Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

VA TECH WABAG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (both standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

VA TECH WABAG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (both standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 14 May 2024

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 14 May 2024

VA TECH WABAG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (both standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, May 21, 2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the Audited Financial Results and Statements (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. A copy of the said Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) in the prescribed format, as reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board along with Auditors Report for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 is enclosed herewith. Please find enclosed the copy of the Press Release issued by the Company in this regard. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11.45 A.M. and concluded at 4.00 P.M. IST. Re-appointment of Directors of the Company. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e Tuesday May 21, 2024 inter alia has approved that 29th AGM of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14, 2024 at 3.00 P.M IST through Video Conferencing /other Audio Visual Means (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024) Newspaper advertisement titled Extract of Statement of Consolidated Financial Results (Audited) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 7 May 2024

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 7 May 2024

The Board of Directors (Board) of VA Tech Wabag Limited (the Company) at their meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, May 07, 2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the proposal to enter into and execute the Shareholders Agreement amongst VA Tech Wabag Limited (Listed Company); Kopri Bio Engineering Private Limited (Kopri Bio) and A K Electrical and Works Private Limited (AKEPL) for the following To record the terms and conditions between the equity shareholders over the rights and responsibilities for execution of the project towards Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) in relation to developing, operating and maintaining (a) a 120 MLD sewage treatment plant at Kopri, Thane (East) and, (b) a power generation facility and tertiary treatment plant, for the sale of tertiary treated water of sewage treatment plant at Kopri, Thane (East), awarded by Thane Municipal Corporation on competitive bidding basis.

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024

The Board of Directors (Board) of VA Tech Wabag Limited (the Company) at their meeting held today i.e., Friday, March 29, 2024, has inter-alia considered and approved to execute the Shareholders Agreement between VA Tech Wabag Limited (Existing Shareholder), DK Sewage Project Private Limited, Subsidiary Company and Madhya Pradesh Waste Management Private Limited, Investor

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024