Directors Report

Dear Stakeholders,

Your Directors are delighted to present the 50th Directors Report, alongside the Annual Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of Coal India Limited for the fiscal year concluded on 31st March 2024.

Your Company, on its part, has been maintaining the pace of capital spending and project execution, scaling its production, and optimizing operating costs to improve the value proposition for all stakeholders while looking for cleaner ways of doing its business.

In the coming years, CILaims to enhance value by integrating all green and emerging business opportunities while maximizing the potential of the high-growth coal sector through the exploration of diverse options and to achieve Net Zero target.

1. State of Company Affairs- Snapshots of FY 2023-24

The fiscal year 2023-24 has marked a period of notable accomplishments for your Company, characterized by comprehensive performance. The key highlights of achievements during the financial year (FY) 2023-24 are outlined as follows:

• Inthefiscal year2023-24,there wasa record-breaking coal excavation of 773.647 million tonnes, marking a 10% increase over the corresponding previous period, the highest since inception.

•Whopping coal off-take of 753.52 MTs in 2023-24 against the previous year of 694.689 MT.

• CIL recorded an Overburden Removal (OBR) of 1,964.144 M .CuM during the fiscal year in comparison to the corresponding period of 1658.627 M.CuM which is 18% higher.

• All time high CAPEX of Rs.23475.41 Crores in FY2023- 24, scaling a 42% increase over the targeted amount of Rs.16,500 Crores.

• Exchequer contribution of Rs.60,198 Crores against Rs.56,524 Crores of FY 2022-23.

• Procurement via GeM (Goods & Services) rose to Rs.99,305.38 Crores in FY 2023-24, up from Rs.3,236.97 Crores in FY 2022-23.

• CIL has bagged 300 MW of Solar Project of Gujrat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited and project shall be set up in Gujrat Industrial Power Corporation Limited (GIPCL)s Solar Park at Khavda Gujarat.

• CIL entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL) to investigate potential initiatives totaling up to 4100 MW, incorporating a combination of renewable and thermal projects.

On February 15, 2024, CIL inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Flaryana Power Purchase Centre (HPPC) for the provision of 800 MW of power from CILs MBPL project to Flaryana Discoms under Section-62 of the Electricity Act, 2003. The aim of the MoU is to formalize and delineate the fundamental framework for discussions regarding the power purchase agreement.

y Government of India approved equity investment for establishing:

• 1 x660 MW Thermal Power Plant through JV of SECL and MPPGCL.

• 2x800 MW Thermal Power Plant through MBPL.

• Coal-to-SNG (Synthetic Natural Gas) Project at ECL command area through a JV of CIL& GAIL.

• Coal-to-Ammonium Nitrate Project at MCL command area through a JV of CIL & BFIEL

•S Honble Prime Minister inaugurated 8 First Mile Connectivity Projects (FMC) of Subsidiary Companies as under:-

CCL- North Urimari

SECL-Dipika, Chhal & Baroud

NCL- Jayant and Duclhichua

MCL-Bhubaneswari and Lajkura

y During FY 2023-24, CIL has planted saplings on an area of 2167.61 H.a. and registered 1600 H.a. land under Green Credit Programme.

Increase in CSR expenses booked in FY23-24 by 12% (H 68 Crores) vis-a-vis FY 22-23.

• In the financial year 2023-24, MCL (Mahanadi Coalfields Limited) achieved the milestone of becoming the top coal-producing subsidiary, surpassing 200 million tonnes for the first time.

• Market Capitalization of CIL achieved a new scale of Rs. 3.25 trillion on 3rd June,2024.

• Incorporation of a new Subsidiary Company named Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Ltd., in collaboration with BHEL, with CILholding a 51% stake.

A BRIEF OVERVIEW OF OUR COMPANY

Coal India Limited (CIL), classified as a Maharatna enterprise under the Ministry of Coal, Government of India, has its headquarters situated in Kolkata, West Bengal. It holds the title of the largest coal producer globally. Across eight Indian states, CIL operates in 84 mining areas, managing a total of 313 working mines, consisting of 131 underground, 168 opencast, and 14 mixed mines. CIL possesses twelve subsidiary companies namely:

• Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL)

• Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL)

• Central Coalfields Limited (CCL)

• Western Coalfields Limited (WCL)

• South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL)

• Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL)

• Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL)

• Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL)

• CIL Navikarniya Urja Limited.

• CIL Solar PV Limited.

• Coal India Africana Limitada (CIAL).

• Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Ltd Furthermore, CIL has five Joint Venture companies:

• Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited,

• Talcher Fertilizers Ltd.,

• CIL NTPC Urja Pvt. Ltd.,

• Coal Lignite Urja Vikas Private Limited

• International Coal Venture Private Limited.

CIL directly oversees the management of the mines in Assam, specifically North Eastern Coalfields (NEC).

Performance of Subsidiary Companies in Brief

• Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) was incorporated on 03.04.1992 having its registered office at Jagruti Vihar Burla, Sambalpur, Odisha 768020. It is engaged in production of Coal of Grade G-7 to G-16. Currently, there are 3 Underground and 15 Opencast mines. In the current financial year, MCL produced 206.10 MX of coal (P.Y. 193.26 MT) with an offtake of 199.02 MT (P.Y. 192.75 MT). The Profit Before Tax of the Company is Rs. 15589.92 crores against previous year (restated) of Rs.18789.28 Crores.

• Northern Coalfields Limited was incorporated on 28" November 1985 having its registered office at Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh. It is engaged in production of Coal of Grade Rs.to 1 3. Currently there are 10 opencast mines. In the financial year 2023-24, NCL produced 136.15 M.T. of coal (P.Y. 131.1 7) with an offtake of 137.63 MT (PY 133.51). The Profit Before Tax of the Company is Rs. 10843.63 crores against previous year of Rs. 9506.86 Crores (restated).

• South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) was incorporated on 28.11.1985 having its registered office at Seepat Road, PO. Biiaspur Chhattisgarh-495006. It is engaged in Coal production of different Grades. Currently there are 41 Underground and 18 Opencast mines. In the financial year 2023-24 the company has produced coal of 187.38 MT (previous year 167.01 MT), with an offtake of 180.60 MT (previous year 160.03 MT). The Profit Before Tax (PBT) of the Company is Rs. 9,047.98 Crore against previous year (restated) of Rs. 5,210.90 Crore.

• Eastern Coalfields Limited, was incorporated on 01.11.1975 having its registered office in Dishergarh, Paschim Bardhhaman, Pin-713 333, West Bengal. It is engaged in production of Coal of Grade G3 to G13 Currently there are 47 Underground, 22 Opencast mines and 10 mixed mines. In the current financial year, 2023-24 produced coal of 47.56 M.T. (P.Y. 35.018) with an offtake of 43.75 MT (PY 35.510). The Profit Before Tax of the Company is Rs. 213.49 crores against previous year (restated) of Rs. 1280.42 Crores.

• Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) was incorporated on 05.09.1956 having its registered office in Darbhanga House, Ranchi, Jharkhand-834029. It is engaged in production of Coal of different Grade of Coking and Non-Coking. Currently there are 11 Underground and

42 Opencast mines in operation at CCL. In the current financial year. Central Coalfields Limited produced 86.054 MT of coal (Previous year 76.087 MT) with an offtake of 82.91 MT (Previous year 75.02 MT). The Profit Before Tax of the Company is Rs. 4729.90 crores against previous year (restated) of Rs. 4601.17 Crores.

• Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) was incorporated on 01.01.1972 having its registered office at Koyla Bhawan, Koyla Nagar, Dhanbad, Jharkhand-826005. It is engaged in production of Coal of Coking, Non- Coking and Semi-Coking Grade. Currently there are 4 Underground, 25 Opencast mines and 3 mixed mines. In the current financial year i.e., 2023-24, BCCL produced 41.096 MT of coal (P.Y. 36.18 MT) with an offtake of 39.19 MT (PY 35.53 MT). The Profit Before Tax of the Company is Rs. 2,091.67 crores against previous year (restated) of Rs. 530.19 Crores.

• Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) was incorporated on 29.10.1975 having its registered office at Coal Estate, Civil Lines, Nagpur - 440001. It is engaged in production of G-10 grade Coal predominantly. Currently there are 25 Underground, 35 Opencast and 1 mixed mines. In the current financial year, WCL produced 69.113 MT of coal (P.Y 64.283 MT) with an offtake of 70.24 MT (PY 62.15 MT). The Profit Before Tax of the Company is Rs. 4181.67 crores against previous year of Rs. 2161.34 Crores (Restated).

• Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited was incorporated on 01.11.1975 having its Registered Office atGonciwana Place, Kanke Road, Ranchi, Jharkhand-834031. It is engaged in providing consultancy services to Coal India Limited and its subsidiaries and other clients. The Profit Before Tax of the company (F.Y.2023-24) is Rs.732.84 Crores against previous year (restated) of Rs.366.95 Crores.

