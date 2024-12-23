iifl-logo-icon 1
UltraTech Cement Ltd Board Meeting

10,521.65
(0.36%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

UltraTech Cem. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024
16/01/2025
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 Dec 202427 Dec 2024
Investment in equity share capital
Board Meeting21 Oct 20242 Sep 2024
ULTRATECH CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ending 30Th September 2024 Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jul 20241 Jun 2024
ULTRATECH CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration and Approval Of The unaudited Financial Results For The quarter Ending 30th June 2024. Please find attached quarterly financial results for 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)
Board Meeting27 Jun 202427 Jun 2024
UltraTech Cement Limited Investment in equity share capital Acquisition and open offer (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.07.2024)
Board Meeting29 Apr 20241 Mar 2024
ULTRATECH CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ending 31st March 2024; (ii) recommending dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the year ending 31st March 2024 Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 01/03/2024) Board at its meeting held today: a) approved the Standalone and Consolidated Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024; b) recommended a dividend of 700% at the rate of Rs. 70/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the Auditors Reports,declaration of unmodified opinion on Auditors Report and a press release are attached for your records. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 29th April, 2024 recommended final dividend of Rs. 70 per equity share. Re-constitution of the Board of Directors of the Company. Attached are the Standalone and Consolidated Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)
Board Meeting20 Apr 202420 Apr 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting - purchase of Grinding Unit Outcome of Board meeting- Capacity expansion (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.04.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jan 20241 Dec 2023
ULTRATECH CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations we write to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 19th January 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ending 31st December 2023. ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 19 Jan 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. Unaudited financial results for quarter ended 31st December, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024)

UltraTech Cem.: Related News

India Cements Stock Soars 11% on CCI Approval

India Cements Stock Soars 11% on CCI Approval

23 Dec 2024|10:34 AM

On the BSE, UltraTech Cement's shares rose 1.4% to reach their day's high of Rs 11,585.40.

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

23 Dec 2024|07:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.

UltraTech Cement Secures CCI Nod for ₹3,954 Crore India Cements Acquisition

UltraTech Cement Secures CCI Nod for ₹3,954 Crore India Cements Acquisition

20 Dec 2024|10:35 PM

UltraTech Cement's board approved acquiring 32.72% equity stake in India Cements at ₹390 a share, said a filing at the BSE.

UltraTech Cement Raises ₹1,000 Crore via NCDs

UltraTech Cement Raises ₹1,000 Crore via NCDs

26 Nov 2024|08:59 PM

For the July-September 2024 quarter, UltraTech Cement reported a net profit of ₹825 crore, a drop of 36% from ₹1,280 crore it had registered for the same period last year.

UltraTech Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

UltraTech Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

21 Oct 2024|02:46 PM

Additionally, the result fell short of street projections of Rs 956 crore. Operating revenue fell to Rs 15,635 crore, a 2% YoY decrease.

Ultratech Cement Shares Climb on 7-8% Demand Growth Outlook

Ultratech Cement Shares Climb on 7-8% Demand Growth Outlook

26 Sep 2024|03:41 PM

To accommodate growing demand, the cement industry plans to add 35-40 million tonnes of capacity in the next fiscal year, with 60-65% concentrated in the eastern and southern regions.

UltraTech Cement Secures $500M Sustainability-Linked Loan

UltraTech Cement Secures $500M Sustainability-Linked Loan

27 Aug 2024|10:50 AM

The participating banks in this transaction include SMBC, State Bank of India (SBI), BNP Paribas, DBS Bank, MUFG Bank, and Mizuho Bank.

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 27th August 2024

27 Aug 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GPT Infraprojects, KPI Green, UltraTech Cement, etc.

UltraTech Cement acquires 51% stake in India Cements

UltraTech Cement acquires 51% stake in India Cements

29 Jul 2024|11:04 AM

UltraTech has announced an open offer for a 26% stake in India Cements at ₹390 per share, a 4% premium to the recent closing price.

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th July, 2024

29 Jul 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.

