Canara Bank EGM

97.88
(0.57%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Canara Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM30 Sep 202427 Nov 2024
EGM 27/11/2024 Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)- 27.11.2024 The Portal will open for remote e-voting at 9.00 a.m. on Saturday, 23rd November 2024 and will remain open throughout on all the days up to 5.00 p.m. on Tuesday 26th November 2024 (both days inclusive). c) Remote e-voting is optional. Shareholders of the Bank holding shares either in physical or in dematerialized form, as on the Cut - off Date i.e.,Wednesday, 23rd October 2024, may cast their vote electronically (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024) Convening of Extraordinary General meeting(EGM) for Election of One Shareholder Director and Notice for Specified Date/Cut-off Date for Election (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024) Election of Shareholder Director of the Bank-Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) convened on 27th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024) Election of One Director from amongst Shareholders other than Central government EGM on 27.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.11.2024)

Canara Bank: Related News

Top Stocks for today - 6th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 6th December 2024

6 Dec 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy's Laboratories, RITES, Canara Bank, etc.

Read More
Canara Bank Targets 6,000 Crore Recovery in Second Half of FY25

Canara Bank Targets 6,000 Crore Recovery in Second Half of FY25

4 Nov 2024|01:38 PM

In the second quarter, the bank recovered Rs 2,905 crore, which included recovery from written-off accounts.

Read More
PSU Banks Pay ₹6,481 Crore Dividend to Govt

PSU Banks Pay ₹6,481 Crore Dividend to Govt

11 Jul 2024|10:09 AM

K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank, presented a dividend check for ₹1,838.15 Crore.

Read More
Read More

