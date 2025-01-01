VA Tech Wabag Bags CPCL Desalination Pipeline Deal

VA Tech Wabag has emerged as the successful bidder for a ₹145 crore project from Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL). The scope of work includes design, engineering, and erection of desalination water pipelines connecting the CPCL Manali Refinery with the desalination plant at Kattupalli. The work will be completed within 12 months.

Speaking about the project, S Natrajan, Head of Sales and Marketing (India) said that “it’s really great to collaborate with CPCL, one of our most important, long-term clients”.

The latest win went to VA Tech Wabag for €78 million (~₹700 crore) for the Lusaka Water Supply and Sanitation Company in Zambia. This order includes building two advanced wastewater treatment plants – one at Ngwerere with a daily capacity of 54 MLD and another at Chunga with a daily capacity of 19 MLD. The construction period will be 36 months and operations and maintenance for 24 months.

It announced the cancellation of a $317 million worth (~₹2,700 crore) 300 MLD Mega Desalination Plant in Saudi Arabia. According to the Saudi Water Authority, it is cancelled due to some internal administrative issues.

Still, VA Tech Wabag is in communication with Saudi authorities regarding the cancellation. And it remains committed to putting innovation in water solutions for the world at large.