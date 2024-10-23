iifl-logo-icon 1
Persistent Systems Ltd Key Ratios

6,022
(1.02%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:09:58 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Persistent Systems Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

36.36

17.44

17.53

5.39

Op profit growth

40.28

38.75

5.02

0.72

EBIT growth

52.15

34.13

6.83

4.16

Net profit growth

53.18

32.43

5.32

7.17

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

16.77

16.3

13.8

15.45

EBIT margin

16.39

14.69

12.86

14.15

Net profit margin

12.08

10.76

9.54

10.64

RoCE

27.25

22.84

19.63

20.8

RoNW

5.6

4.34

3.77

4.01

RoA

5.02

4.18

3.64

3.91

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

90.34

58.97

44.53

40.39

Dividend per share

31

20

12

10

Cash EPS

68.6

35.99

22.8

20.57

Book value per share

440.69

365.78

312.14

265.9

Valuation ratios

P/E

26.4

16.26

6.18

8.55

P/CEPS

34.76

26.65

12.07

16.78

P/B

5.41

2.62

0.88

1.29

EV/EBIDTA

32.77

17.42

6.12

8.99

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

24.76

Tax payout

-25.3

-26.05

-24.77

-24.73

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

48.55

50.68

55.11

57.75

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-28.7

-27.36

-23.68

-21.24

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-79.09

-106.18

-72.43

-5,434.68

Net debt / equity

-0.09

-0.31

-0.16

-0.11

Net debt / op. profit

-0.35

-1.29

-0.78

-0.51

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-60.57

-60.07

-60.45

-60.37

Other costs

-22.64

-23.61

-25.74

-24.17

