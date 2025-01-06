iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Coal India Ltd

Coal India Ltd News Today

368.5
(-0.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Company

Sectoral

Coal India, IREL Partner to Advance Critical Mineral Development in India

Coal India, IREL Partner to Advance Critical Mineral Development in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The partnership looks at developing and bolstering capabilities within the sectors, which depend primarily on the listed critical minerals in critical areas, namely, defence and renewable energy besides electronics.

6 Jan 2025|10:00 PM
Hindalco Secures Meenakshi Coal Mine in Odisha

Hindalco Secures Meenakshi Coal Mine in Odisha

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The project will generate around 16,000 jobs that will enhance the employment of local people and benefit the community as well.

31 Dec 2024|03:59 PM
Coal India and BPCL Ink Pact for Coal-to-Synthetic Gas Project

Coal India and BPCL Ink Pact for Coal-to-Synthetic Gas Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

This collaboration leads towards diversification of use of coal and enhanced energy security for India.

2 Dec 2024|06:20 PM
Coal India Q2 Profit Dips 21.9% YoY; Declares ₹15.75 Interim Dividend

Coal India Q2 Profit Dips 21.9% YoY; Declares ₹15.75 Interim Dividend

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The board approved a first interim dividend of ₹15.75 per share for FY25, with a record date set for November 5, and payment scheduled for November 24, 2024.

28 Oct 2024|12:10 PM
Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.

28 Oct 2024|08:33 AM
Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.

3 Oct 2024|09:07 AM
Coal India Implements Uniform Late Payment Fees

Coal India Implements Uniform Late Payment Fees

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Coal India acknowledged concerns made by coal consumers seeking revisions to the unequal interest rates.

1 Oct 2024|01:54 PM
Coal India JV with RRVUNL Boosts Shares Amid Renewable Energy Push

Coal India JV with RRVUNL Boosts Shares Amid Renewable Energy Push

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Coal India will nominate four directors, while RRVUNL will nominate two directors on the JVC’s board.

25 Sep 2024|11:35 AM
Coal India Eyes South American Mineral Riches

Coal India Eyes South American Mineral Riches

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

"Coal India and some other companies are looking at Argentina," Rao told reporters on the sidelines of an industry event.

18 Sep 2024|04:03 PM
Coal India Plans ₹67,000 Crore Investment in New Coal Power Plants

Coal India Plans ₹67,000 Crore Investment in New Coal Power Plants

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The new power plants, located close to coal mines, will minimize transportation costs, ensuring cost-effectiveness.

12 Sep 2024|01:07 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Coal India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.