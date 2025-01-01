iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

VA Tech Wabag Bags CPCL Desalination Pipeline Deal

1 Jan 2025 , 12:02 PM

VA Tech Wabag has emerged as the successful bidder for a ₹145 crore project from Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL). The scope of work includes design, engineering, and erection of desalination water pipelines connecting the CPCL Manali Refinery with the desalination plant at Kattupalli. The work will be completed within 12 months.

Speaking about the project, S Natrajan, Head of Sales and Marketing (India) said that “it’s really great to collaborate with CPCL, one of our most important, long-term clients”.

The latest win went to VA Tech Wabag for €78 million (~₹700 crore) for the Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company in Zambia. This order includes building two advanced wastewater treatment plants – one at Ngwerere with a daily capacity of 54 MLD and another at Chunga with a daily capacity of 19 MLD. The construction period will be 36 months and operations and maintenance for 24 months.

It announced the cancellation of a $317 million worth (~₹2,700 crore) 300 MLD Mega Desalination Plant in Saudi Arabia. According to the Saudi Water Authority, it is cancelled due to some internal administrative issues.

Still, VA Tech Wabag is in communication with Saudi authorities regarding the cancellation. And it remains committed to putting innovation in water solutions for the world at large.

Related Tags

  • Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd
  • VA Tech Wabag
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Anooshka Soham Bathwal, CEO & Founder, Dhanvesttor

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:24 PM
SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

SEBI Rejects Zee Settlement, Orders Further Probe

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Vedanta Parent Eye $1B Debt Refinancing

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|12:45 PM
Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Gold Glimmering: Safe Haven Demand Boosts Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:08 AM
Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Greenback Strengthens on Positive Outlook

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Jan 2025|10:02 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.