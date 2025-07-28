iifl-logo

VA Tech WABAG Wins ₹380 Crore BWSSB Contract

28 Jul 2025 , 12:28 PM

VA Tech WABAG has picked up a fresh ₹380 crore order from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board to build a set of water reuse plants in Bengaluru. The contract, funded by the World Bank, is part of a long-term effort to boost the city’s water sustainability through treated wastewater reuse.

WABAG will be in charge of designing and constructing the plants, as well as managing them for a decade after they’re commissioned. The project will roll out at four separate sites in Bommanahalli. Each facility will come equipped with high-end treatment systems capable of processing wastewater for industrial reuse.

The scope includes setting up biogas systems, solar sludge drying beds, pumping stations, and all the pipelines needed to tie the entire system together. Once up and running, the plants are expected to take pressure off Bengaluru’s freshwater resources.

Instead of discharging treated water, the city plans to redirect it to industries. Powering the operations will be biogas, generated onsite from waste sludge, helping cut down on electricity use and lowering operating costs.

S Natrajan, who leads WABAG’s India sales and marketing team, said the order shows the kind of confidence BWSSB has in the company’s execution. According to him, this repeat order not only strengthens WABAG’s leadership in the wastewater reuse space but reflects a shared push toward greener, smarter infrastructure. WABAG will be in charge of designing and constructing the plants, as well as managing them for a decade after they’re commissioned.

