UltraTech Cement Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11,503.6
(-2.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

UltraTech Cem. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8,293.08

8,060.07

5,219.76

3,789.64

Depreciation

-2,456.76

-2,434.35

-2,454.9

-1,267.87

Tax paid

-1,226.55

-2,554

235.78

-1,148.23

Working capital

339.86

-1,024.46

-709.94

-607.98

Other operating items

Operating

4,949.63

2,047.26

2,290.7

765.55

Capital expenditure

2,315.73

988.64

29,841.93

1,762.5

Free cash flow

7,265.37

3,035.9

32,132.63

2,528.06

Equity raised

84,979.44

75,729.63

56,232.77

42,670.77

Investing

-5,845.17

7,487.06

2,673.95

1,615.49

Financing

16,146.32

13,413.51

18,528.93

6,038.91

Dividends paid

0

0

0

274.5

Net in cash

1,02,545.96

99,666.11

1,09,568.28

53,127.74

UltraTech Cem. : related Articles

India Cements Stock Soars 11% on CCI Approval

India Cements Stock Soars 11% on CCI Approval

23 Dec 2024|10:34 AM

On the BSE, UltraTech Cement's shares rose 1.4% to reach their day's high of Rs 11,585.40.

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

23 Dec 2024|07:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.

UltraTech Cement Secures CCI Nod for ₹3,954 Crore India Cements Acquisition

UltraTech Cement Secures CCI Nod for ₹3,954 Crore India Cements Acquisition

20 Dec 2024|10:35 PM

UltraTech Cement's board approved acquiring 32.72% equity stake in India Cements at ₹390 a share, said a filing at the BSE.

UltraTech Cement Raises ₹1,000 Crore via NCDs

UltraTech Cement Raises ₹1,000 Crore via NCDs

26 Nov 2024|08:59 PM

For the July-September 2024 quarter, UltraTech Cement reported a net profit of ₹825 crore, a drop of 36% from ₹1,280 crore it had registered for the same period last year.

UltraTech Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

UltraTech Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

21 Oct 2024|02:46 PM

Additionally, the result fell short of street projections of Rs 956 crore. Operating revenue fell to Rs 15,635 crore, a 2% YoY decrease.

Ultratech Cement Shares Climb on 7-8% Demand Growth Outlook

Ultratech Cement Shares Climb on 7-8% Demand Growth Outlook

26 Sep 2024|03:41 PM

To accommodate growing demand, the cement industry plans to add 35-40 million tonnes of capacity in the next fiscal year, with 60-65% concentrated in the eastern and southern regions.

UltraTech Cement Secures $500M Sustainability-Linked Loan

UltraTech Cement Secures $500M Sustainability-Linked Loan

27 Aug 2024|10:50 AM

The participating banks in this transaction include SMBC, State Bank of India (SBI), BNP Paribas, DBS Bank, MUFG Bank, and Mizuho Bank.

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

27 Aug 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.

UltraTech Cement acquires 51% stake in India Cements

UltraTech Cement acquires 51% stake in India Cements

29 Jul 2024|11:04 AM

UltraTech has announced an open offer for a 26% stake in India Cements at ₹390 per share, a 4% premium to the recent closing price.

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

29 Jul 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.