• North Eastern Coalfields which is has one OC Mines.

2. FI NAN Cl AL PERFORMANCE

2.1 Financial Results (ClL Consolidated)

During the Financial Year 2023-24, your company has recorded a total Profit Before Tax of Rs.48,812.61 Crores and a Profit After Tax of Rs.37,369.13 Crores. This marks an increase from the figures of Rs.43,274.60 Crores and Rs.31,722.98 Crores respectively as reported in the previous fiscal year of 2022-23. Further details regarding pre-tax profits for each subsidiary can be found in Annexure 1.

Performance Review

Below is a table depicting the comparative performance highlights of Coal India Limited (Consolidated) for the Financial Year 2023-24 in contrast to the preceding year.

1 Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 (Restated) Production of Coal (in million tonnes) 773.647 703.204 Off-take of Coal (in million tonnes) 753.520 694.689 Sales (Gross) (7/Crores) 193907.10 187455.57 Profit Before Tax (7/Crores) 48,812.61 43,274.60 Profit for the Year (7/Crores) 37,369.13 31,722.98 Total Comprehensive Income for the period (7/Crores) 36,953.68 31,987.61 Earnings Per Share (7) (Face Value of Rs.10 per share) 60.69 51.54 Dividend per Share (7)*(Face Value of Rs.1 0 per share) 25.50 24.25 Return on Average Capital Employed (%) 27.30% 28.21% Return on Average Net Worth (%) 52.07% 61.04% Capital Employed (7/Crores) 1,76,399.72 1,53,657.24 Net Worth (7/Crores) 82,710.91 60,822.80

* Dividend per share includes Final Dividend and Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24, final dividend of Rs.5.00 per share is subject to approval of shareholders in AGM,

Transfer to Reserves

General Reserves:

In the fiscal year 2023-24, an amount of Rs.1,415.27 Crore (compared to Rs.1,326.58 Crore in the previous year) was allocated to General Reserves from CIL Consolidated profits.

Capital Reserves:

The Capital Reserve comprises the variance between investments in subsidiaries and their share capital, recognized upon consolidation for the issuance of bonus shares by subsidiary companies. In the fiscal year 2023- 24, MCL, NCL, and CCL issued bonus shares amounting to Rs.3,494.65 crore, utilizing Rs.96.15 crore from the capital redemption reserve and the remaining Rs.3,398.50 crore from the General Reserves.

In case of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL), Grant / Funds received under S&T, PRE, EMSC, CCDA etc. as an implementing agency and used for creation of assets are treated as Capital Reserve and depreciation thereon isdebitedto Capital ReserveAccount. The ownership of the asset created through grants lies with the authority from whom the grant is received. The balance of grants as on 31st March, 2024 and 31st March, 2023 is Rs.18.87 crore and Rs.20.13 crore respectively.

2.2 Dividend Income and Pay Outs

The company maintains a pattern of boosting its dividend payouts, thereby providing greater rewards to its shareholders with each passing year.

In the Financial Year 2023-24, CIL distributed interim dividends twice, amounting to Rs.20.50 (7 15.25 + Rs.5.25) per equity share. Additionally, the Companys Board of Directors has proposed a final dividend of Rs.5.00 per equity share for the same financial year on May 2nd, 2024, subject to approval from shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). Consequently, the total dividend forthe yearstands at Rs. 25.50 per share, calculated against the face value of Rs.10 each, equating to 255% of the face value. The Dividend Percentage for the last five year is given below:

Years Dividend per eq. share (Rs. Per share) Dividend (%) 2018-19 13.10 131 2019-20 12.00 120 2020-21 16.00 160 2021-22 17.00 170 2022-23 24.25 242.5 2023-24 25.50 255

Details of subsidiary wise dividend income received is given in Annexure 2.

2.3 Supplementary Audit of Financial Statements by Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG).

The comments of C&AG on supplementary audit under Section 143 (6)(b) [and also read with Section 129 (4)] of the Companies Act, 2013 of Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the Financial Year 2023-24 is enclosed as Annexure 3 along with Management explanation.

2.4 Management Explanation on Statutory Auditors Report

The Statutory Auditors of the company have given an unqualified report [Annexure 3(A) and Annexure 4] on the Standalone Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements respectively of the company for the financial year 2023-24. However, they have highlighted certain matters under the "Emphasis of Matters" section.

The emphasis of Matter paragraph point no. (i) of the audit report on Standalone Financial Statements and points (a) and (b) of consolidated Financial Statements, are explained as under -

Regarding carrying forward of the input tax credit on GST, the matter has been adequately explained in note 6.2.4 of Standalone Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements.

Regarding material accounting policy related to Stripping Activity, the matter has been adequately explained in note 9.1.2 and 16.8 of Consolidated Financial Statements.

3. COAL MARKETING

3.1 Sale of Coal

• In the fiscal year 2023-24, the raw coal off-take reached its peak at 753.52 Million Tonnes (MT), surpassing the 694.68 MT figure from 2022-23. This marks an 8.5% growth over the previous year, setting new records for off-take and wagon loading performance. Company-wise target vis-a- vis actual off-take for 2023-24 and 2022-23 are as shown in Annexure-5.

• Several constraints hampered coal dispatches in 2023-24, which can be outlined as follows:

• Constraints in availability of rakes especially in Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) and South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL).

• Production constraints at Rajmahal mine of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) due to land acquisition issues resulting in less coal dispatch during H1 of FY24. •

• Sporadic law and order issues at some of the coalfields especially at MCL, CCL & BCCL.

• Strike at Basundhara field during July23 for nearly the entire month, which hampered coal despatch from MCL.

• About 619.7 MT of coal was dispatched to the primary consumer, the power sector. The sector-wise breakdown of coal and coal product dispatches for 2023-24 against the target and last years actual is as given in Annexure-6.

• Single Window Mode agnostic e-auction policy has been implemented across coal companies from 01.03.2023. Presently, all e-auctions are being conducted on in-house CMPDIL-NIC portal. Based on customer feedback, necessary amendments in the auction process/scheme are being carried out to make it more user friendly.

• During FY24, a total quantity of 84.4 MT was successfully allocated under e-auction compared to 53.4 MT during FY23. The premium over floor price stood at 72% during FY24 compared to 252% premium fetched in FY23.

3.2 Long term demand creation

• Additional long-term demand is stimulated through linkages offered within the following schemes :

• Scheme for Harnessing and Allocating Koyala (Coal) Transparently in India (SHAKTI), for Power Sector notified by the government on 22.5.2017 and subsequently amended vide MOC letter dated 25.03.2019.

• Auction of coal linkages to Non- Regulated Sector (NRS) notified by the Government on 15.2.2016.

SHAKTI

SHAKTI Policy contains provisions for coal supply to various categories of power plants fulfilling different criteria.

Until 2022-23, Ministry of Coal (MoC) had recommended for signing of FSA with 9 Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) under the provisions of Para A(i) of SHAKTI for an Annual Contracted Quantity of 32.3 MT and FSAs have been signed with 8 TPPs for the ACQ of 31.2 MT, within the outer timeline stipulated in SHAKTI policy i.e. 31.3.2022. Also, on the recommendation of SLC (LT), FSAs have been signed under the provisions of Para B(i) of SHAKTI with 14 Central/State Gencos TPPs for 13400 MW for an ACQ of 56.9 as on 31.3.2024.

In the fiscal year 2023-24, the sixth round of the SHAKTI B (ii) long-term linkage auction was carried out, resulting in the successful allocation of 2.7 MT at a levelized discount in tariff varying between 12-19 paise/PPA unit (kWh). Till date, across the six auction rounds, power plants have been allocated linkages totaling 38.9 MT. The levelized discounts in tariff offered by the power plants in these six rounds of auctions range from 1 p/kWh to 19 p/kWh.

During FY 23-24, fifth round of SFIAKTI B (iii) long/medium term linkage auction was conducted wherein a quantity of 6.6 MT was booked by the successful bidders at an average premium of 5% over the notified price. In the five rounds of the auction, conducted till date, linkages of about 29 MT have been booked by the power plants.

During 2023-24, under SFIAKTI B(iv), LOA for 4.9 MT was issued for contracted capacity of 1230 MW as per bidding of Madhya Pradesh. FSA for 1.5 MT for 293 MW has been signed with successful bidder as per the tariff based bidding conducted by Gujarat.

Coal linkage for quantity of about 24 MT was earmarked from Coal India Limited for a capacity of 4500 MW under SFIAKTI B(v). As per tariff based bidding undertaken by MoP/agency, 8.9 MT have been booked by the bidders in FY 2023-24. FSAs for 1.4 MT have been signed till 31.03.2024 and FSA signing for the remaining quantity is under progress.

