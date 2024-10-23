Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 23 Sep 2024

PERSISTENT SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and all other applicable provisions if any we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Persistent Systems Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Monday October 21 2024 and will continue on Tuesday October 22 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company to consider inter alia the following businesses: 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. The Audited Financial Results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Please note that the Board of Directors will consider the aforesaid business items on Tuesday October 22 2024 (IST). Pursuant to the above-referred intimation, we wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors, at its meeting, held on October 22, 2024, commenced at 0830 Hrs. (IST) and concluded at 1515 Hrs. (IST), has inter-alia taken the following decision: Approval of the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023, pursuant to Regulation 33 and all other applicable regulations, if any of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 24 Jun 2024

Quarterly Results PERSISTENT SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and all other applicable provisions if any we wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Persistent Systems Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday July 17 2024 and will continue on Thursday July 18 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company to consider inter alia the following businesses: 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. The Audited Financial Results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please note that the Board of Directors will consider the aforesaid business items on Thursday July 18 2024 (IST). The outcome of the Board Meeting is as enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Jun 2024 7 Jun 2024

We wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors of Persistent Systems Limited (the Company), at its meeting held on Friday, June 7, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company, Pune, commenced at 2000 Hrs (IST) has inter-alia taken the following decisions: 1. Approval of the Report of the Directors to the Members of the Company to be published in the Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25.

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 15 May 2024

The outcome of Board Meeting held on May 15, 2024, is as enclosed. The intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 is as enclosed. The letter issued by Mr. Sunil Sapre, Executive Director of the Company relinquishing the position of Chief Financial Officer of the Company js as enclosed.

Board Meeting 21 Apr 2024 20 Mar 2024

PERSISTENT SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board Meeting is scheduled to be held on Saturday April 20 2024 and will continue on Sunday April 21 2024 at New Jersey Office USA (EDT) to consider inter alia the following businesses: 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 2. The Audited Financial Results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. 3. The recommendation of the Final Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. If the Final Dividend is recommended by the Board of Directors the Book Closure for the purpose of payment of the same will be determined later and will be communicated to the stock exchanges separately. Please note that the Board of Directors will consider the aforesaid business items on Sunday April 21 2024 (EDT) / at equivalent Indian Standard Time (IST) on Monday April 22 2024 (IST). In continuation of the aforesaid intimation, please note that the Board of Directors will consider the aforesaid business items on Sunday, April 21, 2024 (EDT) / at equivalent Indian Standard Time (IST) on Sunday, April 21, 2024. Also, in terms of the SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window will remain closed till Tuesday, April 23, 2024 (IST) and will re-open on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.04.2024) Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 The Board has recommended a Final Dividend of INR 10 (INR Ten Only) per Equity Share having a face value of INR 5 (INR Five Only) for the Financial Year 2023-24. This Final Dividend of INR 10 (INR Ten Only) per Equity Share having a face value of INR 5 (INR Five Only) is subject to the approval of Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting which will be held on or before September 30, 2024. The Book Closure for the purpose of payment of the said Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 will be determined later. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.04.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2024 13 Mar 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 is as enclosed The outcome of Board Meeting for restructuring related matters is as enclosed.

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024 20 Dec 2023