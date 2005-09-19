Quantum Gold Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Quantum Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Quantum Gold Fund G
AMC
: Quantum Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gold - ETFs
Launch Date
: 24-Jan-2008
Fund Manager
: Chirag Mehta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 275.28
Quantum Gold Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 75.8739
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
Quantum Gold Fund G- NAV Chart
Quantum Gold Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
3.45
7.07
17.23
19.6
29.8
19.13
14.41
11.21
|Category Avg
2.21
6.15
16.4
18.98
29.1
19.13
14.42
36.07
|Category Best
3.45
7.07
17.39
20.06
29.88
19.74
14.78
430.37
|Category Worst
0.6
4.89
14.29
17.06
26.68
18.8
14.18
4.52
Quantum Gold Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Quantum Gold Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Gold Bar Investments
|Gold
|GOLD .995 PURITY 1KG BAR AT MUMBAI
|-/-
|92.09
|299
|253.49
|Gold
|GOLD .995 Purity 1kg BAR Ahmedab
|-/-
|5.54
|18
|15.26
|Gold
|GOLD .999 Purity 100 Gram Bar at Ahmedabad Locatio
|-/-
|0.87
|28
|2.38
|Gold
|Gold .999 Purity 100 Gram Bar at Mumbai Location
|-/-
|0.62
|20
|1.70
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.87
|0
|2.41
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.01
