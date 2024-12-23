|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 Dec 2024
|27 Dec 2024
|Investment in equity share capital
|Board Meeting
|21 Oct 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|ULTRATECH CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ending 30Th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jul 2024
|1 Jun 2024
|ULTRATECH CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration and Approval Of The unaudited Financial Results For The quarter Ending 30th June 2024. Please find attached quarterly financial results for 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jun 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|UltraTech Cement Limited Investment in equity share capital Acquisition and open offer (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Apr 2024
|1 Mar 2024
|ULTRATECH CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ending 31st March 2024; (ii) recommending dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the year ending 31st March 2024 Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 01/03/2024) Board at its meeting held today: a) approved the Standalone and Consolidated Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024; b) recommended a dividend of 700% at the rate of Rs. 70/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the Auditors Reports,declaration of unmodified opinion on Auditors Report and a press release are attached for your records. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 29th April, 2024 recommended final dividend of Rs. 70 per equity share. Re-constitution of the Board of Directors of the Company. Attached are the Standalone and Consolidated Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Apr 2024
|20 Apr 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting - purchase of Grinding Unit Outcome of Board meeting- Capacity expansion (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jan 2024
|1 Dec 2023
|ULTRATECH CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations we write to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 19th January 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ending 31st December 2023. ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 19 Jan 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. Unaudited financial results for quarter ended 31st December, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024)
On the BSE, UltraTech Cement's shares rose 1.4% to reach their day's high of Rs 11,585.40.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.Read More
UltraTech Cement's board approved acquiring 32.72% equity stake in India Cements at ₹390 a share, said a filing at the BSE.Read More
For the July-September 2024 quarter, UltraTech Cement reported a net profit of ₹825 crore, a drop of 36% from ₹1,280 crore it had registered for the same period last year.Read More
Additionally, the result fell short of street projections of Rs 956 crore. Operating revenue fell to Rs 15,635 crore, a 2% YoY decrease.Read More
To accommodate growing demand, the cement industry plans to add 35-40 million tonnes of capacity in the next fiscal year, with 60-65% concentrated in the eastern and southern regions.Read More
The participating banks in this transaction include SMBC, State Bank of India (SBI), BNP Paribas, DBS Bank, MUFG Bank, and Mizuho Bank.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.Read More
UltraTech has announced an open offer for a 26% stake in India Cements at ₹390 per share, a 4% premium to the recent closing price.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.Read More
