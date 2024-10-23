Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
30.66%
31.02%
31.02%
31.06%
31.06%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
50.7%
50.78%
50.83%
50.69%
50.01%
Non-Institutions
16.96%
17.5%
17.02%
16.91%
16.95%
Total Non-Promoter
67.66%
68.29%
67.86%
67.6%
66.96%
Custodian
1.66%
0.68%
1.11%
1.33%
1.97%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
