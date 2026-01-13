VA Tech Wabag Secures ₹250–600 Crore Water Treatment Order From BPCL

VA Tech Wabag on Tuesday, January 13, said it has secured a large domestic order from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited for setting up advanced industrial water treatment facilities at BPCL’s Bina Refinery and Petrochemical Expansion Project in Madhya Pradesh. The company disclosed in an exchange filing that the order falls under the ₹250 crore to ₹600 crore value category, in line with its internal project classification.

The scope of work includes execution of a comprehensive Water Block Package, covering a Raw Water Treatment Plant, a Reverse Osmosis based Demineralisation Plant, and a Zero Liquid Discharge Plant.

The project will be implemented on a turnkey EPC basis, involving end to end responsibilities such as design, detailed engineering, procurement of equipment, construction, installation, testing, and commissioning.

VA Tech Wabag said the industrial water treatment facilities will be developed using advanced and proven technologies to meet the operational requirements of BPCL’s refinery and petrochemical expansion. The project is scheduled to be completed within a 22 month execution timeline from the date of commencement.

The company’s management stated that the order further strengthens VA Tech Wabag’s position in the oil and gas water solutions segment, highlighting its experience in executing complex and technology intensive projects for large energy customers.

The management also reiterated its focus on delivering the project with high standards of quality, reliability, and operational efficiency, in line with the company’s global execution benchmarks.

In a separate development last month, VA Tech Wabag secured a repeat large international order from the Saudi Water Authority for an advanced brackish water reverse osmosis plant with a treatment capacity of 50 million litres per day at Al Jouf in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier in December, the Saudi Water Partnership Company selected VA Tech Wabag as the preferred bidder, as part of a consortium, for the Hadda Independent Sewage Treatment Plant project in Saudi Arabia.

The Hadda project is a large EPC contract involving the development of a major wastewater treatment facility under a 25 year build, operate, and transfer framework, to be implemented by the developer consortium.

