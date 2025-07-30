NSDL IPO: A key player in the stock market infrastructure

NSDL is India’s first and largest depository services player. It owns a significant market share in an industry with structural growth. It has diversified revenue streams, with payments banking accounting for ~50% of its total revenue in FY25.
NSDL IPO of INR 40,116 million is an offer for sale from existing shareholders.
Aggregate Offer Size: Up to 50,145,001 Equity Shares, aggregating upto INR 40,116 million.
Offer for Sale (OFS): The IPO comprises an Offer for sale of shares of various Selling Shareholders, such as:
Objectives of the IPO
There is no fresh issue of shares and the proceeds of the IPO do not accrue to the company. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale by existing shareholders. This provides liquidity to existing shareholders and provides better visibility to the company.
The IPO is to carry out an Offer for Sale and achieve the benefits of listing on the stock exchanges. The company expects to enhance its visibility and brand image through the listing.
NSDL has businesses related to multiple industries with a distinct opportunity in each of them. Its key industries include Depository Services, Insurance Repository Services, KYC repository services, IT/ITeS related to database management and Payments Bank.
The depository system industry is an essential part of the overall financial services infrastructure for safekeeping, settlement and transfer of securities. The industry functions as an intermediary between investors and the capital market, facilitating the safe and coordinated custody, transfer and trading of securities. The industry’s customers consist of retail investors, institutional investors, and corporates, who need a safe and efficient method to hold and transact securities.
The depository services business provides dematerialisation, rematerialisation, settlement of securities, and custody & asset servicing by managing clearances of transactions and debts of various players involved in stock and money transactions. The industry contributes significantly to the development of the capital markets, efficient resource allocation and inclusion.
The industry for depository system may be classified into two major segments:
Depository Services
This category involves depository services like demat and remat of securities and their settlement. Depository facilitates the holding of securities in electronic form and enables securities transactions to be processed by book entry. The top players in the segment are National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL).
Custody and Asset Servicing
This is comprised of custody and fund services, where the firm holds and maintains securities and other assets on behalf of clients. Custody and asset servicing allow investors to outsource the administration of their securities, mitigating the risk of securities loss or damage. Custodian Banks and Asset Servicing are the major players in this segment.
These two portions of the depository industry are essential to the expeditious and reliable holding and trading of securities. The industry should be able to maintain this growth moving forward, bolstered by the rising demand for depository services, custody and asset servicing.
Industry Size and Growth Trends
Its depository and allied business have witnessed a sharp growth due to the increased requirement of dematerialised securities and an ever growing investors’ base in the capital market. Total demat accounts witnessed a sharp growth over the past 5 years, especially during the pandemic years. Between 2020 and 2025, total demat accounts witnessed a CAGR of 36%+. In addition to
National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) is one of the two principal depositories in India, the other being Central Depository Services Limited. The company was established by the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and the Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI). NSDL is a group company of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India and provides depository services to the participants of the securities market (i.e. investors, issuers and intermediaries) in India.
NSDL has collaborated with entities such as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). It also belongs to the Association of Depositories and is associated with the International Securities Services Association (ISSA).
NSDL has several business lines, which include:
In a nutshell, NSDL is deeply embedded in the Indian securities scenario with a bouquet of services for investors, issuers, and intermediaries foraying into various activities as a market leader.
NSDL faces multiple competitors in each of its sub-segments. Some of its key competitors include:
The company has a strong competitive position in the depository services market, with a large customer base and a wide range of services. The company’s focus on technology and innovation has enabled it to stay ahead of the competition and provide high-quality services to its customers.
Strengths
Diversified Business Model: The company operates a diversified business model, with a presence in multiple sectors, including depository services, payment solutions, collaborative industry solutions, regulatory platforms, KYC solutions, insurance repository services, and digital banking solutions. This diversification helps the company to mitigate risks and increase its revenue streams.
Strong Technology Infrastructure: The company has a strong technology infrastructure, which enables it to provide efficient and secure services to its customers. Its technology platform is scalable, secure, and reliable, which helps the company to handle large volumes of transactions.
Experienced Management Team: The company has an experienced management team, with a deep understanding of the industry and a proven track record of delivering results. The team is led by a Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, who has over 31 years of experience in the financial services industry.
