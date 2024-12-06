EGM 27/11/2024 Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)- 27.11.2024 The Portal will open for remote e-voting at 9.00 a.m. on Saturday, 23rd November 2024 and will remain open throughout on all the days up to 5.00 p.m. on Tuesday 26th November 2024 (both days inclusive). c) Remote e-voting is optional. Shareholders of the Bank holding shares either in physical or in dematerialized form, as on the Cut - off Date i.e.,Wednesday, 23rd October 2024, may cast their vote electronically (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024) Convening of Extraordinary General meeting(EGM) for Election of One Shareholder Director and Notice for Specified Date/Cut-off Date for Election (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024) Election of Shareholder Director of the Bank-Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) convened on 27th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024) Election of One Director from amongst Shareholders other than Central government EGM on 27.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.11.2024)