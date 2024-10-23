We wish to inform you that the 34th AGM of the Company will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 1600 Hrs. IST at the Registered Office of the Company in-person and through VC/OAVM mode. The Notice of the 34th AGM will be submitted in due course. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, July 10, 2024, to Tuesday, July 16, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 34th AGM and Dividend