|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|8 May 2024
|14 Jun 2024
|17 Jun 2024
|3.22
|161
|Final
|Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held today 08.05.2024 (Wednesday) inter alia has considered and approved the following: Recommended Dividend of Rs.16.10/- per equity share (i.e., 161%) of face value of Rs.10/- each to the shareholders for the year 2023-24, subject to the approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank. Sub: Disclosure with regard to Dividend Ref: 1. SD:75/76/11/12::2024-25 dated 08.05.2024 2. SD:81/82/11/12::2024-25 dated 08.05.2024 We have, vide our above mentioned letters, informed the Stock Exchanges regarding recommendation of dividend of Rs. 16.10 per equity share(i.e 161% of face value of Rs.10/-) each to the shareholders for the year 2023-24, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank. Shares of our bank has undergone subdivision at the ratio of 1:5 for which the record date was 15.05.2024. The new face value is Rs.2/-. Accordingly, we wish to inform you that the dividend of Rs. 3.22 per equity share (i.e 161% of face value of Rs. 2/-) each to the shareholders for the year 2023-24, will be paid subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, RITES, Canara Bank, etc.Read More
In the second quarter, the bank recovered Rs 2,905 crore, which included recovery from written-off accounts.Read More
K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank, presented a dividend check for ₹1,838.15 Crore.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.