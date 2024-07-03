iifl-logo-icon 1
UltraTech Cement Ltd Annually Results

11,259.8
(-1.26%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:30:53 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

70,908.14

63,239.98

52,598.83

44,725.8

42,429.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

70,908.14

63,239.98

52,598.83

44,725.8

42,429.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

638.96

507.11

669.43

879.26

651.06

Total Income

71,547.1

63,747.09

53,268.26

45,605.06

43,080.95

Total Expenditure

58,011.58

52,620.13

41,084.48

33,418.63

33,183.92

PBIDT

13,535.52

11,126.96

12,183.78

12,186.43

9,897.03

Interest

968

822.72

944.71

1,485.65

1,991.65

PBDT

12,567.52

10,304.24

11,239.07

10,700.78

7,905.38

Depreciation

3,145.3

2,887.99

2,714.75

2,700.23

2,722.66

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2,218.48

2,070.77

1,211.22

1,415.05

920.33

Deferred Tax

199.78

272.08

-21.16

1,123.65

-1,488.49

Reported Profit After Tax

7,003.96

5,073.4

7,334.26

5,461.85

5,750.88

Minority Interest After NP

-1.04

9.44

-10.05

-1.25

-4.38

Net Profit after Minority Interest

7,005

5,063.96

7,344.31

5,463.1

5,755.26

Extra-ordinary Items

-53.52

0

159.92

-176.5

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

7,058.52

5,063.96

7,184.39

5,639.6

5,755.26

EPS (Unit Curr.)

243.05

175.63

254.63

189.39

199.55

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

700

380

380

370

130

Equity

288.69

288.69

288.67

288.65

288.63

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

19.08

17.59

23.16

27.24

23.32

PBDTM(%)

17.72

16.29

21.36

23.92

18.63

PATM(%)

9.87

8.02

13.94

12.21

13.55

UltraTech Cem.: Related NEWS

India Cements Stock Soars 11% on CCI Approval

India Cements Stock Soars 11% on CCI Approval

23 Dec 2024|10:34 AM

On the BSE, UltraTech Cement's shares rose 1.4% to reach their day's high of Rs 11,585.40.

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

23 Dec 2024|07:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.

UltraTech Cement Secures CCI Nod for ₹3,954 Crore India Cements Acquisition

UltraTech Cement Secures CCI Nod for ₹3,954 Crore India Cements Acquisition

20 Dec 2024|10:35 PM

UltraTech Cement's board approved acquiring 32.72% equity stake in India Cements at ₹390 a share, said a filing at the BSE.

UltraTech Cement Raises ₹1,000 Crore via NCDs

UltraTech Cement Raises ₹1,000 Crore via NCDs

26 Nov 2024|08:59 PM

For the July-September 2024 quarter, UltraTech Cement reported a net profit of ₹825 crore, a drop of 36% from ₹1,280 crore it had registered for the same period last year.

UltraTech Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

UltraTech Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

21 Oct 2024|02:46 PM

Additionally, the result fell short of street projections of Rs 956 crore. Operating revenue fell to Rs 15,635 crore, a 2% YoY decrease.

Ultratech Cement Shares Climb on 7-8% Demand Growth Outlook

Ultratech Cement Shares Climb on 7-8% Demand Growth Outlook

26 Sep 2024|03:41 PM

To accommodate growing demand, the cement industry plans to add 35-40 million tonnes of capacity in the next fiscal year, with 60-65% concentrated in the eastern and southern regions.

UltraTech Cement Secures $500M Sustainability-Linked Loan

UltraTech Cement Secures $500M Sustainability-Linked Loan

27 Aug 2024|10:50 AM

The participating banks in this transaction include SMBC, State Bank of India (SBI), BNP Paribas, DBS Bank, MUFG Bank, and Mizuho Bank.

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

27 Aug 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.

UltraTech Cement acquires 51% stake in India Cements

UltraTech Cement acquires 51% stake in India Cements

29 Jul 2024|11:04 AM

UltraTech has announced an open offer for a 26% stake in India Cements at ₹390 per share, a 4% premium to the recent closing price.

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

29 Jul 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.

