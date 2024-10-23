iifl-logo-icon 1
Persistent Systems Ltd Book Closer

6,071.6
(-0.65%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Persistent Sys CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser19 Jun 202410 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
We wish to inform you that the 34th AGM of the Company will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 1600 Hrs. IST at the Registered Office of the Company in-person and through VC/OAVM mode. The Notice of the 34th AGM will be submitted in due course. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, July 10, 2024, to Tuesday, July 16, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 34th AGM and Dividend

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

23 Oct 2024|09:06 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

