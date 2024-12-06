|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|CANARA BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting-Unaudited (Reviewed) Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter & Half Year ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited (Reviewed) Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Second Quarter & Half Year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|CANARA BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited (Reviewed) Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the First Quarter / Three Months ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 May 2024
|28 May 2024
|CANARA BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting -Capital Raising Plan for the FY 2024-25 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Capital Raising Plan for the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 May 2024
|25 Apr 2024
|CANARA BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board meeting Audited Financial Results and Recommendation of Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|CANARA BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Sub-Division/Split of the Equity Shares of the Bank This is to inform the Stock Exchanges that the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held today, i.e Monday, 26th February 2024, inter alia, approved Sub-division/ split of every one equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each, fully paid-up, into 5 (five) equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 /- (Rupee two only) each, fully paid-up, subject to approval of the Reserve Bank of India. The detailed disclosure for sub-division/ split of existing equity shares, in terms of Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July 2023, is enclosed as Annexure A. Further, with reference to Our letter Ref No. SD:631/632/11/12::2023-24 dated 07.02.2024, the Trading Window for the Directors / Designated Persons of the Bank / their relatives / Connected Persons to deal in shares / securities of the Bank shall reopen on 29.02.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.02.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|CANARA BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting- Unaudited (Reviewed) Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31.12.2023 Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited (Reviewed) Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Third Quarter & Nine Months ended 31.12.2023 Quarterly Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, RITES, Canara Bank, etc.Read More
In the second quarter, the bank recovered Rs 2,905 crore, which included recovery from written-off accounts.Read More
K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank, presented a dividend check for ₹1,838.15 Crore.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.