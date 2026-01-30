iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Canara Bank Q3 Updates: NII jumps marginally by 1%

30 Jan 2026 , 11:17 AM

Canara Bank Limited announced its results for the quarter ended December 2025. The business said that Net Interest Income (NII) for the period witnessed 1.10% y-o-y growth to ₹9,252 Crore. Street estimates pegged a figure of ₹9,453 Crore.

The company said that its net profit jumped as much as 25.60% on a y-o-y to ₹5,155 Crore. However, it is to be noted that the jump in profitability is on account of a higher other income component. 

Other income for the quarter witnessed a growth of 36% on a year-on-year basis to ₹7,899.40 Crore. In the same period of previous year, it registered other income of ₹5,802 Crore. However, the company said that the increase in profitability is owing to a higher other income component. 

The business said that its asset quality logged improvement from the previous quarter. Gross Non-Performing Assets were reported at 2.08% against 2.35% in the September quarter. Net NPAs stood at 0.45% from 0.54% in the previous quarter.

Provisions for the period witnessed a marginal jump to ₹2,414 Crore compared to ₹2,354 Crore in the same quarter of previous year. 

Canara Bank posted a 13.60% y-o-y surge in its global advances as compared to the previous corresponding period. Global deposits registered a 12.95% y-o-y growth to ₹15.21 Lakh Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Canara Bank
  • Canara Bank news
  • Canara Bank Result Update
  • Canara Bank Results
  • Canara Bank Results Today
  • Canara Bank share price
  • Canara Bank Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

CG Power Subsidiary Wins ₹433.34 Crore KAVACH Order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works

CG Power Subsidiary Wins ₹433.34 Crore KAVACH Order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jan 2026|05:29 PM
Ajanta Pharma Q3FY26 Profit Rises 17.6% to ₹274 Crore, Revenue Up 20%

Ajanta Pharma Q3FY26 Profit Rises 17.6% to ₹274 Crore, Revenue Up 20%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jan 2026|04:41 PM
Cochin Shipyard bags ₹250 Crore order; shares gain ~2%

Cochin Shipyard bags ₹250 Crore order; shares gain ~2%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jan 2026|02:14 PM
Deepak Fertilisers posts 43% y-o-y decline in Q3 net profit

Deepak Fertilisers posts 43% y-o-y decline in Q3 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jan 2026|02:12 PM
Vedanta Q3 Results: Net Profit up 70% y-o-y

Vedanta Q3 Results: Net Profit up 70% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jan 2026|01:46 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.