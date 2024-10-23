Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 The Board has recommended a Final Dividend of INR 10 (INR Ten Only) per Equity Share having a face value of INR 5 (INR Five Only) for the Financial Year 2023-24. This Final Dividend of INR 10 (INR Ten Only) per Equity Share having a face value of INR 5 (INR Five Only) is subject to the approval of Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting which will be held on or before September 30, 2024. The Book Closure for the purpose of payment of the said Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 will be determined later. We wish to inform you that the 34th AGM of the Company will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 1600 Hrs. IST at the Registered Office of the Company in-person and through VC/OAVM mode. The Notice of the 34th AGM will be submitted in due course. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, July 10, 2024, to Tuesday, July 16, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 34th AGM and Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.06.2024)