-
|111.8
|₹0.05-93.75%
|3,91,500-80.92%
|-
|-
|112
|₹0.05-95%
|3,64,500-87.29%
|11,07,00018.84%
|₹0.05-96.15%
|112.5
|₹0.5-60%
|4,99,500-27.45%
|5,53,500-1.20%
|₹0.05-95.65%
|112.8
|₹0.8-42.85%
|2,70,000-33.33%
|-
|-
|113
|₹1-35.48%
|1,28,250-61.22%
|-
|-
|113.8
|₹2.8539.02%
|81,0000%
|8,16,750-52.17%
|₹0.05-94.11%
|114
|₹1.8-20%
|6,14,250-42.40%
|-
|-
|114.8
|₹2.91.75%
|4,32,0000%
|65,27,250-27.67%
|₹0.05-92.3%
|115
|₹3.256.55%
|14,78,250-73.42%
|5,87,250-18.69%
|₹0.05-88.88%
|115.8
|₹3.35-9.45%
|4,38,750-4.41%
|12,96,000-44.34%
|₹0.05-87.5%
|116
|₹3.4-11.68%
|4,79,250-40.83%
|8,16,750-28.40%
|₹0.1-60%
|116.8
|₹3.8-14.6%
|4,18,500-36.08%
|10,46,250-52.01%
|₹0.05-80%
|117
|₹4.55-2.15%
|6,41,250-20.83%
|5,13,000-24.75%
|₹0.05-75%
|117.5
|₹6.6525.47%
|2,76,7505.12%
|6,54,7500%
|₹0.05-75%
|117.8
|₹5.350%
|4,79,2500%
|22,14,000-13.22%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|118
|₹6.19.9%
|9,58,500-13.41%
|4,32,0000%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|118.8
|₹7.456.42%
|2,90,250-4.44%
|8,03,250-13.13%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|119
|₹6.759.75%
|2,70,000-4.76%
|4,18,500-4.61%
|₹0.05-50%
|119.8
|₹7.050%
|2,22,7500%
|64,19,250-23.24%
|₹0.05-50%
|120
|₹8.17.99%
|18,02,250-31.53%
|9,24,750-12.73%
|₹0.05-50%
|120.8
|₹9.312.04%
|8,30,250-26.34%
|18,90,000-1.75%
|₹0.05-50%
|121
|₹9.59.19%
|6,48,000-4%
|6,27,7500%
|₹0.050%
|121.8
|₹8.90%
|1,01,2500%
|20,25,0001.01%
|₹0.050%
|122
|₹1011.73%
|3,98,250-38.54%
|2,43,0000%
|₹0.050%
|122.5
|₹11.8514.49%
|1,41,750-16%
|2,29,5000%
|₹0.050%
|122.8
|₹11.4518.04%
|94,500-6.66%
|8,03,2500.84%
|₹0.050%
|123
|₹12.110%
|94,500-6.66%
|1,41,7500%
|₹0.150%
|123.8
|₹12.451.63%
|20,25050%
|4,99,5000%
|₹0.050%
|124
|₹12.519.61%
|1,01,250-25%
|2,83,5000%
|₹0.10%
|124.8
|₹10.650%
|33,7500%
|44,75,250-1.77%
|₹0.050%
|125
|₹13.37.25%
|6,54,750-46.70%
|5,26,5000%
|₹0.10%
|125.8
|₹14.437.79%
|87,750-7.14%
|3,64,5000%
|₹0.050%
|126
|₹1429.62%
|1,01,250-66.66%
|8,70,7500%
|₹0.050%
|126.8
|₹15.59.54%
|47,2500%
|2,76,7500%
|₹0.050%
|127
|₹8.250%
|33,7500%
|1,14,7500%
|₹0.050%
|127.5
|-
|-
|14,10,7500%
|₹0.050%
|128
|-
|-
|1,95,7500%
|₹0.050%
|128.8
|-
|-
|2,56,5000%
|₹0.050%
|129
|-
|-
|2,70,0000%
|₹0.05-80%
|129.8
|-
|-
|53,05,5007.23%
|₹0.050%
|130
|₹18.253.98%
|9,78,750-24.87%
|2,90,2500%
|₹0.050%
|130.8
|₹16.10%
|54,0000%
|2,56,5000%
|₹0.050%
|131
|-
|-
|81,0000%
|₹0.050%
|131.8
|-
|-
|8,16,7500%
|₹0.050%
|132
|₹15.650%
|20,2500%
|2,16,0000%
|₹0.150%
|132.5
|-
|-
|54,0000%
|₹0.050%
|132.8
|-
|-
|94,5000%
|₹0.10%
|133
|-
|-
|1,01,2500%
|₹0.10%
|133.8
|-
|-
|8,70,7500%
|₹0.050%
|135
|-
|-
|8,23,5000%
|₹0.150%
|135.8
|-
|-
|94,5000%
|₹0.050%
|136
|-
|-
|54,60,7500%
|₹0.050%
|136.8
|₹24.850%
|1,01,2500%
|6,7500%
|₹1.80%
|137
|-
|-
|6,95,2500%
|₹0.050%
|137.8
|-
|-
|74,2500%
|₹1.40%
|139
|-
|-
|11,40,7500%
|₹0.050%
|140
|-
|-
|14,64,7500%
|₹0.050%
|140.8
|₹28.40%
|33,7500%
|6,7500%
|₹1.90%
|141
|-
|-
|1,3500%
|₹200%
|640
|-
|-
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, RITES, Canara Bank, etc.Read More
In the second quarter, the bank recovered Rs 2,905 crore, which included recovery from written-off accounts.Read More
K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank, presented a dividend check for ₹1,838.15 Crore.Read More