Further, under para B (viii-a) covering para B (iii) of SFIAKTI policy four tranches of short-term linkage auctions were conducted during FY 23-24 wherein a total of about 21 MT quantity was booked by the power plants with average premium of 40% over the notified price.

Auction of coal linkages to Non-Regulated Sector (NRS)

Tranche VI NRS linkage auction which commenced during Feb23 was completed during FY24 wherein against an offer of 32.9 MT a quantity of 26.7 MT was booked by the successful bidders at an average premium of 78%.

Tranche VII NRS linkage auction commenced during Dec23 and till March23 auction for Sponge Iron, Cement & CPP subsector were completed wherein against an offer of 20.3 MT a quantity of 12.6 MT was booked at an average premium of 21 %.

New Development under NRS linkage auction:

• Execution of post bid activities including signing of FSA is being done through electronic/ digital mode.

• Tenure of FSA increased to 10 years from present level of 5 years for all subsectors to ensure sustained supply of coal.

3.3 Long term demand committed through FSAs:

Considering the FSAs executed earlier with the power plants under the provisions of NCDP and the FSAs executed under various provisions of SFIAKTI, the operative linkage for a total quantity of about 583.4 MTPA exists with the Power Sector as on 31.3.2024, which is bound by long term supply commitments through FSAs excluding bridge linkage commitments. The operative bridge linkage commitments towards power sector stood at 11.8 MTPA as on 31.03.2024, where coal supply is based on best effort basis.

The total FSA commitments for Non-Power consumers including the FSAs of erstwhile regime, bridge linkage and State Nominated Agencies stood at 103.4 MTPA as on 31.03.2024.

3.4 Consumer satisfaction

3.4.1 Quality Management

To boost customer satisfaction, particular attention has been dedicated to quality management of coal from the mine to the dispatch point.

To address the concerns of consumers (power Utilities) regarding coal quality, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Third Party Sampling was introduced in 2015. Guidelines on Third Party Sampling at the loading end - Standard Operating Procedure were issued on 26.11.201 5. As per the policy, an independent Third Party Agency appointed by CIMFR by a transparent process for undertaking the work of sampling and analysis, of coal at the loading end on behalf of both the power plant (consumer) and the coal companies (supplier). CIMFR had also been permitted for undertaking of sampling and analysis of coal at unloading / receipt end bytheThermal Power Plants. The progress of the Third Party Sampling is being reviewed jointly by Joint Secretary (Coal) and Joint Secretary (Thermal).

Third Party sampling has also been extended to Non- Power consumers taking coal under different FSAs and e-auction on optional basis.

CIMFR has discontinued Third-Party sampling activities w.e.f 11.11.2023.

On behalf of MOP, PFC has conducted two rounds of tender for empanelment of Third Party Sampling agencies and 01 Third party sampling agency during the first round and 10 Third Party Sampling agencies during the second round have been empanelled by PFCL.

Consumers would be free to take services of any of the empanelled Third Party Sampling Agencies.

At present, 12 Third-Party sampling agencies are empanelled to undertake the job of third-party sampling. The list of the Agencies is as under:

• Inspectorate Griffith India P Ltd

• Quality Service Solution P Ltd

• Quality Austria Central Asia P Ltd

• Cotecna Inspection India P Ltd

• KCS Quality Inspection P Ltd

• Ravi Energie P Ltd

• Mitra SK India P Ltd

• Superintendence Company of India P Ltd

• Therapeutics Chemical Research Corporation

• Dr. Amin Controllers P Ltd

• SGS India P Ltd (empanelled by CIL)

• QCI

As a result of conscious and continuous measures taken towards quality maintenance, the gap between the weighted average of declared and analyzed GCV of coal based on results received till 27.03.2024 for FY 2023-24 is only 121 Kcal/kg which is well within one GCV band.

3.4.2 Linkage Rationalization

Linkage rationalization initiatives to reduce the cost of transportation of coal and cost of generation of power were continued during the year 2023-24 also. Under the ambit of the linkage rationalization policy notified by the government on 15.5.2018, sources of linkage for a quantity of 6.7 MTPA for an IPP was rationalized in 2023- 24, yielding an annual potential savings in transportation cost by about Rs. 580 Crs.

3.5 Coal Beneficiation:

Currently, Cl Lope rates 12 Coal Washeries with a combined operable washing capacity of 29.35 MTY. Among these, 10 are dedicated to coking coal, while the remaining 2 handle non-coking coal, with operable capacities of 18.35 MTY and 11 MTY respectively. In the fiscal year 2023-24, the total washed coal production from the existing coking coal washers amounted to approximately 2.26 MT, marking a 4.8% growth from 2022-23.

Madhuband Washery (5 MTY) commenced operations on 29.11.2023.

To augment the beneficiation capacity of coking coal, CIL is in the process of establishing 3 new Washeries in BCCL, with a combined throughput capacity of Rs.MTY. Of these, 2 are currently under construction (4.5 MTY). Furthermore, 5 coking coal washers are being developed in CCL, with a total capacity of 14.5 MTY. Among these, one has received Letter of Award (LoA), while two have received Letter of Intent (Lois).

CIL is also strategizing to monetize four old washers through asset leasing bundled with long-term coking coal linkage to Steel companies via auction.

Additionally, CIL is constructing a non-coking coal washery in lb Valley at Lakhanpur in MCL, with construction completed and expected commissioning by April 2024.

3.6 Stock of Coal

At the conclusion of the Financial Year 2023-24, the coal inventory (excluding provisions) amounted to Rs. 7,545.95 crore (compared to Rs. 6,105.11 crore in the preceding year), equivalent to 0.69 months worth net sales (compared to 0.57 months in the previous year). The specific value of stock held by each company on March 31,2024, and March 31,2023, is provided in Annexure 7.

3.7 Trade Receivables

Trade Receivables i.e. net dues outstanding as on 31 March 2024, after providing Rs. 3,673.52 crore (previous year Rs. 2,722.13 crore) for expected credit loss, was Rs. 13,255.75 crore (previous year Rs. 13,060.48 crore) which s l Z-.A Rs.rC. ix.agssa.ai Lnr: is equivalent to 0.82 months Gross Sales of CIL as a whole (previous year 0.84 months). Subsidiary-wise break-up of Trade Receivables outstanding as on 31 March 2024 as against 31st March 2023 are shown in Annexure 8.

3.8. Payment of Royalty, DMF, NMET, GST, CESS 8c others

During the Financial Year 2023-24, CILand its Subsidiaries paid Rs. 60,197.80 crore towards Royalty, DMF, NMET, GST, CESS & others levies as per details given in Annexure 9.

4. COAL PRODUCTION

Raw coal production and production from underground and opencast mines.

Production of raw coal was 773.647 Mill Te during 2023-24 against 703.204 Mill Te during 2022-23. Production from Opencast mines during 2023-24 was 96.64% of total raw coal production.

Subsidiary wise production, production from underground and opencast mines and coking and noncoking production are given in Annexure 10.

Washed Coal (Coking) Production- Subsidiary- wise production of Washed Coal (Coking) is given in Annexure 10A.

Overburden Removal- Company-wise overburden removal is disclosed in Annexure 10B.

5. POPULATION OF EQUIPMENT

The Population of Major Opencast Equipment (Fleavy Earth Moving Machinery) as on 01.04.2024 vis-a-vis 01.04.2023 along with their Performance in terms of Availability and Utilization expressed as percentage of CIL Norms is disclosed in Annexure 11.

About 381 nos. of old and outlived major FIEMM have been surveyed-off and 46 Shovels, 166 Dumpers, 44 Dozers, 9 Drills and 11 Surface Miners werecommissioned during 2023-24.

In the Financial year 2024-25, CIL is planning to procure Fligh Capacity Equipment of more than Rs.3700 Crores for enhanced coal production target in the coming years.

6. CAPACITY UTILIZATION

During 2023-24, total volume of coal and overburden handled by CIL was about 2444 M. Cum. The overall system capacity utilization of CIL thus worked out to be about 93.78%. This is a new high for CIL and surpassing the coveted 90% capacity utilization was a laudable achievement. While the UG capacity utilization was 85.60%, the OC capacity utilization was 93.84%.

7. STATUS OF PROJECT IMPLEMENTATION

PROJECT FORMULATION

7.1 Project Implementation:

a) Projects Completed During the year 2023-24:

One coal mining project with sanctioned capacity of 20 Mty and sanctioned capital of Rs. 1783.09 Crores was completed during the year 2023-24. Details given in Annexure 13.

b) Project started Production during the Year 2023-24:

04 projects have started coal production during the year 2023-24. Details given in Annexure-13.

c) Status of Ongoing Projects (Costing Rs. 20 Crores & above):

As of 31.03.2024, 119 coal projects with a sanctioned capacity of 896 Mty and sanctioned capital of Rs. 133576 Crores are in different stages of implementation, out of which 78 Projects are on schedule and 41 Projects are delayed. The primary causes for the delay in executing these projects include delays in obtaining Forest Clearance (FC), acquiring land possession, and encountering issues concerning Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R).

