UltraTech Cement Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
33,704.29
37,158.91
33,749.23
34,183.31
29,056.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
33,704.29
37,158.91
33,749.23
34,183.31
29,056.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
420.42
290.91
348.05
252.13
254.98
Total Income
34,124.71
37,449.82
34,097.28
34,435.44
29,311.65
Total Expenditure
28,646.74
29,862.42
28,149.16
28,524.26
24,095.87
PBIDT
5,477.97
7,587.4
5,948.12
5,911.18
5,215.78
Interest
572.68
523.31
444.69
406.65
416.07
PBDT
4,905.29
7,064.09
5,503.43
5,504.53
4,799.71
Depreciation
1,746.39
1,598.4
1,546.9
1,484.89
1,403.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
487.98
1,274.16
944.32
1,198.6
872.17
Deferred Tax
150.52
158.17
41.61
88.36
183.72
Reported Profit After Tax
2,520.4
4,033.36
2,970.6
2,732.68
2,340.72
Minority Interest After NP
3.77
-1.74
0.7
8.53
0.91
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2,516.63
4,035.1
2,969.9
2,724.15
2,339.81
Extra-ordinary Items
25.93
-72
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2,490.7
4,107.1
2,969.9
2,724.15
2,339.81
EPS (Unit Curr.)
87.32
139.77
103.05
94.36
81.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
288.7
288.69
288.69
288.69
288.67
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.25
20.41
17.62
17.29
17.95
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
7.47
10.85
8.8
7.99
8.05
On the BSE, UltraTech Cement's shares rose 1.4% to reach their day's high of Rs 11,585.40.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.Read More
UltraTech Cement's board approved acquiring 32.72% equity stake in India Cements at ₹390 a share, said a filing at the BSE.Read More
For the July-September 2024 quarter, UltraTech Cement reported a net profit of ₹825 crore, a drop of 36% from ₹1,280 crore it had registered for the same period last year.Read More
Additionally, the result fell short of street projections of Rs 956 crore. Operating revenue fell to Rs 15,635 crore, a 2% YoY decrease.Read More
To accommodate growing demand, the cement industry plans to add 35-40 million tonnes of capacity in the next fiscal year, with 60-65% concentrated in the eastern and southern regions.Read More
The participating banks in this transaction include SMBC, State Bank of India (SBI), BNP Paribas, DBS Bank, MUFG Bank, and Mizuho Bank.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.Read More
UltraTech has announced an open offer for a 26% stake in India Cements at ₹390 per share, a 4% premium to the recent closing price.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.Read More
