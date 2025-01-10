To the Members of

UltraTech Cement Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of UltraTech Cement Limited (the "Company") and its Employees Welfare Trust ("Trust") which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, and based on the consideration of report of one of the joint auditors of the Company on financial statements of such Trust as were audited by one of the joint auditors of the Company, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act.

Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the AuditorRss Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us along with the consideration of report of the one of the joint auditors of the Company referred to in the "Other Matter" section below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 33(b) of the standalone financial statements, which refers to the orders dated 31 August 2016 (Penalty of Rs 1,616.83 crores) and 19 January 2017 (Penalty of Rs 68.30 crores) of the Competition Commission of India (RsCCIRs) against which the Company (including erstwhile UltraTech Nathdwara Cement Limited) had filed appeals. Upon the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ("NCLAT") disallowing its appeals against the CCI order dated 31 August 2016, the Company has filed appeals before the HonRsbie Supreme Court of India, which has by its order dated 5 October 2018, granted a stay against the NCLAT order. Consequently, the Company has deposited an amount of Rs 161.68 crores equivalent to 10% of the penalty of Rs 1,616.83 crores recorded as asset. The Company, backed by legal opinions, believes that it has a good case in both the matters basis which no provision has been recognised in the books of account.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Revenue recognition - Discounts, incentives and rebates

See Note 1(B)(o) and Note 55 to standalone financial statements

The key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Revenue is measured net of discounts, incentives and rebates given to the customers on the CompanyRss sales Our audit procedures included: The CompanyRss presence across different marketing regions within the country and the competitive business environment makes the assessment of various types of discounts, incentives and rebates complex. We have assessed the CompanyRss accounting policies relating to revenue, discounts, incentives and rebates by comparing with applicable accounting standards. Therefore, there is a risk of revenue being misstated as a result of variations in the assessment of discounts, incentives and rebates. We have evaluated the design and implementation and tested the operating effectiveness of CompanyRss internal controls over the provisions, approvals and disbursements of discounts, incentives and rebates. Given the complexity and amounts pertaining to such provision for discounts, incentives and rebates being significant, this is a key audit matter. We have assessed the CompanyRss computations for accrual of discounts, incentives and rebates, on a sample basis, and compared the accruals made with the approved schemes and underlying documents. We have verified, on a sample basis, the underlying documentation for discounts, incentives and rebates recorded and disbursed during the year. We have compared the historical trend of payments and reversal of discounts, incentives and rebates to provisions made to assess the current year accruals.

Regulations - Litigations and claims

See Note 1(B)(m) and Note 33 to standalone financial statements

The key audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit The Company operates in various States within India and is exposed to different Central and State/Local laws, regulations and interpretations thereof. Due to a complex regulatory environment, there is an inherent risk of litigations and claims. Our audit procedures included: Consequently, provisions and contingent liability disclosures may arise from indirect tax proceedings, legal proceedings, including regulatory and other government/ department proceedings, as well as investigations by authorities and commercial claims. We understood the processes, evaluated the design and implementation of controls and tested the operating effectiveness of the CompanyRss controls over the recording and re-assessment of uncertain legal positions, claims (including claims receivable) and contingent liabilities. The Company applies significant judgement in estimating the likelihood of the future outcome in each case and in determining the provisions or disclosures required for each matter. We have gained an understanding of outstanding litigations against the Company from the CompanyRss inhouse legal counsel and other key managerial personnel who have knowledge of these matters. Resolution of tax and legal proceedings may span over multiple years due to the highly complex nature and magnitude of the legal matters involved and may involve protracted negotiation or litigation. We have read the correspondence between the Company and the various indirect tax/legal authorities and the legal opinions of external legal advisors, where applicable, for significant matters. These estimates and outcome could change significantly over time as new facts emerge and each legal case progresses. We have challenged the CompanyRss estimate of the possible outcome of the disputed cases based on applicable indirect tax laws and legal precedence by involving our tax specialists. Given the inherent complexity and magnitude of potential exposures and the judgement necessary to estimate the amount of provisions required or to determine required disclosures, this is a key audit matter. We have assessed the adequacy of the CompanyRss disclosures in respect of contingent liabilities for indirect tax and legal matters.

