Canara Bank Appoints SK Majumdar as Executive Director for Three Years

The central government has appointed SK Majumdar as the Executive Director of Canara Bank for three years with effect from March 24, 2025. The Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services, issued the notification for the appointment.

SK Majumdar, a 56-year-old, is a qualified chartered accountant and cost accountant with more than 25 years of banking industry experience. Mr/Ved, who joined Canara Bank in Jan 2000, has held leadership positions in different branches and administrative offices. His expertise includes project finance, large corporate credit, and international operations.

Prior to his upward move, Majumdar was the Chief General Manager & Group Chief Financial Officer (GCFO) at Canara Bank. He has previously headed the bank’s New York branch, a large corporate branch and large corporate credit. Before taking up his assignment as Executive Director he had been the Circle Head of Delhi. The appointment shall be with effect from March 24, 2025, for 3 years or until further orders of the government, it added.