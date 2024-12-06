Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

CANARA BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting-Unaudited (Reviewed) Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter & Half Year ended 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited (Reviewed) Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Second Quarter & Half Year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

CANARA BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Unaudited (Reviewed) Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the First Quarter / Three Months ended 30.06.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/07/2024)

Board Meeting 31 May 2024 28 May 2024

CANARA BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting -Capital Raising Plan for the FY 2024-25 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Capital Raising Plan for the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

CANARA BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board meeting Audited Financial Results and Recommendation of Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024

CANARA BANKhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Sub-Division/Split of the Equity Shares of the Bank This is to inform the Stock Exchanges that the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held today, i.e Monday, 26th February 2024, inter alia, approved Sub-division/ split of every one equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten only) each, fully paid-up, into 5 (five) equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 /- (Rupee two only) each, fully paid-up, subject to approval of the Reserve Bank of India. The detailed disclosure for sub-division/ split of existing equity shares, in terms of Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July 2023, is enclosed as Annexure A. Further, with reference to Our letter Ref No. SD:631/632/11/12::2023-24 dated 07.02.2024, the Trading Window for the Directors / Designated Persons of the Bank / their relatives / Connected Persons to deal in shares / securities of the Bank shall reopen on 29.02.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.02.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024