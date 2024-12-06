22nd AGM of the Bank and Record Date 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Friday, 28th June 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). 22nd AGM of the Bank through VC/OAVM on 28.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024)