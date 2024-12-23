Board at its meeting held today: Recommended a dividend of 700% at the rate of Rs. 70/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the Auditors Reports,declaration of unmodified opinion on Auditors Report and a press release are attached for your records.