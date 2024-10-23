Persistent Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
77.03
76.43
76.43
76.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,701.63
3,865.23
3,242.46
2,689.1
Net Worth
4,778.66
3,941.66
3,318.89
2,765.53
Minority Interest
Debt
150.59
155.93
76.39
38.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.89
9.14
15.22
14.98
Total Liabilities
4,936.14
4,106.73
3,410.5
2,819.11
Fixed Assets
636.92
703.82
525.7
286.88
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,670.46
1,402.52
1,308.17
1,415.45
Deferred Tax Asset Net
56.27
48.91
41.89
39.56
Networking Capital
1,922.54
1,410.5
874.56
252.25
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1,682.95
1,049.83
442.68
296.63
Debtor Days
45.19
43.66
Other Current Assets
1,362.36
1,161.87
987.45
426.77
Sundry Creditors
-274.94
-170.42
-105.95
-117.62
Creditor Days
10.81
17.31
Other Current Liabilities
-847.83
-630.78
-449.62
-353.53
Cash
649.93
540.98
660.17
824.97
Total Assets
4,936.12
4,106.73
3,410.49
2,819.11
