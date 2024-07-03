Canara Bank Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Total Income
1,01,780.8
79,435.72
69,738.47
70,047.26
46,272.88
Total Expenditure
-
-
-
-
-
PBIDT
-
-
-
-
-
Interest
-
-
-
-
-
PBDT
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
-
-
-
-
-
Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Minority Interest After NP
83.41
62.7
-108.79
38.21
62.03
Net Profit after Minority Interest
11,326.81
7,918.24
4,206.03
1,694.82
1,223.55
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-822
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
11,326.81
7,918.24
5,028.03
1,694.82
1,223.55
EPS (Unit Curr.)
62.44
43.65
24.38
11.54
15.66
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1,814.13
1,814.13
1,814.13
1,646.74
1,030.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
83.62
77.77
73.46
68.39
76.87
PBDTM(%)
18.51
16.56
12.03
4.17
4.66
PATM(%)
13.52
12.3
7.3
3.05
3.16
