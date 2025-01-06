Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.86
-6.3
11.9
9.5
Op profit growth
32.53
-15.01
129.14
-23.08
EBIT growth
29.54
-24.09
120.24
-24.88
Net profit growth
36.67
-24.01
138.08
-24.34
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
22.5
20.69
22.81
11.14
EBIT margin
22.02
20.72
25.57
12.99
Net profit margin
15.82
14.1
17.39
8.17
RoCE
49.17
45.02
78.91
43.24
RoNW
10.89
9.24
15.96
7.85
RoA
8.83
7.66
13.41
6.8
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
28.2
20.61
27.1
11.34
Dividend per share
17
16
12
16.5
Cash EPS
20.98
14.57
21.52
6.36
Book value per share
70
59.25
52.17
32.5
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.48
6.32
5.16
25
P/CEPS
8.72
8.94
6.5
44.5
P/B
2.61
2.2
2.68
8.72
EV/EBIDTA
3.01
3.08
2.29
10.28
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
49.7
60.65
57.89
175.54
Tax payout
-26.4
-29.46
-30.61
-34.55
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
51.55
68.98
39.25
39.81
Inventory days
26.65
31.55
24.81
34.34
Creditor days
-51.63
-53.75
-43.71
-32.55
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-44.62
-29.04
-48.86
-25.84
Net debt / equity
-0.61
-0.31
-0.68
-1.47
Net debt / op. profit
-1.07
-0.61
-1
-3.1
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-10.8
-6.13
-6.33
-9.91
Employee costs
-37.09
-42.86
-40.99
-49.65
Other costs
-29.59
-30.3
-29.86
-29.29
The partnership looks at developing and bolstering capabilities within the sectors, which depend primarily on the listed critical minerals in critical areas, namely, defence and renewable energy besides electronics.
The project will generate around 16,000 jobs that will enhance the employment of local people and benefit the community as well.
This collaboration leads towards diversification of use of coal and enhanced energy security for India.
The board approved a first interim dividend of ₹15.75 per share for FY25, with a record date set for November 5, and payment scheduled for November 24, 2024.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.
Coal India acknowledged concerns made by coal consumers seeking revisions to the unequal interest rates.
Coal India will nominate four directors, while RRVUNL will nominate two directors on the JVC's board.
"Coal India and some other companies are looking at Argentina," Rao told reporters on the sidelines of an industry event.
The new power plants, located close to coal mines, will minimize transportation costs, ensuring cost-effectiveness.
