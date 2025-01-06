iifl-logo-icon 1
Coal India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

379.5
(0.20%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,131.92

640.25

845.16

364.5

yoy growth (%)

76.79

-24.24

131.86

25.74

Raw materials

10.8

-16.45

-20.77

-49.02

As % of sales

0.95

2.56

2.45

13.44

Employee costs

-438.84

-443.9

-545.25

-525.04

As % of sales

38.76

69.33

64.51

144.04

Other costs

-260.33

-163.84

-486.56

-286.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.99

25.59

57.57

78.56

Operating profit

443.55

16.06

-207.42

-495.92

OPM

39.18

2.5

-24.54

-136.05

Depreciation

-20.83

-19.67

-54.39

-18.14

Interest expense

-1.5

-1.59

-5.26

257.86

Other income

10,935.62

7,679.18

11,566.33

9,571.03

Profit before tax

11,356.84

7,673.98

11,299.26

9,314.83

Taxes

-155.27

-33.88

-18.38

-21.41

Tax rate

-1.36

-0.44

-0.16

-0.22

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

11,201.57

7,640.1

11,280.88

9,293.42

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

11,201.57

7,640.1

11,280.88

9,293.42

yoy growth (%)

46.61

-32.27

21.38

-35.9

NPM

989.6

1,193.29

1,334.76

2,549.63

Coal India : related Articles

Coal India, IREL Partner to Advance Critical Mineral Development in India

Coal India, IREL Partner to Advance Critical Mineral Development in India

6 Jan 2025|10:00 PM

The partnership looks at developing and bolstering capabilities within the sectors, which depend primarily on the listed critical minerals in critical areas, namely, defence and renewable energy besides electronics.

Hindalco Secures Meenakshi Coal Mine in Odisha

Hindalco Secures Meenakshi Coal Mine in Odisha

31 Dec 2024|03:59 PM

The project will generate around 16,000 jobs that will enhance the employment of local people and benefit the community as well.

Coal India and BPCL Ink Pact for Coal-to-Synthetic Gas Project

Coal India and BPCL Ink Pact for Coal-to-Synthetic Gas Project

2 Dec 2024|06:20 PM

This collaboration leads towards diversification of use of coal and enhanced energy security for India.

Coal India Q2 Profit Dips 21.9% YoY; Declares ₹15.75 Interim Dividend

Coal India Q2 Profit Dips 21.9% YoY; Declares ₹15.75 Interim Dividend

28 Oct 2024|12:10 PM

The board approved a first interim dividend of ₹15.75 per share for FY25, with a record date set for November 5, and payment scheduled for November 24, 2024.

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

28 Oct 2024|08:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

3 Oct 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.

Coal India Implements Uniform Late Payment Fees

Coal India Implements Uniform Late Payment Fees

1 Oct 2024|01:54 PM

Coal India acknowledged concerns made by coal consumers seeking revisions to the unequal interest rates.

Coal India JV with RRVUNL Boosts Shares Amid Renewable Energy Push

Coal India JV with RRVUNL Boosts Shares Amid Renewable Energy Push

25 Sep 2024|11:35 AM

Coal India will nominate four directors, while RRVUNL will nominate two directors on the JVC’s board.

Coal India Eyes South American Mineral Riches

Coal India Eyes South American Mineral Riches

18 Sep 2024|04:03 PM

"Coal India and some other companies are looking at Argentina," Rao told reporters on the sidelines of an industry event.

Coal India Plans ₹67,000 Crore Investment in New Coal Power Plants

Coal India Plans ₹67,000 Crore Investment in New Coal Power Plants

12 Sep 2024|01:07 PM

The new power plants, located close to coal mines, will minimize transportation costs, ensuring cost-effectiveness.

