Persistent Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
912.06
668.02
532.9
455.21
Depreciation
-83.75
-56.67
-55.51
-53.78
Tax paid
-226.19
-162.93
-125.18
-113.09
Working capital
34.9
419.76
57.66
92.32
Other operating items
Operating
637.01
868.16
409.87
380.65
Capital expenditure
227.27
52.42
71.05
13.85
Free cash flow
864.28
920.58
480.93
394.5
Equity raised
5,245.69
4,406.12
3,784.01
3,445.49
Investing
-107.28
60.99
212.34
198.71
Financing
114.99
76.01
39.6
4.91
Dividends paid
0
0
0
80
Net in cash
6,117.69
5,463.71
4,516.88
4,123.61
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.