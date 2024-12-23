iifl-logo-icon 1
UltraTech Cement Ltd Peer Comparison

10,580
(-0.53%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:11 PM

ULTRATECH CEMENT LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

10,580

47.253,07,241.82796.890.6614,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

536.25

62.261,32,959.41500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

25,315.45

50.7491,680.193.130.413,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,014.9

19.8937,321.78233.870.384,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,541.2

45.8235,160.1445.20.442,391.66704.84

UltraTech Cem.: RELATED NEWS

India Cements Stock Soars 11% on CCI Approval

India Cements Stock Soars 11% on CCI Approval

23 Dec 2024|10:34 AM

On the BSE, UltraTech Cement's shares rose 1.4% to reach their day's high of Rs 11,585.40.

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

23 Dec 2024|07:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.

UltraTech Cement Secures CCI Nod for ₹3,954 Crore India Cements Acquisition

UltraTech Cement Secures CCI Nod for ₹3,954 Crore India Cements Acquisition

20 Dec 2024|10:35 PM

UltraTech Cement's board approved acquiring 32.72% equity stake in India Cements at ₹390 a share, said a filing at the BSE.

UltraTech Cement Raises ₹1,000 Crore via NCDs

UltraTech Cement Raises ₹1,000 Crore via NCDs

26 Nov 2024|08:59 PM

For the July-September 2024 quarter, UltraTech Cement reported a net profit of ₹825 crore, a drop of 36% from ₹1,280 crore it had registered for the same period last year.

UltraTech Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

UltraTech Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

21 Oct 2024|02:46 PM

Additionally, the result fell short of street projections of Rs 956 crore. Operating revenue fell to Rs 15,635 crore, a 2% YoY decrease.

Ultratech Cement Shares Climb on 7-8% Demand Growth Outlook

Ultratech Cement Shares Climb on 7-8% Demand Growth Outlook

26 Sep 2024|03:41 PM

To accommodate growing demand, the cement industry plans to add 35-40 million tonnes of capacity in the next fiscal year, with 60-65% concentrated in the eastern and southern regions.

UltraTech Cement Secures $500M Sustainability-Linked Loan

UltraTech Cement Secures $500M Sustainability-Linked Loan

27 Aug 2024|10:50 AM

The participating banks in this transaction include SMBC, State Bank of India (SBI), BNP Paribas, DBS Bank, MUFG Bank, and Mizuho Bank.

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

27 Aug 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.

UltraTech Cement acquires 51% stake in India Cements

UltraTech Cement acquires 51% stake in India Cements

29 Jul 2024|11:04 AM

UltraTech has announced an open offer for a 26% stake in India Cements at ₹390 per share, a 4% premium to the recent closing price.

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

29 Jul 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.