Other Information

The CompanyRss Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the CompanyRss annual report, but does not include the financial statements and auditorRss reports thereon. The CompanyRss annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditorRss report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the CompanyRss annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and describe actions applicable under the applicable laws and regulations.

ManagementRss and Board of DirectorsRs/TrusteesRs Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The CompanyRss Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/ loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. The respective Management and Board of Directors of the Company/Trustees of the Trust are responsible for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company/Trust and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the respective Management and Board of Directors/Trustees are responsible for assessing the ability of the Company/Trust to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the respective Board of Directors/Trustees either intends to liquidate the Company/Trust or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The respective Board of Directors/Trustees are responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Company/ Trust.

AuditorRss Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditorRss report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the CompanyRss ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our

auditorRss report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditorRss report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial statements of the Trust of the Company to express an opinion on the standalone financial statements. For the Trust included in the standalone financial statements, which have been audited by one of the joint auditors of the Company, such one of the joint auditors of the Company remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit carried out by them.

We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion. Our responsibilities in this regard are further described in the section titled "Other Matter" in this audit report.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditorRss report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

a. The standalone financial statements includes the audited financial statements of one trust whose financial

statements reflects CompanyRss share of total assets (before consolidation adjustments) of Rs. 366.26 crores as at 31 March 2024, CompanyRss share of total revenue (before consolidation adjustments) of Rs. Nil crores and CompanyRss share of net cash inflows (before consolidation adjustments) of Rs. 17.39 crores for the year ended on that date, as considered in the standalone financial statements, which have been audited by one of the joint auditors of the Company. The independent auditorRss report on the financial statements of this entity has been furnished to us by the management and our opinion on the standalone financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of this entity, is based solely on the report of such auditor and the procedures performed by us as stated in the paragraph above.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (AuditorRss Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2 A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c. The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 1 April 2024 and 2 April 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2A(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the AuditorRss Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 33 to the standalone financial statements.

b. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts - Refer Note 47 to the standalone financial statements.

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d. (i) The management of the Company represented to us that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 59 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The management of the Company represented to us that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 59 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

e. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year, in respect of the same declared for the previous year, is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in Note 48 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

f. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility except that the audit trail (edit log facility) was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes.

For accounting software for which audit trail feature is enabled, the audit trail facility has been operating throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software and we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with during the course of our audit.

C. With respect to the matter to be included in the AuditorRss Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director by the Company is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

Annexure A to the Independent AuditorRss Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of UltraTech Cement Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under RsReport on Other Legal and Regulatory RequirementsRs section of our report of even date)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(i) (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Certain discrepancies noticed on such verification were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company, except for the following which are not held in the name of the Company:

