Va Tech Wabag Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,856.4
2,960.48
2,979.3
2,834.49
2,557.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,856.4
2,960.48
2,979.3
2,834.49
2,557.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
43.4
62.85
32.39
13.96
39.92
Total Income
2,899.8
3,023.33
3,011.69
2,848.45
2,597.07
Total Expenditure
2,490.2
2,931.89
2,745.47
2,615.73
2,340.17
PBIDT
409.6
91.44
266.22
232.72
256.9
Interest
71.1
65.8
87.7
90.3
109.02
PBDT
338.5
25.64
178.52
142.42
147.88
Depreciation
8.4
8.81
10.13
12.13
15.39
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
86.6
14.61
43.72
31.84
-25.7
Deferred Tax
-6.9
-8.71
-7.39
-2.37
74.26
Reported Profit After Tax
250.4
10.93
132.06
100.82
83.93
Minority Interest After NP
4.8
-1.92
0.15
-9.29
-7.03
Net Profit after Minority Interest
245.6
12.85
131.91
110.11
90.96
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-274.62
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
245.6
287.47
131.91
110.11
90.96
EPS (Unit Curr.)
39.49
5.76
20.8
20.13
19.3
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.4
12.44
12.44
12.44
10.94
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.33
3.08
8.93
8.21
10.04
PBDTM(%)
11.85
0.86
5.99
5.02
5.78
PATM(%)
8.76
0.36
4.43
3.55
3.28
