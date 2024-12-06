iifl-logo-icon 1
Canara Bank Dividend

97.33
(2.79%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Canara Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend8 May 202414 Jun 202417 Jun 20243.22161Final
Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held today 08.05.2024 (Wednesday) inter alia has considered and approved the following: Recommended Dividend of Rs.16.10/- per equity share (i.e., 161%) of face value of Rs.10/- each to the shareholders for the year 2023-24, subject to the approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank. Sub: Disclosure with regard to Dividend Ref: 1. SD:75/76/11/12::2024-25 dated 08.05.2024 2. SD:81/82/11/12::2024-25 dated 08.05.2024 We have, vide our above mentioned letters, informed the Stock Exchanges regarding recommendation of dividend of Rs. 16.10 per equity share(i.e 161% of face value of Rs.10/-) each to the shareholders for the year 2023-24, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank. Shares of our bank has undergone subdivision at the ratio of 1:5 for which the record date was 15.05.2024. The new face value is Rs.2/-. Accordingly, we wish to inform you that the dividend of Rs. 3.22 per equity share (i.e 161% of face value of Rs. 2/-) each to the shareholders for the year 2023-24, will be paid subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)

Canara Bank: Related News

Top Stocks for today - 6th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 6th December 2024

6 Dec 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, RITES, Canara Bank, etc.

Canara Bank Targets 6,000 Crore Recovery in Second Half of FY25

Canara Bank Targets 6,000 Crore Recovery in Second Half of FY25

4 Nov 2024|01:38 PM

In the second quarter, the bank recovered Rs 2,905 crore, which included recovery from written-off accounts.

PSU Banks Pay ₹6,481 Crore Dividend to Govt

PSU Banks Pay ₹6,481 Crore Dividend to Govt

11 Jul 2024|10:09 AM

K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank, presented a dividend check for ₹1,838.15 Crore.