Description of property Gross carrying value (Rs in Crores) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being held in the name of the Company Freehold Land 31.14 Grasim Industries Limited Promoter 01-Jul-10 The title of the asset transferred pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation/ arrangement/ merger/ demerger are in the process of being transferred in the name of the Company. Freehold Land 488.06 Jai Prakash Associates Limited No 29-Jun-17 The title of the asset transferred pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation/ arrangement/ merger/ demerger are in the process of being transferred in the name of the Company. Freehold Land 0.28 Century Textiles and Industries Limited No 20-May-18 The title of the asset transferred pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation/ arrangement/ merger/ demerger are in the process of being transferred in the name of the Company. Freehold Land 292.69 Jaypee Cement Corporation Limited No 11-Jun-14 The title of the asset transferred pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation/ arrangement/ merger/ demerger are in the process of being transferred in the name of the Company. Freehold Land 10.20 Narmada Cement Limited No 01-Jul-06 The title of the asset transferred pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation/ arrangement/ merger/ demerger are in the process of being transferred in the name of the Company. Freehold Land 80.34 UltraTech Nathdwara Cement Limited No 19-Nov-18 The title of the asset transferred pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation/ arrangement/ merger/ demerger are in the process of being transferred in the name of the Company. Freehold Land 7.30 Merit Plaza Limited No 19-Nov-18 The title of the asset transferred pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation/ arrangement/ merger/ demerger are in the process of being transferred in the name of the Company. Freehold Land 0.17 Samruddhi Cement Limited No 01-Jul-10 The title of the asset transferred pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation/ arrangement/ merger/ demerger are in the process of being transferred in the name of the Company. Freehold Land 87.19 Others No Multiple Dates The title of the asset transferred pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation/ arrangement/ merger/ demerger are in the process of being transferred in the name of the Company. Leasehold Land 41.69 Century Textiles and Industries Limited No 20-May-18 The title of the asset transferred pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation/ arrangement/ merger/ demerger are in the process of being transferred in the name of the Company. Leasehold Land 1.33 Grasim Industries Limited Promoter 01 -Jul-10 The title of the asset transferred pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation/ arrangement/ merger/ demerger are in the process of being transferred in the name of the Company. Leasehold Land 263.71 Jai Prakash Associates Limited No 29-Jun-17 The title of the asset transferred pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation/ arrangement/ merger/ demerger are in the process of being transferred in the name of the Company. Leasehold Land 3.38 Larsen & Toubro Limited No 01-Apr-03 The title of the asset transferred pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation/ arrangement/ merger/ demerger are in the process of being transferred in the name of the Company. Leasehold Land 11.84 Narmada Cement Limited No 01 -Jul-06 The title of the asset transferred pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation/ arrangement/ merger/ demerger are in the process of being transferred in the name of the Company. Leasehold Land 166.04 UltraTech Nathdwara Cement Limited No 19-Nov-18 The title of the asset transferred pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation/ arrangement/ merger/ demerger are in the process of being transferred in the name of the Company. Building 0.50 Narmada Cement Limited No 01 -Jul-06 The title of the asset transferred pursuant to the scheme of amalgamation/ arrangement/ merger/ demerger are in the process of being transferred in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory, except goods-in-transit and stocks lying with third parties, has been physically verified by the management during the year. For stocks lying with third parties at the year-end, written confirmations have been obtained and for goods-in-transit subsequent evidence of receipts has been linked with inventory records. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made investments in companies and other parties and has not made any investments in firms and limited liability partnership during the year. The Company has provided guarantee to companies and has granted loans, unsecured, to other parties during the year, in respect of which the requisite information is as below. The Company has not provided any guarantee to firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties or granted any loans, unsecured, to companies, firms or limited liability partnership during the year. The Company has not provided any security or granted any loans, secured, or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year.

(a) A. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has stood guarantees to a subsidiary and a joint venture as listed below. The Company has not given any loans or advances in the nature of loans or provided security to subsidiaries, joint venture and associates and has not stood guarantee to associates.

B. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has given unsecured loans to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates as listed below. The Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint venture and associates.

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount during the year Subsidiaries* 1,837.63 Nil Nil Nil Joint ventures* Nil Nil Nil Nil Associates* Nil Nil Nil Nil Others Nil Nil 10.89 Nil Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Subsidiaries* 2,839.90 Nil Nil Nil Joint ventures* 1.70 Nil Nil Nil Associates* Nil Nil Nil Nil Others* Nil Nil 17.01 Nil

