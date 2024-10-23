We wish to inform you that the 34th AGM of the Company will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 1600 Hrs. IST at the Registered Office of the Company in-person and through VC/OAVM mode. The Notice of the 34th AGM will be submitted in due course. The outcome of the 34th AGM of the Company is as enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/07/2024) The Scrutinizers Report for the 34th Annual General Meeting is as enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)