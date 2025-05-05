UltraTech Cement Strengthens Market Position with 1.4 MTPA Capacity Addition

UltraTech Cement Ltd declared the successful commissioning of an extra 1.4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of cement capacity on May 5, 2025. The increased production capacity was achieved through debottlenecking operations at three grinding units located in Nagpur (Maharashtra), Panipat (Haryana), and Jhajjar (Haryana).

The capacities consist of 0.6 MTPA in Nagpur and 0.4 MTPA each in Panipat and Jhajjar, demonstrating UltraTech’s ongoing pursuits to boost operational efficiency. After the commissioning, UltraTech Cement Ltd’s overall domestic grey cement manufacturing capacity has gone up to 184.76 MTPA.

With its international business, UltraTech Cement Ltd’s overall global cement capacity of the company now stands at 190.16 MTPA, making it one of the world’s largest cement manufacturers. The new capacity addition is part of UltraTech’s strategic growth strategy to cater to growing cement demand in domestic as well as overseas markets.

In April, the firm UltraTech Cement Ltd announced its record-high dividend of ₹77.5 per share with its Q4 FY25 results, beating the earlier dividend of ₹70 per share. The dividend payment will translate into a total outgo of ₹2,283.75 crore, and will be tax-deductible in the hands of shareholders. The record date for payment of the dividend is to be announced.

UltraTech Cement Limited is an Indian cement company based in Mumbai. It is the largest producer of grey cement, white cement and RMC in India, and the fifth largest cement producer in the world.