7.2 Projects Sanctioned (Costing Rs. 20 Crores & above):

a) PR/UCE/RPR/RCE sanctioned by CIL Board & Subsidiary Board during 2023-24:

16 coal mining projects having a total capacity of 170.46 MT/Y (incremental Capacity - 85.66 MT/Y) with total sanctioned capital of Rs. 27,087.69 Crore were approved in FY 2023-24.Details are given in Annexure 13.

b) Non-Mining Projectssanctioned by CIL&Subsidiary Board during 2023-24:

5 Non-Mining projects with a sanctioned capital of Rs. 1545.24 Crores were approved during 2023-24. Details are given in Annexure 13.

7.3 Key Strategies:

Strategies for Coal Evacuation:

The company had implemented the following strategies for the development of coal evacuation infrastructure:

First Mile Connectivity (FMC) Projects:

CILs flagship initiative, the First Mile Connectivity Projects, encompasses 75 identified projects with a combined capacity of 837.5 MTPA, requiring an estimated investment of approximately Rs. 24,750 crore for implementation across four phases. These projects aim to enhance the mechanized coal transportation and loading system.

In the first phase, 35 FMC Projects with a capacity of 414.5 MTPA were planned, with a capital investment of Rs. 10,750 crore. As of now, 15 FMC Projects with a capacity of 200.5 MTPA have been commissioned, while construction is underway for 18 projects totaling 182 MTPA. Phase-I projects are expected to be completed by FY 24-25.

Moving to the second phase, 9 FMC Projects with a capacity of 57 MTPA are planned, requiring an investment of approximately Rs. 2,500 crore. Construction has commenced for Rs.projects with a capacity of 34.5 MTPA, while the remaining 2 projects are in different stages of formulation and approval. Phase-ll projects are targeted for completion by FY 25-26.

In the third phase, 1 Rs.projects with a total capacity of 292 MTPA have been outlined, necessitating an investment of around Rs. 11,500 crore. Construction has been finalized for 1 project and initiated for another, while 2 projects are under the tendering process, and the rest are in various stages of formulation and approvals. Phase-Ill projects are projected to conclude by FY 28-29.

Lastly, the fourth phase involves 14 projects with a combined capacity of 74 MTPA, with an estimated investment of about Rs. 3,000 crore. Currently, 1 project with a capacity of 10 MTPA is under the tendering process, and the remaining projects are progressing through various stages of formulation and approvals. Phase-IV projects are slated for completion by FY 29-30.

These FMC Projects are expected to augment mechanized evacuation from 151 MTPA to 988.5 MTPA by FY 29-30. CIL anticipates improvements in coal quality, savings in under-loading charges, and a positive environmental impact through the implementation of these projects.

7.4 Status of Rail Projects:

CIL identified Rs.Railway Projects for coal evacuation, with 3 funded directly by CIL on a deposit basis and 4 funded through Joint Ventures (JVs) or Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) by CIL. Heres the status of these projects:Funded by CIL on Deposit Basis:

1) Tori-Shivpur New BG Line: Double line (44.37 KM) was funded by CIL and commissioned in December, 2019. Tripling of Tor-Shivpur Line has been commissioned and inaugurated by Honble Prime Minister on 01.03.2024. This line shall facilitate the coal evacuation of about 100 MTPA from the North Karanpura coalfield of CCL.

2) Jharsuguda -Barpali- Sardega New BG Line:

Single line (52.41 KM) was funded by CIL and commissioned on April, 2018. Doubling of Jharsuguda-Barpali-Sardega Rail Line has been commissioned and inaugurated by Honble Prime Minister on 03.02.2024. Construction of loading bulbs at Barpali and flyover complex at Jharsuguda is underway and targeted to be completed by June2026. This shall enhance its evacuation capacity to evacuate about 65 MTPA.

3) Rail Connectivity of Lingaraj SILO with Deulbeda Siding at Talcher Coalfields of MCL (4.8 KM) to evacuate about 5 MTPA was commissioned in May, 2021.

Funded through JVs/ SPVs by CIL:

1) Mahanadi Coal Rail Ltd (MCRL): Angul- Balram rail link (14.22 Km) in Talcher coalfield, Odisha was funded by SPV of MCL i.e. MCRL (Mahanadi Coal Rail Ltd) and commissioned on 14.11.2022. It shall facilitate evacuation of about 15 MTPA coal.

2) Jharkhand Coal Rail Ltd (JCRL): The Shivpur - Kathautia rail connectivity (49.09 KM) is being funded by SPV of CCL i.e. JCRL (Jharkhand Coal Railway Limited). About 25 MTPA coal from the mines of CCL is planned to be evacuated through this line. Construction of the rail line is underway and the work progress is about 50%. The line is anticipated to be commissioned by June2025.

3) a. Chhattisgarh East Rail Ltd (CERL) Phase-1:

East Rail Corridor in the state of Chhattisgarh of 132 Km is being funded by SPV of SECL i.e. CERL. Main rail corridor between Kharsia to Dharamjaigarh (0-74 KM) was commissioned on 21st June2021, spur line between Gharghoda to Bhalumunda (13.973 KM) was commissioned on 23rd Feb 2022, Chaal feeder line was commissioned on 19.05.2023 and Baroud feeder line was commissioned on

26.06.2023. The project was inaugurated by Honble Prime Minister on 14.09.2023. Balance work of spur line between Bhalumunda to Gare Pelma and Durgapur feeder line are in progress. The overall work progress is about 91%. It shall evacuate around 65 MTPA of coal and anticipated to be commissioned by Dec2024.

b. Chhattisgarh East Rail Ltd (CERL) Phase-ll:

East Rail Corridor in the state of Chhattisgarh of 62.5 Km, between Dharamjaigarh and Urga is being funded by SPV of SECL i.e. CERL. The financial closure has been achieved on 28.08.2023. Land acquisition is in advance stage. Total private land (290.689 Ha) has been acquired and working permission for forest land has also been obtained. The CERL Phase-ll works are anticipated to be commissioned by Aug2026.

4) Chhattisgarh East West Rail Ltd (CEWRL): East West Rail Corridor in the state of Chhattisgarh is being funded by SPV of SECL i.e. CEWRL and under execution between Gevra Road and Pendra Road of about 135 Km and shall facilitate to evacuate about 65 MTPA of coal from the mega projects of Korba coalfield. Construction works under execution and work progress is about 65%. This rail line is anticipated to be commissioned by December, 2024.

7.5 System Improvement in Project Monitoring

CIL is currently executing a variety of projects, ranging across Mining, Washery, Rail, FMC, Solar Projects etc. In order to ensure smooth implementation of such projects, CIL has successfully implemented PS Module of SAP ERP and replica of Mine Data Management System (MDMS) in ERP.

PS Module is a new and integrated Project Monitoring tool that eliminates the need of the MDMS Portal, MS Project and revolutionizes the way CIL monitors and capture the project data.

All the Mining & Non-Mining Projects are being created and monitored in PS Module as per approved SOP of CIL. New projects are centrally released from CIL to ensure standardisation and Uniformity in their Project structures & reports, resulting in more structured project monitoring.

CIL & its subsidiaries have completed the migration of information from MDMS to PS Module since FY 23-24. The summarized information can be accessed through SAP PS Module & its Dashboard. As on dt. 31.03.2024, there are total no. of 11 9 ongoing mining projects are being live in ERP PS Module and updated regularly.

The actionable insights from this detailed project information are mapped on ERP Dashboard on realtime basis to enable expeditious decision making by the senior management.

SAP PS Module is integrated with all modules of SAP ERP i.e. FICO, MM, PICM etc. and all the ongoing project expenditure is being done through PS Module. Major features of PS Module have been given below:

a. Rapid Project Bill Payment Cycle

b. Online Budgeting Control

c. Integrated Project Monitoring

d. Monitoring of Full Project Lifecycle

e. Standardized Project Structure

f. Real-time Dashboard

g. Bilingual Alerts communication in mail

h. Project Issues Monitoring

i. Comprehensive Project Reports available in Excel & PDF

j. Important Document Saving & Retrieval atWBS Level

k. Security & Access Control of Project Data

l. Fiori Web Application for Data entry through Web Browser

m. Integration with National Coal Portal of MoC

7.6 One Billion Coal Production Programme:

Currently, coal stands as the predominant energy source in the domestic market, with CIL supplying over 80% of the total domestic coal production. Consequently, CIL holds the responsibility to meet the countrys energy demands and significantly influences domestic energy consumption dynamics. With future domestic demand in mind, CIL has formulated a strategic production roadmap aimed at achieving a coal production milestone of 1 billion tons in FY 2025-26. This plan entails optimizing production across all CIL subsidiaries and delineating various enabling activities necessary to realize this ambitious target. These activities encompass securing statutory clearances, land acquisition and possession, ensuring rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R), procuring equipment, and enhancing evacuation infrastructure such as rail lines and coal handling plants.

8. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY

Conservation of energy always remains a priority area and CIL/Subsidiaries have extensively exercised various measures towards reduction in specific energy consumption.

8.1 Energy Consumption scenario

Coal Production has increased by 10 % in 2023-24 compared to 2022-23 and there is increase in OB removal by 312 MM3. Electricity consumption in CIL as a whole in 2023-24 was 4273.61 million units compared to 4598.78 million units in 2022-23, showing a decrease of 7.61%. Total amount paid towards energy Bill in 2023-24 was Rs. 3633.03 crore against Rs. 3764.16 crore in 2022-23, a decrease of 3.61%.

• In terms of total coal production, specific energy Consumption for CIL as a whole, during 2023-24 was 5.72 KWh/T as against 6.54 KWh/T during 2022- 23 with an overall decrease of 14.41%.

• In terms of composite production (in M3), Specific Energy Consumption during 2023-24, for CIL as a whole, was 1.76 KWh/m3 vis-a-vis 2.19 KWh/m3 during 2022-23 with an overall decrease of 24.43%.

8.2 Energy Conservation measures

Below are some notable measures undertaken by CIL/ Subsidiaries for energy conservation:

A. Energy Efficiency Measures in 2023-24:-

a) Use of LED lights - High wattage luminaries / conventional light fittings have been replaced with low power consuming LEDs of appropriate wattage in majority of the places for quarry lighting, UG mine lighting, street lighting, office and other work places, townships etc., thereby resulting in huge saving in electricity consumption. 1,12,112 LED lights (ECL-2508, MCL-20286, WCL-20821, NCL-31364, BCCL- 9611, SECL-12272, CCL-14036 & CIL HQ-1214 nos.) of different wattage rating have been installed during 2023-24.

b) Energy Efficient ACs -1968 energy efficient ACs have been replaced / installed in different subsidiaries of CIL.

c) Super Fans - 43407 high energy efficient super fans have been installed in different subsidiaries of CIL.

d) E-Vehicles - 151 e-vehicles have been deployed in different subsidiaries of CIL.

e) Energy Efficient Water Heaters - 402 energy efficient water heaters have been installed at different places in CIL subsidiaries

f) Energy Efficient Motors - 330 existing old motors have been replaced with energy efficient motors in different subsidiaries of CIL.

g) Auto Timers in Street Lights - 1316 auto timers have been installed at different places in CIL subsidiaries.

B. Improvement in Power Factor - Almost all the areas of the subsidiary companies have maintained Power Factors from 0.90 to 0.99 during 2023-24 by installing capacitor banks of appropriate KVAR rating. During 2023-24, 20775 KVAR of capacitor banks have been procured and installed at subsidiaries.

C. Installation of Ground & Roof Mounted Solar Power Plant in different command areas of CIL:

• Additional ground solar capacity added during 2023-24- 70.00 MWp

• Additional roof top solar capacity added during 2023-24 - 1.629 MWp

8.3 Solar Energy generation:

CIL possesses approximately 82.68 MW of solar capacity across various subsidiaries, resulting in the generation of 20.219 million units for internal consumption. CIL has an ambitious plan of installing 3 GW of renewable energy by 2025-26 and 5 GW by 2029-30 on pan India.

8.4 Anticipated benefit of Carbon Neutrality due to solar projects & Energy Efficiency Measures:-

• In 2023-24, the implementation of energy efficiency measures resulted in saving approximately 40.38 million units of electrical energy, contributing to a reduction of around 33,108tonnesof CO, perannum.

• In 2023-24, the total solar energy generated amounted to 202.19 lakh units. Consequently, this solar energy generation has led to a reduction of approximately 16,580 tonnes of CO emissions per annum.

9. CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

In the Financial Year 2023-24, the overall Capital Expenditure amounted to Rs. 23,475.41 Crores, compared to Rs. 18,619.27 Crores in the previous year. The Capital Expenditure incurred during 2023-24 represented 142.28% of the Budget Estimate (BE), an increase from 112.84% in 2022-23. Detailed subsidiary-wise information is provided in Annexure 12.

10. FUTURE OUTLOOK

To fulfill the nations coal demand and achieveAtmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance) while reducing unnecessary coal imports, CILaims to increase its production to 1 BT by 2026- 27 from the current level of 773.647 MT. CIL has already identified all necessary resources, including major projects contributingtothis production goal,and addressed related issues such as environmental clearances, land acquisition, and transportation constraints.

With the active support of the Ministry of Coal (MoC) and other stakeholders, CIL is committed to realizing this 1 BT production plan. However, future production and supply will be contingent upon demand. The proposed capital expenditure for the fiscal year 2024-25 is set at Rs. 15,500 Crores. Additionally, in line with its investment plan, CIL intends to allocate a significant portion of funds to diversification projects, including Solar Power, Thermal Power Plants, Revival of Fertilizer Plants, Surface Coal Gasification (SCG), and Coal Bed Methane (CBM), during 2024-25.

11. DIVERSIFICATION

A. Diversification into Chemicals & Fertilizers Sector

To bolster the "Food Security of the Nation," CIL partnered with leading Maharatna and Fertilizer sector CPSEs to form Joint Ventures in 2015 and 2016. These partnerships aimed to set up a combined total of four (04) state-of-the-art fertilizer projects spanning Central and Eastern India.

1. Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (a Joint

Venture of CIL, IOCL, NTPC, FCIL and HFCL):

• The JVC was mandated for setting up of natural gas based urea projects at Gorakhpur (UP), Sindri (Jharkhand) and Barauni (Bihar). The Gorakhpur Project started commercial operation in 2022, whereas the Projects at Barauni and Sindri commenced in 2023.

• Gorakhpur plant was dedicated to the nation by Honble Prime Minister of India in FY 2022-23, whereas the plants at Sindri and Barauni were dedicated in FY 2023-24.

• All three plants are running at full load, and producing 4000TPD each. HURL has recorded a profit of INR 1324.66 crores for the FY 2023-24.

2. Talcher Fertilizers Ltd (a Joint Venture of CIL, GAIL, RCF and FCIL):

• The Joint Venture was established to construct a Surface Coal Gasification (SCG) based integrated urea complex with a capacity of 1.27 MTPA at Talcher, utilizing coal sourced from the nearby Talcher coalfields. This initiative marks a significant milestone, paving the way for the coal gasification sectors development in the country. The project involves gasifying high ash coal blended with pet-coke up to 25% to produce syngas, which will then be converted into neem- coated urea. Implemented on a partial Lump Sum Turn Key (LSTK) basis, the projects revised estimated cost stands at T 17,080.69 crore, to be financed through a debt-equity structure of 60.12:39.88.

• Following the recommendations put forth by TFL, the CIL Board approved the project cost of Rs. 1 7,080.69 Crores in April 2023. Additionally, the Board consented to augment CILs equity investment in TFL from the initially sanctioned Rs. 1,184 crores to the revised requirement of Rs. 2,169.67 crores (? 10%), contingent upon obtaining approval from the Government of India for equity infusion surpassing the 30% Net Worth Limit. Subsequently, in February 2024, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) greenlit CILs additional equity investment in TFL, surpassing the stipulated ceiling mandated by the DPE guidelines.

• As of March 2024, the project has attained an overall construction progress of approximately 58% and is projected to commence operations in 2025.

B. Forward Integration into Thermal Power Generation:

1. MBPL (an SPV of MCL): The proposed 2x800 MW (Phase-I) Thermal Power Station in Odisha is one such potential opportunity that has synergy and syncs well with CILs thermal power generation diversification goal. Mahanadi Basin Power Ltd (MBPL) will implement the proposed project which is envisaged to be a Supercritical Thermal Power Project. In June-2023, the CIL Board accorded its in-principle approval to the pre-feasibility studies for setting up of 2x800 MW (Phase-I) Thermal Power Station at a promising site near Bhedabahal Village, Dist: Sundargarh, Odisha. In this connection, a Tripartite Agreement (TPA) for execution among IDCO, MBPL and OIPL has been principally agreed by the three transacting parties for transfer of land to MBPL. MBPL project would leverage the availability of coal at pit-head from MCLs mines in Odisha to set-up a successful venture which would cater to the growing demand of power of the country in the coming future.

The Project has received approvals from CCEA for equity investments beyond the ceiling mandated by DPE.

To ensure offtake of power, so far CIL has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Assam Power Development Company Limited (APDCL) and Elaryana Power Purchase Centre (HPPC) to facilitate a basic framework for mutual discussion, deliberation on all aspects for supply of from the Project operated by MBPL on a non-exclusive basis. Discussions are underway with other States for sale of power from MBPL project.