Weaknesses
Dependence on Regulatory Environment: The company’s business is heavily dependent on the regulatory environment, and any changes in regulations can impact its business. The company needs to continuously monitor and adapt to changes in regulations to remain compliant.
High Employee Costs: The company has high employee costs, which can impact its profitability. The company needs to manage its employee costs effectively to maintain its profitability.
Lower market share with retail customers: Its competitor, CDSL, has a high market share with discount brokers due to lower transaction costs and ease of onboarding. Given the robust growth in this segment, NSDL has lost market share to CDSL in the past few years.
Financial Profile
Revenue Growth Moderated in FY25: NSDL’s depository services business has witnessed a robust growth in the past two years. However, its banking business did not grow in FY25 and impacted the overall growth.
Strong Profit Growth: Despite the moderation in revenue growth in FY25, PAT growth was strong at ~25%. Strong cost control led to better margins and higher growth.
Table: Financial Summary
|Particulars
|FY23
|FY24
|FY25
|Revenue from operations
|10219.88
|12682.44
|14201.46
|Other income
|778.26
|974.61
|1150.41
|Total Income
|10998.14
|13657.05
|15351.87
|Profit after Tax
|2348.1
|2754.45
|3431.24
|Basic and Diluted EPS (₹)
|11.74
|13.77
|17.16
|P/E (at upper end of Price Band)
|46.62
Source: RHP
Table: Segmental Revenue
|Segment
|FY23
|FY24
|FY25
|Revenue (INR m)
|Depository
|4,091
|4,730
|6,186
|Banking services
|5,408
|7,192
|7,199
|Database management
|721
|760
|816
|Total Revenue
|10,220
|12,682
|14,201
|As a % of revenue
|Depository
|40.03%
|37.30%
|43.56%
|Banking services
|52.92%
|56.71%
|50.69%
|Database management
|7.05%
|5.99%
|5.75%
|YoY Growth
|Depository
|15.61%
|30.77%
|Banking services
|33.00%
|0.10%
|Database management
|5.42%
|7.42%
|Total Revenue
|24.10%
|11.98%
Source: RHP
Peer Comparison Tables:
Table: Revenue Comparison
|Segment
|Players
|FY20
|FY21
|FY22
|FY23
|FY24
|FY25
|Depository
|National Securities Depository Limited
|2,496
|3,356
|3,693
|4,092
|4,731
|6,186
|Depository
|Central Depository Services (India) Limited
|1,682
|2,706
|4,148
|4,506
|6,410
|8,482
|Insurance Repository
|NSDL National Insurance Repository
|22
|22
|23
|48
|56
|47
|Insurance Repository
|Centrico Insurance Repository Limited
|4
|4
|4
|5
|7
|NA
|Insurance Repository
|CAMS Insurance Repository Services Limited
|209
|149
|188
|178
|175
|196
|KYC Registration Agency
|CVL
|558
|719
|1,349
|1,029
|1,697
|NA
|KYC Registration Agency
|NDML
|706
|686
|927
|729
|765
|823
Source: RHP
Table: EBITDA Margin Comparison
|Segment
|Players
|FY20
|FY21
|FY22
|FY23
|FY24
|FY25
|Depository
|National Securities Depository Limited
|49.14%
|60.13%
|57.89%
|58.11%
|59.53%
|60.62%
|Depository
|Central Depository Services (India) Limited
|55.09%
|68.41%
|72.36%
|66.23%
|66.50%
|64.41%
|Insurance Repository
|NSDL National Insurance Repository
|6.89%
|(22.05%)
|39.06%
|40.63%
|39.06%
|12.32%
|Insurance Repository
|Centrico Insurance Repository Limited
|75.80%
|59.66%
|53.34%
|58.03%
|48.20%
|NA
|Insurance Repository
|CAMS Insurance Repository Services Limited
|24.95%
|16.67%
|30.35%
|13.29%
|4.63%
|(14.72%)
|KYC Registration Agency
|CVL
|58.44%
|63.14%
|66.25%
|63.14%
|58.44%
|NA
|KYC Registration Agency
|NDML
|50.58%
|53.05%
|61.30%
|54.26%
|54.58%
|51.00%
Source: RHP
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.