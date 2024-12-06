iifl-logo-icon 1
Canara Bank Board Meeting

94.69
(1.58%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Canara Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
CANARA BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting-Unaudited (Reviewed) Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter & Half Year ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited (Reviewed) Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Second Quarter & Half Year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
CANARA BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited (Reviewed) Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the First Quarter / Three Months ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)
Board Meeting31 May 202428 May 2024
CANARA BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting -Capital Raising Plan for the FY 2024-25 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Capital Raising Plan for the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 May 202425 Apr 2024
CANARA BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board meeting Audited Financial Results and Recommendation of Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)
Board Meeting26 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
CANARA BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Sub-Division/Split of the Equity Shares of the Bank This is to inform the Stock Exchanges that the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held today, i.e Monday, 26th February 2024, inter alia, approved Sub-division/ split of every one equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each, fully paid-up, into 5 (five) equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 /- (Rupee two only) each, fully paid-up, subject to approval of the Reserve Bank of India. The detailed disclosure for sub-division/ split of existing equity shares, in terms of Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July 2023, is enclosed as Annexure A. Further, with reference to Our letter Ref No. SD:631/632/11/12::2023-24 dated 07.02.2024, the Trading Window for the Directors / Designated Persons of the Bank / their relatives / Connected Persons to deal in shares / securities of the Bank shall reopen on 29.02.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.02.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202412 Jan 2024
CANARA BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting- Unaudited (Reviewed) Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended 31.12.2023 Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited (Reviewed) Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Third Quarter & Nine Months ended 31.12.2023 Quarterly Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)

Canara Bank: Related News

Top Stocks for today - 6th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 6th December 2024

6 Dec 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, RITES, Canara Bank, etc.

Canara Bank Targets 6,000 Crore Recovery in Second Half of FY25

Canara Bank Targets 6,000 Crore Recovery in Second Half of FY25

4 Nov 2024|01:38 PM

In the second quarter, the bank recovered Rs 2,905 crore, which included recovery from written-off accounts.

PSU Banks Pay ₹6,481 Crore Dividend to Govt

PSU Banks Pay ₹6,481 Crore Dividend to Govt

11 Jul 2024|10:09 AM

K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank, presented a dividend check for ₹1,838.15 Crore.