2. SECL-MPPGCL JV: This is another strategic vertical where Cl Lis planning for diversification. Through our subsidiary South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), we envisage to partner with MPPGCLto form a separate JV for setting up the proposed 1 x660 MW expansion project at the existing premises of Amarkantak Thermal Power Station (ATPS), Village Chachai, Madhya Pradesh. Coal to the said plant will be supplied from SECL by means of a fresh linkage (to be applied by JVC). The Project has received approvals from CCEA for equity investments beyond the ceiling mandated by DPE. Further, the JVA has been approved by CIL Board and Govt, of MP.

C. Forward Integration into Coal-to-Chemical Projects:

Coal gasification has the potential to generate various energy, chemical, and petrochemical products, many of which are currently imported. Given the ample coal resources within the country, the Government of India has opted to actively encourage coal gasification on a large scale. Honble PM has envisioned gasification of 100 MT coal by 2030. Aligned with this vision, CIL intends to implement two projects through JV and one project in standalone basis. M/s BHEL and M/s GAIL have been identified as JV partners for SCG projects at MCL and ECL respectively. Other project on standalone basis has been identified in WCL.

MCL & ECL Projects:

Earlier in April-2023, the CIL Board accorded its inprinciple approval to the pre-feasibility reports for setting up of these projects with BHEL and GAIL. The Board also approved to initiate necessary activities for preparation of Detailed Feasibility Reports (DFRs) of the respective projects.

On 24.01.2024, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved proposal for equity investment by CIL for setting up of Coal-to- Ammonium Nitrate Project at MCL command area through a CIL-BHEL JV and Coal-to-Synthetic Natural Gas Project at ECL command area through a CIL- GAIL JV. CCEA also approved for Equity Investment by CIL beyond 30% of its Net-worth in the JVs. Clearances of NITI Aayog and DIPAM have been received for formation of the JVCs between CIL & BHEL and CIL & GAIL. CIL-BHEL JV Agreement (JVA) signed on 28.02.2024. Subsequently, CIL Board in its 463 Meeting held on 26.03.2024 approved for incorporation of JVC between CIL & BHEL. As of May-2024, the JVC has been incorporated under the name of Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Ltd. (BCGCL). Concurrently, to fast-track the CIL-GAIL JV project, draft JVA is under finalization.

WCL Project:

Based on an prefeasibility study undertaken through M/s PDIL, it was being explored to set up of Surface Coal Gasification based Ammonium Nitrate Plant at the pit head of Juna Kunacla Opencast Mine of Majri Area. A tender was invited on 06.03.2023 to set up the plant under BOO mode of implementation. After several round of extension, it was opened on 05.12.2023 and no bids were received against the tender. Accordingly, now it has been decided to set up the project under LSTK mode of implementation with Synthetic Natural Gas (SNG) as final end-product.

D. Venturing into Critical Minerals Value Chain:

As the global economy shifts away from fossil fuels, there is a rising demand for critical minerals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite, and rare earth elements, crucial components for batteries, electronics, and clean energy technologies. This surge in demand presents abundant business opportunities across the critical mineral value chain. With the increasing adoption of renewable energy and advanced clean technologies worldwide, CIL is embarking on a path to diversify into this sector, seeking new avenues for revenue generation. To underscore its commitment to this critical mineral strategy, CIL has revised its Memorandum of Association to include provisions related to the critical minerals business value chain.

By leveraging its extensive mining expertise and infrastructure, Coal India can seize opportunities in this burgeoning market, ensuring sustainable growth and mitigating potential risks associated with a decline in coal demand. This strategic initiative will also contribute to Indias objective of achieving self- reliance in critical minerals, reducing reliance on imports, and enhancing national security.

CIL intends to take up activities in various sectors of critical mineral value chain:

• Critical Mineral Mining (by collaboration/ standalone)

• Midstream/Downstream Processing (by collaboration/standalone)

• Setting up end product manufacturing facility (by collaboration/standalone)

CIL is actively seeking potential collaborations in the Research and Development sector to develop advanced technologies and methods for more efficient exploration, mining, processing, and recycling of critical minerals. Such efforts would enable CIL to establish a commercial- scale processing plant upon acquiring the necessary assets.

Currently, CIL is engaged in identifying and exploring opportunities to acquire critical mineral assets both domestically and internationally. To acquire assets within India, CIL is participating in critical mineral auctions conducted by the Government of India. Meanwhile, for potential acquisitions abroad, the company has entered into Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) with asset owners and is subsequently evaluating these potential assets.

E. DIVERSIFICATION INTO LITHIUM, NICKEL, COBALT AND GRAPHITE SECTORS

Rationale for Diversification

Amidst the dynamic shifts in the global energy sector, Coal India Limited (CIL) encounters challenges that underscore the need for diversification into burgeoning battery materials sectors such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and graphite.

The shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems worldwide is driving a rapid surge in demand for lithium-ion batteries, which heavily depend on essential raw materials such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and graphite. Drawing upon its extensive mining know-how, extensive operational presence, and financial capabilities, CIL has the opportunity to seize these emerging market prospects and establish itself as a prominent figure in the growing battery materials sector. This strategy of diversification not only presents avenues for additional revenue but also strengthens CILs resilience and competitiveness over the long run in the ever- changing energy sector.

Synergies between CILs Existing Capabilities and the New Sectors

Coal India Limited (CIL) possesses a wealth of expertise and resources that can be leveraged to diversify into the Lithium, Nickel, Cobalt, and Graphite sectors.

• As the worlds largest coal producer, CIL has well- established mining operations, infrastructure, and a skilled workforce that can be adapted to extract and process these critical minerals.

• Additionally, CILs extensive experience in logistics, transportation, and supply chain management can be valuable in efficiently delivering these materials to domestic and global markets.

• Furthermore, CILs existing liasioning with government agencies, regulatory bodies, and research institutions can facilitate the necessary approvals, permitting, and technical support required for successful diversification.

• The companys strong financial position and access to capital can also enable the necessary investments in exploration, development, and processing facilities for these new mineral resources.

• Importantly, CILs deep understanding of the Indian energy and industrial landscape can provide a solid foundation for expanding into the emerging markets for Lithium-ion batteries, electric vehicles, and renewable energy technologies.

By leveraging these synergies, CIL can potentially achieve a competitive advantage and create new revenue streams to complement its core coal business.

Potential Benefits of CILs Diversification

1. Reduced Reliance on Coal:

By diversifying into the lithium, nickel, cobalt, and graphite sectors, Coal India Limited (CIL) can reduce its heavy reliance on coal, which faces increasing environmental scrutiny and market volatility. Expanding into critical minerals essential for the global energy transition can help CIL future-proof its business and capitalize on emerging growth opportunities.

2. Access to New Markets:

Venturing into these new sectors will open up access to rapidly growing global markets for lithium-ion batteries, electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, and other high-tech applications. This can provide CIL with a more diversified revenue stream and reduce its dependence on the domestic coal market.

3. Leveraging Existing Expertise:

ClLs expertise in mining, logistics, and project management can be leveraged to establish a strong presence in the lithium, nickel, cobalt, and graphite sectors. The companys established infrastructure, supply chain, and workforce can help expedite the diversification process and create synergies with the new business lines.

4. Enhanced Competitiveness:

Diversification can strengthen ClLs competitive position by allowing it to capitalize on the growing demand for critical minerals, reduce its exposure to coal market risks, and explore new avenues for growth and profitability. This can lead to improved financial performance and increased shareholder value over the long term.

Global Demand and Supply Trends for Lithium, Nickel, Cobalt and Graphite

The global demand for critical minerals like lithium, nickel, cobalt, and graphite has been rising rapidly in recent years, driven primarily by the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and the need for these materials in the production of lithium-ion batteries. According to data from the International Energy Agency (I EA), the global demand for lithium is expected to increase by over 40 times by 2040, while the demand for nickel, cobalt, and graphite is projected to grow by 19 times, 21 times, and 25 times, respectively, during the same period.

On the supply side, the production of these critical minerals has struggled to keep pace with the surging demand, leading to concerns about potential shortages and price volatility.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) estimates that the global lithium reserves are sufficient to meet the projected demand for the next 50 years, but the production of lithium is concentrated in a few countries, with Chile, Australia, and China accounting for the majority of the global supply. Similarly, the cobalt supply is heavily dependent on the Democratic Republic of Congo, which produces over 70% of the worlds cobalt, and the nickel and graphite markets are also characterized by a high degree of geographical concentration leading to supply side constraints.

Projected Growth in Demand for these Critical Minerals

The global demand for lithium, nickel, cobalt, and graphite is expected to surge in the coming years, driven primarily by the rapid transition towards renewable energy and the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). According to Deloitte and Bloomberg Analysis, the demand for these critical minerals is projected to increase significantly by 2030.

u

The surge in demand is primarily driven by the global push for decarbonization and the shift towards renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, and energy storage systems, all of which rely heavily on these critical minerals. Additionally, the growing EV market is expected to be a significant driver of this demand, as lithium-ion batteries used in EVs require large quantities of these materials.

