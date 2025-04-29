iifl-logo
UltraTech Cement logs ~10% y-o-y growth in Q4 net profit

29 Apr 2025 , 08:39 AM

UltraTech Cement Limited stated that its net profit for the quarter ended March 2025 registered a year-on-year growth of 10%. The company logged a net profit of ₹2,482 Crore as compared to ₹2,258 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

The company said that its revenue for the quarter ended March 2025 stands at ₹23,063 Crore, up by 13% on a year-on-year basis versus ₹20,419 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

The company announced that its EBITDA witnessed a growth of 12.6% to ₹4,618 Crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹4,114 Crore reported in the same quarter of previous year. However, EBITDA margin slipped by 20 bps to 20% against 20.20% in the quarter ended March 2024.

The company also informed the shareholders that its board of directors have recommended a dividend of ₹77.50 per share on a face value of ₹10 each. This is a 775% dividend on face value for the financial year ended March 2025.

The dividend will aggregate to ₹2,283.75 Crore for the company and shareholders shall be eligible to pay tax on the same. However, the company has not shared any record date yet.

Additionally, this dividend is subject to shareholders approval at its ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The company’s management also expressed that it is expecting a volume growth of between 7-8% in the upcoming years.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

