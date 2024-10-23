iifl-logo-icon 1
Persistent Systems Ltd Shareholding Pattern

6,319.65
(2.27%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Persistent Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

30.66%

31.02%

31.02%

31.06%

31.06%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

50.7%

50.78%

50.83%

50.69%

50.01%

Non-Institutions

16.96%

17.5%

17.02%

16.91%

16.95%

Total Non-Promoter

67.66%

68.29%

67.86%

67.6%

66.96%

Custodian

1.66%

0.68%

1.11%

1.33%

1.97%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.66%

Non-Promoter- 50.70%

Institutions: 50.70%

Non-Institutions: 16.96%

Custodian: 1.66%

QUICKLINKS FOR Persistent Systems Ltd