Importance of these minerals for global energy transition

The minerals of Lithium, Nickel, Cobalt, and Graphite are essential for powering the global transition to clean energy apart from their traditional uses.

Lithium Nickel and Cobalt Graphite A key component in rechargeable batteries for EVs, Energy Storage Systems and Consumer Electronics. Manufacturing high performance Li-ion batteries. A vital anode material in Li-ion batteries. Also being used in fuel cells and solar panels.

As the world moves away from fossil fuels towards renewable energy sources, the demand for these critical minerals is expected to surge. Electric vehicles are rapidly gaining market share, and the expansion of renewable energy infrastructure such as solar and wind farms will further drive up the need for energy storage solutions reliant on lithium-ion batteries. Ensuring a reliable and sustainable supply of these minerals is crucial for the success of the global energy transition and meeting climate change goals.

Government Initiatives

The regulatory environment surrounding the critical minerals of Lithium, Nickel, Cobalt, and Graphite is evolving rapidly, with governments around the world taking proactive steps to secure domestic supplies and promote sustainable extraction and processing. In India, the government has recognized the strategic importance of these minerals for the countrys economic and energy security, and has implemented several initiatives to encourage investment and development in these sectors.

• The Ministry of Mines has established the Geological Survey of India (GSI)to map and assess the countrys mineral resources, including potential deposits of Lithium, Nickel, Cobalt, and Graphite.

• The government has also introduced incentives and policy reforms to attract private investment in mineral exploration and mining, such as simplified licensing procedures, tax benefits, and the allowance of 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the mining sector.

• Additionally, the government has launched the National Mineral Policy 2019, which aims to promote the sustainable and responsible development of the mining industry, with a focus on environmental protection, social inclusion, and the fair distribution of economic benefits. The policy also emphasizes the importance of R&D, technology adoption, and skill development to enhance the countrys capabilities in the critical minerals sector.

• Initiatives such as FAME and FAME-II are also boosting demand for these critical minerals.

Challenges and Risks Associated with Diversification into critical mineral

Diversifying Coal India Limiteds (CIL) business into new sectors such as Lithium, Nickel, Cobalt, and Graphite is not without its challenges and risks.

Unfamiliar Regulatory Environment

• Especially in overseas asset acquisition.

• Might need handholding to understand foreign rules and regulations.

Competitive Landscape

• Various global players are vying for market share.

• Lithium- Albemarle, SQM, Livent, and Ganfeng Lithium

• Nickel- Vale, Norilsk Nickel, and Glencore are the dominant producers

• Cobalt- Glencore, Eurasian Resources Group, and Sherritt International and China Molybdenum and Gecamines

• Graphite- Syrah Resources, Energizer Resources, and Triton Minerals are some of the leading producers, alongside Chinese players like Heilongjiang Aoyu Graphite and Qingdao Tianshengda Graphite.

Financial Implications

• Capital intensive nature of Mining Industry.

• Along with long gestation period.

• Can strain our financial resources.

• Volatilty and Cyclicality of global commodity prices can impact our financial stability and profitability.

Technological Risks

• Technical uses of these minerals are changing very fast.

• It is imperative to keep ourselves abreast of recent innovations.

• Some minerals may looses their vitality

• Important to track such changes.

• Need to invest heavily in R&D.

• As per IEA, the extraction is energy intensive, cleaner technologies need to evolve

Ensuring a balanced distribution of personnel, infrastructure, and investment between its existing and emerging businesses will be pivotal for CIL to sustain its competitive advantage in the coal market while simultaneously solidifying its position in the critical minerals sectors.

F. Signing of key Agreements / MoUs

1. On 15 February 2024, OIL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (Moll) with Flaryana Power Purchase Centre (HPPC) for supply of 800 MW of power from MBPL project of CILto Flaryana Discoms under Section-62 of the Electricity Act, 2003. The MoUs purpose is to formalize and define the basic framework of discussions of the power purchase agreement.

2. On 28 February 2024, CIL has executed a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with Bharat Pleavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) for setting up of Coal to Ammonium Nitrate project in MCL. The shareholding of CIL and BFIEL in the JVC shall be 51% and 49% respectively.

3. On March 10, 2024, CIL entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL) to explore the potential of jointly undertaking initiatives totaling up to 4100 MW. This collaboration entails the formation of a Joint Venture (JV) company between RRVUNL and CIL, encompassing a combination of renewable and thermal projects. These projects include Solar Power Projects at Solar Parks in Bikaner, Pumped Storage Projects (PSP) near Kota, Wind Projects in Jaisalmer, and a Thermal Power Project at a suitable pit- head location of CIL. As an initial step, CIL will conduct Pre-Feasibility Studies for these projects to assess their viability. Additionally, any further collaborative opportunities agreed upon by both parties will also fall under the scope of the MoU.

12. MASTER PLAN FOR DEALING WITH FIRE, SUBSIDENCE AND REHABILITATION

The Government of India sanctioned the Master Plan for addressing fire, subsidence, and rehabilitation issues within the leasehold areas of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) and Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) on August 12, 2009. The estimated investment for Jharia Coalfields was Rs. 7,112.11 Crore, while for Raniganj Coalfields it was Rs. 2,661.73 Crore.The implementation period forthe Master Plan was set at 10 years for ECL and 12 years for BCCL. The Jharia Rehabilitation and Development Authority (JRDA)and the Asansol Durgapur Development Authority (ADDA) have been designated as the implementing agencies responsible for rehabilitating non-BCCL and non-ECL individuals as outlined in the Master Plan.

A. Summarized Status of Implementations of Raniganj Master Plan (in the leasehold of ECL):

There are 03 unstable locations under ECL which were already vacated & families were shifted. As per the demographic survey report provided by ADDA, around 29,000 non-ECL families are required to be rehabilitated from 138 unstable locations. Construction of 12,976 houses (as per DPR) out of approved 29,000 houses have been taken up by Flousing Dept., Govt, of WB for shifting of non-ECL families. Of these, tender for 1904 flats at Namokeshia mouza had been fore closed due to resistance of local people. Construction of further 768 flats had been dropped due to land problem. Out of availability of encumbrance free land for 10304 flats, construction of 160 flats had already been completed & handed over to ADDA for shifting. Shifting of 145 NLTFI houses from 01 most vulnerable location had been done by ADDA till date. At present construction of 7472 flats are ongoing at 02 resettlement sites, out of which construction of 1984 houses have been completed in all respect and balance 5,488 no. of houses are in different stages of construction. Tender for unfinished construction works of further 2672 flats at 02 sites had been floated by Housing Dept.

B. Summarized Status of Implementations of Jharia Master Plan (In the leasehold of BCCL):

34 sites had been identified as fire-affected zone, as per survey report by National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) in 2018. Later, as per NRSC study report, 2021-2022, 27 sites have been identified as fire-affected locations.

At present, Out of these 27 patches, 16 are economically viable (assessed by CMPDIL) as the total cost of digging out the fire is less than the sale value of the coal recovered in the process and therefore the expenditure is borne by BCCL. Work has been awarded and started at 15 locations. For 1 location Work has been awarded in MDO mode on Revenue sharing basis. LOA has been issued on 21.03.2023. Preparatory work is under progress.

Out of balance 11 locations, as per latest report of NRSC (2021-22) at 10 locations fire has shown decreasing trend or marginal fire. Hence these locations had been taken up to be dealt by surface blanketing out of which blanketing has been completed at 6 locations. The process of digging out the fire at remaining 1 site is found to be economically unviable (assessed by CMPDI) for which proposal has been prepared with requirement of Viability Gap Funding (VGF).

BCCL has taken up construction of 15,713 houses for the shifting of BCCL families. Till date 11,944 houses have already been constructed and 4,436 families have been shifted. Due to superannuation of BCCL employees, shifting of only 7,713 BCCL families are required at present.

As per decision of BCCL Board, 8,000 houses are to be handed over to JRDA for non BCCL families and same has been conveyed to JRDA.

Construction of 18,272 houses for non-BCCL families have been taken up by JRDA out of 54,159 houses as per approved Master Plan. Till date, construction of 14,874 houses have completed and 2,827 families shifted. Balance 3,398 houses are under different stages of construction.

C. Revision of Approved Jharia & Raniganj Master Plan

The time frame for implementation of the Raniganj Master Plan and Jharia Master Plan has expired on Dt. 11.08.201 9 & Dt. 11.08.2021 respectively.

Jharia Master Plan

MoC, vide its letter dated 18.08.2021, conveyed that CIL can spend from the balance money on their committed/ ongoing works towards Jharia Master Plan till the approval of Way ahead of Jharia Master Plan.

