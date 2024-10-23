Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
36.36
17.44
17.53
5.39
Op profit growth
40.28
38.75
5.02
0.72
EBIT growth
52.15
34.13
6.83
4.16
Net profit growth
53.18
32.43
5.32
7.17
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
16.77
16.3
13.8
15.45
EBIT margin
16.39
14.69
12.86
14.15
Net profit margin
12.08
10.76
9.54
10.64
RoCE
27.25
22.84
19.63
20.8
RoNW
5.6
4.34
3.77
4.01
RoA
5.02
4.18
3.64
3.91
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
90.34
58.97
44.53
40.39
Dividend per share
31
20
12
10
Cash EPS
68.6
35.99
22.8
20.57
Book value per share
440.69
365.78
312.14
265.9
Valuation ratios
P/E
26.4
16.26
6.18
8.55
P/CEPS
34.76
26.65
12.07
16.78
P/B
5.41
2.62
0.88
1.29
EV/EBIDTA
32.77
17.42
6.12
8.99
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
24.76
Tax payout
-25.3
-26.05
-24.77
-24.73
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
48.55
50.68
55.11
57.75
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-28.7
-27.36
-23.68
-21.24
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-79.09
-106.18
-72.43
-5,434.68
Net debt / equity
-0.09
-0.31
-0.16
-0.11
Net debt / op. profit
-0.35
-1.29
-0.78
-0.51
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-60.57
-60.07
-60.45
-60.37
Other costs
-22.64
-23.61
-25.74
-24.17
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.Read More
