Zerodha Gold ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Zerodha Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Zerodha Gold ETF
AMC
: Zerodha Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gold - ETFs
Launch Date
: 16-Feb-2024
Fund Manager
: Shyam Agarwal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 194.92
Zerodha Gold ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.334
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Zerodha Gold ETF- NAV Chart
Zerodha Gold ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
2.22
6.05
16.34
18.92
29.13
-
-
38.67
|Category Avg
2.21
6.15
16.4
18.98
29.1
19.13
14.42
36.07
|Category Best
3.45
7.07
17.39
20.06
29.88
19.74
14.78
430.37
|Category Worst
0.6
4.89
14.29
17.06
26.68
18.8
14.18
4.52
Zerodha Gold ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Zerodha Gold ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Gold Bar Investments
|Gold
|GOLD 1 KG FINENESS 0.995
|-/-
|97.44
|224
|189.92
|Gold
|Gold 100 Grams Bar (0.999 fineness)
|-/-
|0.04
|0
|0.08
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.49
|0
|4.85
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.02
|0
|0.05
