Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held today 08.05.2024 (Wednesday) inter alia has considered and approved the following: Recommended Dividend of Rs.16.10/- per equity share (i.e., 161%) of face value of Rs.10/- each to the shareholders for the year 2023-24, subject to the approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank. Sub: Disclosure with regard to Dividend Ref: 1. SD:75/76/11/12::2024-25 dated 08.05.2024 2. SD:81/82/11/12::2024-25 dated 08.05.2024 We have, vide our above mentioned letters, informed the Stock Exchanges regarding recommendation of dividend of Rs. 16.10 per equity share(i.e 161% of face value of Rs.10/-) each to the shareholders for the year 2023-24, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank. Shares of our bank has undergone subdivision at the ratio of 1:5 for which the record date was 15.05.2024. The new face value is Rs.2/-. Accordingly, we wish to inform you that the dividend of Rs. 3.22 per equity share (i.e 161% of face value of Rs. 2/-) each to the shareholders for the year 2023-24, will be paid subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Bank. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)