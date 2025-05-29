iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Coal India Named Preferred Bidder Oranga-Revatipur Critical Mineral Block

29 May 2025 , 01:05 PM

Coal India Ltd., has been selected as the “Preferred Bidder” for a graphite and vanadium project in Chhattisgarh, the government said in a statement on May 28, 2025. A mining lease has been reserved over the block and the lease deed is scheduled to be executed within three years from the date of the ‘Letter of Intent’ issued by the Chhattisgarh government.

This strategic expansion aligns with Coal India’s foray into non-coal mining and through it, clean energy commercial business and evolves around critical minerals including graphite and vanadium.

The company, in its financial update, said its performance improved in the fourth quarter of the financial year (Q4 FY25) after a weak performance in the first half of the financial year.

It was the world’s largest coal producer before being overtaken by China and still remains one of the largest corporate employers in the country, with a workforce of over 2.7 lakh people as on April 2020.

Coal India Ltd at present has 352 mines in 84 mining areas of 8 states of India, that includes 158 underground, 174 open cast and 20 mixed mines. In addition to the above, the company also manages 12 coal washeries (10 coking coal and 2 non-coking coal) and 3 auxiliary facilities such as workshops and hospitals.

“Coal India being a Maharatna became eligible to receive more operational freedom foray into new business areas, venture into related diversifications, having more say in the policies of erstwhile subsidiaries whether through holding companies or otherwise, strategic investments for diversification and becoming a global player in international markets”.

Related Tags

  • Coal India
  • Coal India news
  • Mineral block
  • Oranga-Revatipur
  • Stock Market today
  • Top News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.