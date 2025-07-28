iifl-logo

Canara Bank Q1 Net Profit Rises 22% to ₹4,752 Crore

28 Jul 2025 , 11:33 AM

Canara Bank kicked off the financial year on a strong note, reporting a net profit of ₹4,752 crore for the April–June 2025 quarter. That’s a solid 22% growth over the ₹3,905 crore profit it logged in the same period last year.

The public sector lender saw its total income climb to ₹38,063 crore, compared to ₹34,020 crore a year ago. Interest earnings rose as well, reaching ₹31,003 crore, up from ₹28,701 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

Operationally, the bank remained robust. Its operating profit improved to ₹8,554 crore, against ₹7,616 crore a year earlier, reflecting continued momentum in its core business.

The bank’s asset quality showed meaningful progress. Gross non-performing assets came down to 2.69% of gross advances, significantly better than the 4.14% reported in the year-ago quarter. Net NPAs followed a similar trend, falling to 0.63% from 1.24%.

As the quality of its loan book improved, Canara’s provisioning needs dropped. The bank set aside ₹1,845 crore during the quarter, lower than the ₹2,171 crore in Q1 FY25. Its provision coverage ratio strengthened too, now at 93.17%, compared to 89.22% last year.

Return on Assets edged up to 1.14%, a modest rise from 1.05% a year ago. The capital adequacy ratio also improved, touching 16.52% as of June 2025, compared to 16.38% in the same quarter of the previous year, giving the bank a comfortable cushion for future credit growth.

