Canara Bank Q3 Updates: NII jumps marginally by 1%

Canara Bank Limited announced its results for the quarter ended December 2025. The business said that Net Interest Income (NII) for the period witnessed 1.10% y-o-y growth to ₹9,252 Crore. Street estimates pegged a figure of ₹9,453 Crore.
The company said that its net profit jumped as much as 25.60% on a y-o-y to ₹5,155 Crore. However, it is to be noted that the jump in profitability is on account of a higher other income component.
Other income for the quarter witnessed a growth of 36% on a year-on-year basis to ₹7,899.40 Crore. In the same period of previous year, it registered other income of ₹5,802 Crore. However, the company said that the increase in profitability is owing to a higher other income component.
The business said that its asset quality logged improvement from the previous quarter. Gross Non-Performing Assets were reported at 2.08% against 2.35% in the September quarter. Net NPAs stood at 0.45% from 0.54% in the previous quarter.
Provisions for the period witnessed a marginal jump to ₹2,414 Crore compared to ₹2,354 Crore in the same quarter of previous year.
Canara Bank posted a 13.60% y-o-y surge in its global advances as compared to the previous corresponding period. Global deposits registered a 12.95% y-o-y growth to ₹15.21 Lakh Crore.
