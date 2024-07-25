iifl-logo-icon 1
UltraTech Cement Ltd Option Chain

UltraTech Cement Ltd Option Chain

10,865.2
(-3.50%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--9,000₹0.250%9000%
500-54.54%₹1,941.91.14%9,500₹0.1-66.66%1,200-25%
--9,700₹0.150%6000%
2000%₹1,454-4.55%9,900₹0.05-66.66%9,400-4.08%
1,900-42.42%₹1,4706.87%10,000₹0.1-83.33%24,300-22.36%
--10,100₹5.21,633.33%1,100-15.38%
00%₹1,284.20%10,200₹0.1-83.33%2,900-21.62%
3000%₹1,120-17.34%10,300₹0.5-74.35%5,000-21.87%
--10,400₹0.05-83.33%10,800-0.91%
1,600-30.43%₹9553.24%10,500₹0.1-87.5%28,300-15.77%
1,6000%₹814.20.18%10,600₹0.15-88.88%9,000-7.21%
4,6000%₹683.050.01%10,700₹0.05-95.83%15,700-10.28%
1,500-11.76%₹684.8511.53%10,800₹0.25-89.36%15,400-32.45%
1,1000%₹476.750%10,900₹0.1-97.26%13,000-15.58%
8,200-6.81%₹422-4%11,000₹0.2-96.66%47,200-22.24%
2,600-18.75%₹322.1-7.77%11,100₹0.15-98.05%25,0001.21%
7,600-11.62%₹225-11.45%11,200₹0.1-99.06%19,900-58.01%
15,500-7.18%₹110-29.21%11,300₹0.65-97.01%35,6003.79%
12,100-32.02%₹31.65-57.4%11,400₹0.2-99.54%11,900-48.03%
30,200-47.47%₹0.05-99.87%11,500₹40.05-63.08%17,600-31.51%
30,500-59.49%₹0.4-98.37%11,600₹132.55-28.81%9,700-8.49%
56,500-50.08%₹0.05-99.69%11,700₹260.9-8.31%14,700-4.54%
50,200-55.13%₹0.05-99.48%11,800₹355.85-8.75%20,3000%
24,200-52.07%₹0.6-91.04%11,900₹448.4-7.9%8,900-8.24%
87,400-57.13%₹0.3-94.05%12,000₹570-4.91%11,100-7.5%
25,000-53.35%₹0.05-98.71%12,100₹653.850.02%1,3000%
34,600-39.93%₹0.05-98.38%12,200₹7770%1,3000%
37,900-20.71%₹0.05-98.21%12,300₹9480%8000%
22,000-35.67%₹0.1-95.34%12,400₹999.90%00%
77,800-40.15%₹0.05-97.22%12,500₹1,1200%2000%
19,900-70.82%₹0.05-96.96%12,600₹1,1660%5000%
10,300-33.11%₹0.05-95.23%12,700₹996.40%4000%
13,600-15%₹0.05-95.45%12,800₹1,372.30%6000%
5,800-43.68%₹0.05-96.66%12,900--
44,600-20.92%₹0.05-94.73%13,000₹1,60844.47%9000%
5,300-22.05%₹0.05-92.3%13,100--
3,200-44.82%₹0.05-94.73%13,200--
14,500-52.92%₹0.1-88.88%13,300--
34,700-18.54%₹0.05-90.9%13,400--
33,700-52.86%₹0.05-94.44%13,600--

UltraTech Cem.: Related NEWS

India Cements Stock Soars 11% on CCI Approval

India Cements Stock Soars 11% on CCI Approval

23 Dec 2024|10:34 AM

On the BSE, UltraTech Cement's shares rose 1.4% to reach their day's high of Rs 11,585.40.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

23 Dec 2024|07:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.

Read More
UltraTech Cement Secures CCI Nod for ₹3,954 Crore India Cements Acquisition

UltraTech Cement Secures CCI Nod for ₹3,954 Crore India Cements Acquisition

20 Dec 2024|10:35 PM

UltraTech Cement's board approved acquiring 32.72% equity stake in India Cements at ₹390 a share, said a filing at the BSE.

Read More
UltraTech Cement Raises ₹1,000 Crore via NCDs

UltraTech Cement Raises ₹1,000 Crore via NCDs

26 Nov 2024|08:59 PM

For the July-September 2024 quarter, UltraTech Cement reported a net profit of ₹825 crore, a drop of 36% from ₹1,280 crore it had registered for the same period last year.

Read More
UltraTech Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

UltraTech Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

21 Oct 2024|02:46 PM

Additionally, the result fell short of street projections of Rs 956 crore. Operating revenue fell to Rs 15,635 crore, a 2% YoY decrease.

Read More
Ultratech Cement Shares Climb on 7-8% Demand Growth Outlook

Ultratech Cement Shares Climb on 7-8% Demand Growth Outlook

26 Sep 2024|03:41 PM

To accommodate growing demand, the cement industry plans to add 35-40 million tonnes of capacity in the next fiscal year, with 60-65% concentrated in the eastern and southern regions.

Read More
UltraTech Cement Secures $500M Sustainability-Linked Loan

UltraTech Cement Secures $500M Sustainability-Linked Loan

27 Aug 2024|10:50 AM

The participating banks in this transaction include SMBC, State Bank of India (SBI), BNP Paribas, DBS Bank, MUFG Bank, and Mizuho Bank.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

27 Aug 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.

Read More
UltraTech Cement acquires 51% stake in India Cements

UltraTech Cement acquires 51% stake in India Cements

29 Jul 2024|11:04 AM

UltraTech has announced an open offer for a 26% stake in India Cements at ₹390 per share, a 4% premium to the recent closing price.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

29 Jul 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.

Read More

