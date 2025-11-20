iifl-logo

VA Tech Wabag secures $70 Million order in Nepal

20 Nov 2025 , 11:14 AM

VA Tech Wabag shares jumped as much as 3% in Thursday’s intraday session after it announced a ‘large’ repeat order from Nepal. 

At around 10.58 AM, VA Tech Wabag was trading 1.42% higher at ₹1,423.50 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,403.60 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,449.20, and ₹1,411.90, respectively.

In its filing with the bourses, the company said that the ‘large’ repeat order is for Melamchi Water Supply Development Board (MWSDB) in Nepal. It relates to the design, build, and operations of the state-of-the-art Sundarijal Water Treatment Plan. This has a capacity of 255 Million litres per day (MLD) in the Kathmandu Valley.

The Asian Development Bank has funded this project.

As per the details disclosed by VA Tech Wabag, ‘large’ order is the one that is valued between $30 Million and $75 Million. 

The company plans to execute the EPC Order within a period of 36-month timeframe. Following a five-year maintenance and operations contract.

The new plant will be constructed near to the existing Melamchi WTP and will treat water from the Melamhi, Yangri, and Larke rivers. Hence, bolstering water security for Kathmandu’s population.

With this large order, WABAG’s strategic presence in Nepal establishes the company’s position as an industry leader.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

