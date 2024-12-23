ULTRATECH CEMENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ending 31st March 2024; (ii) recommending dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the year ending 31st March 2024 Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 01/03/2024) Board at its meeting held today: a) approved the Standalone and Consolidated Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024; b) recommended a dividend of 700% at the rate of Rs. 70/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with the Auditors Reports,declaration of unmodified opinion on Auditors Report and a press release are attached for your records. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 29th April, 2024 recommended final dividend of Rs. 70 per equity share. Re-constitution of the Board of Directors of the Company. Attached are the Standalone and Consolidated Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)