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of interest free loans given, the repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loan to any party during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans or security as specified under Section 185 and Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). In respect of the investments made and guarantees provided by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 186 of the Act have been complied with.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its manufactured goods and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into Goods and Service Tax.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs or Cess or other statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, EmployeesRs State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Value added tax, Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of any dispute except for the following:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Period to which the amount relates Amount (Rs in Crores) Forum where dispute is pending Sales Tax / Value Added Tax Tax, Interest and Penalty 2000 to 2017 576.71 Supreme Court 1988 to 2021 584.38 High Court 1985 to 2016 33.62 Tribunal 1990 to 2020 258.33 Appellate Authorities 2015 to 2017 9.74 Assessing Officers 2005 to 2015 1.41 Others Customs Act, 1962 Tax, Interest and Penalty 2002-2006 59.34 High Court 2000-2014 297.48 Tribunal 2003-2015 0.14 Appellate Authorities Central Excise Act, 1994 Tax, Interest and Penalty 1994-2018 212.69 Supreme Court 1996-2016 95.45 High Court 1994-2018 1,323.08 Tribunal 1998-2018 54.68 Appellate Authorities 2005 and 2014 58.72 Assessing Officers Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax, Interest and Penalty 2001-2019 14.09 High Court 2015-2016 35.65 Tribunal 2010- 2019 354.97 Appellate Authorities Finance Act 1994 (Service Tax ) Tax, Interest and Penalty 2004-2008 24.30 Supreme Court 2004-2014 10.15 High Court 2005-2018 230.92 Tribunal 2005-2018 72.22 Appellate Authorities 2014-2017 0.28 Assessing Officers Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Tax, Interest and Penalty 2017-2018 25.64 High Court 2018-2020 35.23 Appellate Authorities 2017-2018 2.48 Assessing Officers Employees Provident Funds Act, 1952 and EmployeesRs Tax, Interest and Penalty 2008-2009 2.89 High Court 1999-2020 0.23 Tribunal State Insurance Act Electricity Duty Act Cess, Interest and Penalty 2003-2021 60.51 Supreme Court 2002-2015 325.28 High Court 2017-2022 5.12 Tribunal Land Tax and Property tax Tax, Interest and Penalty 2006-2022 4.02 Supreme Court 2009-2022 9.65 High Court 2014-2015 0.21 Others Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 Royalty, Interest and Penalty 1994-2013 215.41 High Court 1996-2013 24.86 Tribunal 2020-2021 0.99 Appellate Authorities 2007- 08 to 2008- 09 7.69 Assessing Officers 2004-2005 0.91 Others Water Tax Water Tax, Interest and Penalty 1998-99 to upto date 23.50 High Court Motor Vehicle Act (Road Tax Charges) RT charges, Interest and Penalty 1995-99 3.82 Supreme Court 2004-05 0.57 High Court Road development tax Tax, Interest and Penalty 2005-2018 1.10 Supreme Court 2011-2012 0.07 Appellate Authorities 2005-2022 88.53 Assessing Officers Stamp Duty Act Tax, Interest and Penalty 2006-2022 3.02 Supreme Court 2008-2017 302.66 High Court 2017 and 2020 13.10 Appellate Authorities Cess Cess, Interest and Penalty 2008-2015 275.68 Supreme Court 2006-2017 2.08 High Court 2010-2021 6.00 Appellate Authorities 2009-2022 1.50 Others Others (Forest Transit Fee,Environment Protection Fee, KERC) Tax, Interest and Penalty 2008-09 154.28 High Court 2008-2017 9.99 Tribunal 2008-2016 6.07 Appellate Authorities 2001-2005 88.47 Assessing Officers 2011-2014 7.66 Others

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint venture as defined under the Act.

(g) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint venture or associate companies (as defined under the Act).

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company

has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) has more than one CIC as part of the Group. The Group has 5 CICs as part of the Group.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

Also refer to the Other Information paragraph of our main audit report which explains that the other information comprising the information included in annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditorRss report.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

Annexure B to the Independent AuditorRss Report on the standalone financial statements of UltraTech Cement Limited for the year ended 31 March 2024

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(g) under RsReport on Other Legal and Regulatory RequirementsRs section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of UltraTech Cement Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in ail material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of such internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

ManagementRss and Board of DirectorsRs Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The CompanyRss Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companyRss policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AuditorRss Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the CompanyRss internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in aii material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditorRss judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the CompanyRss internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A companyRss internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companyRss internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail,

accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companyRss assets that couid have a material effect on the financiai statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.