VA Tech Wabag Bags ₹340 Crore Water Treatment Contracts from GAIL, IOCL

14 Mar 2025 , 10:01 AM

Chennai-based water treatment and desalination player VA Tech Wabag, on Thursday, said it has bagged fresh orders worth ₹340 crore from GAIL (India) Ltd. and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL). The scope of the contract encompasses the design, build, and operationalisation of several water treatment facilities for GAIL’s integrated petrochemical complex in Pata, Uttar Pradesh.

Under the terms of the project, Wabag will establish a 450 m³/hr UF and RO-based Effluent Recycle Plant, an evaporator-based ZLD Plant, and a new WWTP, together with upgrades to existing WWTP.

The project will be executed on an EPC basis and is likely to be implemented in 24 months followed by six months of O&M. PDIL as Engineer-in-charge for GAIL’s project – under PDIL as Engineer-in-charge project are monitored for the compliance. Water from the recovered new facility will serve as cooling tower makeup water for sustainability and resource optimization.

Apart from GAIL, VA Tech Wabag has also won a repeat order for ₹20 crore from IOCL for the O&M of Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis (TTRO) Plant at IOCL’s Panipat Refinery in Haryana.

Since its inception the TTRO plant has been operated by Wabag, which also designed, built and commissioned the plant back in 2006. This facility marked the India’s oil and gas sector’s first industrial water recycling plant. On the contract wins, S. Natrajan, Head of Sales & Marketing, India Cluster, VA Tech Wabag, commented;

“We are pleased to have received these large industrial water treatment orders and would like to thank GAIL and IOCL for their confidence in us. These repeat orders further strengthen our strong customer relationships & attests to our technical prowess. “They also cement our leadership in oil and gas, and represents another step in our journey.” These contracts further bolster the position of VA Tech Wabag as a key player in the industrial water treatment space, especially for sectors like oil and gas.

