Coal India Named Preferred Bidder Oranga-Revatipur Critical Mineral Block

Coal India Ltd., has been selected as the “Preferred Bidder” for a graphite and vanadium project in Chhattisgarh, the government said in a statement on May 28, 2025. A mining lease has been reserved over the block and the lease deed is scheduled to be executed within three years from the date of the ‘Letter of Intent’ issued by the Chhattisgarh government.

This strategic expansion aligns with Coal India’s foray into non-coal mining and through it, clean energy commercial business and evolves around critical minerals including graphite and vanadium.

The company, in its financial update, said its performance improved in the fourth quarter of the financial year (Q4 FY25) after a weak performance in the first half of the financial year.

It was the world’s largest coal producer before being overtaken by China and still remains one of the largest corporate employers in the country, with a workforce of over 2.7 lakh people as on April 2020.

Coal India Ltd at present has 352 mines in 84 mining areas of 8 states of India, that includes 158 underground, 174 open cast and 20 mixed mines. In addition to the above, the company also manages 12 coal washeries (10 coking coal and 2 non-coking coal) and 3 auxiliary facilities such as workshops and hospitals.

“Coal India being a Maharatna became eligible to receive more operational freedom foray into new business areas, venture into related diversifications, having more say in the policies of erstwhile subsidiaries whether through holding companies or otherwise, strategic investments for diversification and becoming a global player in international markets”.