Principal Secretary to Honble PM reviewed the progress of JMP on 09.08.2021 and a committee was constituted to decide the "Way ahead of Jharia Master Plan", under the chairmanship of Secretary, Coal on dt. 25.08.21, with the approval of Cabinet Secretary. The Committee has submitted its report. The said report was discussed in the meeting held on 07.02.2023 chaired by the Cabinet Secretary where it has been directed to take necessary steps for approval of Final report on way forward of Jharia Master Plan. Under Secretary, MoC.Gol has vide letter dt: 31-03-2023 conveyed that the Committee of Secreteries have approved and Honble Minister of Coal & Mines has accepted the "Report of the Committee on the Way Ahead for Jharia Master Plan".

A meeting of the EFC was held on 4,J October, 2023 at 3.00 PM under the Chairmanship of Finance Secretary and Secretary (Expenditure), Ministry of Finance to appraise the proposal of Ministry of Coal "Revised Jharia Master Plan to deal with fire and rehabilitation on affected people under Phase-1". Expenditure Finance Committee recommended the implementation of the Phase-1 of the revised Jharia Master Plan with an outlay of Rs. 6691.20 crore with annual contribution of CIL for Jharia Master Plan is to increase from 350 Crore/yearto 500 crore/year.

Raniganj Master Plan:

In accordance with the directive from the 19M HPCC meeting dated May 19, 2019, ECL, in collaboration with CMPDI, RI-1, and ADDA, has drafted a comprehensive proposal that includes alternative rehabilitation packages, as well as considerations for time and cost overruns. Following the directive from the 21 * HPCC meeting, the revision of this proposal is currently being finalized at ADDA/Government of West Bengal.

In letters dated January 1 8, 2023, and February 22, 2023, the Ministry of Coal (MoC) communicated that CIL is authorized to utilize funds from its remaining balance for their ongoing commitments related to the Raniganj Master Plan until the approval of the revised Master Plan. Consequently, CIL disbursed Rs. 300 Crore to ECL in March 2023 forthe rehabilitation of non-ECL families as part of the Raniganj Master Plan implementation.

13 ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

13.1 Management System Standards:

CIL HQ obtained re-certification of ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 50001:2018 for Quality Management, Environment Management and Energy Management System respectively from Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in 2022 with validity upto Oct,2025. As on 31st March 2023, ECL, NCL, MCL, CCL(27 units) and WCL (90 units) are certified for Integrated Management System (ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018). CMPDI HQ and its seven RIs are certified for ISO 9001:2015. Moreover, CMPDIL HQ, Ranchi has been certified with ISO 37001:2016 (Anti-Bribery Management System).

13.2 Pollution Control Measures and their Efficacy:

CIL is committed to protect environment by practicing and following sustainable mining practices right from mine planning stage. Various pollution control measures and initiatives are being taken up concurrently with mining operations, for maintaining acceptable / permissible limits of major physical and chemical attributes of environment namely air, water, hydrogeology, ground vibrations, noise, land, etc.

A) Air Pollution and its Control Measures:

To manage and decrease dust production during drilling, blasting, loading, and coal transportation, CIL has implemented several initiatives outlined in the Environmental Management Plan (EMP) approved by the Ministry of Environment, Forestand Climate Change (MoEF&CC). The EMP is formulated after assessing the environmental impact of coal mining through an Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) study for each project, considering its effect on the existing environment and forests. Measures such as mist spraying systems, mobile water sprinklers, and automatic sprinklers have been deployed to mitigate air pollution and control its effects.

Some of the important initiatives taken by CIL are as follows:

a) Implementation of First Mile Connectivity to reduce transport of coal by road.

b) Transportation of coal by conveyors, covered trucks & loading in railway rakes through Silo.

c) Blacktopping/ Concrete & repairing of coal transportation roads and strengthening of haul roads.

d) Deployment of 279 trolley mounted and 137 mobile fog cannon sprinkling system.

e) Installation of 80 CAAQMS system for real-time monitoring of ambient air quality & integration with the CPCB & SPCB server wherever provisioning of the same is made available.

f) Installation of 97 nos. of PM 10 analysers for real time monitoring of PM 10 concentration in ambient air.

g) 910 nos. of mobile water sprinkler tankers and 49 nos. of road sweeping machines have been deployed across all the subsidiaries for air pollution control.

h) Development of wind breaker system, vertical greenery system and green belt plantation.

i) Deployment of additional Surface Miners and Continuous Miners in opencast & U/G mine respectively for blasting free coal extraction.

B) Water Pollution Control Measures

i. Wherever and to the extent possible, the mines are operated on zero discharge

ii. Mine discharge water is stored in huge sump which acts a water harvesting structure.

iii. For mine discharge, pumped out mine water is treated through sedimentation prior to its discharge.

iv. 153 Effluent Treatment Plants (ETP) are set up in workshops.

v. Effluent from residential colonies is also treated through conventional means as well as designated 61 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in townships.

vi. Effluent water quality monitoring as per set standards is undertaken and results submitted to statutory authorities.

vii. 15 nos. of Continuous Water Quality Monitoring stations for real time monitoring of effluent water quality.

viii. Subsidiaries of CIL takes No Objection Certificate (NOC) for each project from Central Ground Water Authority, Ministry of Water Resources, Gol. NOC is granted based on detailed Hydrogeological Report and Groundwater Modelling.

ix. In FY 2023-24, 2591.42 Lakh KL water was shared with nearby community for domestic and irrigation purpose benefiting more than 11.62 Lakh people in 857 villages.

Mine Water Management:

Mine Discharge Treatment Plants (M DTP) are set up in mines to treat discharged mine water on the surface forsecondary treatment. The treated mine water is then utilized partially for activities like dust suppression, firefighting, plantation, and washing. Additionally, based on the requirements of the local community, treated mine water is distributed to nearby villages for drinking and irrigation purposes. To evaluate the impact of mining activities on groundwater, continuous monitoring of groundwater levels in dug wells and piezometers is conducted within and around the mine leasehold area. Various initiatives such as rainwater harvesting, pond excavation, and desilting are undertaken to facilitate groundwater recharge both within the mine premises and nearby villages. Currently, 526 rainwater harvesting structures have been constructed for this purpose.

Routine monitoring of mine, workshop, and domestic effluents is performed in compliance with regulations, and corresponding actions are taken as necessary. Reports of these monitoring activities are regularly submitted to State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC). In the fiscal year 2023-24, 90.03% of discharged mine water was utilized for internal and community purposes, while the remaining 9.97% was retained for future use and groundwater recharging. Additionally, 54.57 LKL of mine water was supplied to nearby communities from coal mine voids of CCL, with an offer of 1081 LKL of mine water made to the Government of Jharkhand for community supply. CIL has installed 396 water meters across its subsidiaries to accurately quantify mine water handling.

C) Noise Pollution Control Measure:

To mitigate noise pollution, several measures are implemented, including regular equipment maintenance, the establishment of green belts around mine and residential areas, conducting blasting operations during daytime, and providing ear muff/ear plugs in noisy areas.

D) Land Reclamation:

• Reclamation of the mined out areas and external OB dumps are major environmental mitigatory activities taken up by CIL. Reclamation of mined out areas are being done as per the Environmental Management Plan (EMP), approved by MoEF&CC and Mine Closure Plan (MCP) prepared as per

the guideline of Ministry of Coal . Top soil is preserved, stored and used in plantation areas in the opencast mines. Concurrent reclamation and rehabilitation of mined out areas are taken up for gainful land use. After technical reclamation is completed, plantation is carried out which is termed as biological reclamation.

• Additionally, under Green Credit Program launched by MoEF&CC, Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries have taken initiative for taking up plantation in degraded forest land in various states.

• Eco-restoration: For effective Bio-reclamation of disturbed land, scientific studies are carried out to select suitable species of plants for afforestation on three tier plantation concept. Forest Research Institute (FRI) has been engaged by CIL for sharing their expertise in the field of eco-restoration in the reclaimed areas. Many Eco- restoration sites have been developed in subsidiary companies of CIL with technical collaboration of FRI.

• Eco-park in Reclaimed land: Eco Parks have been developed in many of the mined out areas and command areas of CIL like Kalidaspur Biodiversity Park ECL, Parasnath Udyaan AKWMC Colliery BCCL, Bishrampur Tourism Site SECL, Chander Shekhar Azad Eco Park Bina NCL, Neem Vatika Raiyatwari Chandrapur WCL, Kayakalp Vatika CCL, Ananta Medicinal garden MCL, etc. CIL has established 32 Eco-parks & Mine Tourism & eco-restoration sites on date.

• Monitoring of Reclamation:

The land reclamation and restoration operations in opencast mines of CIL are being monitored using high resolution Satellite Data. Land Reclamation Monitoring of total 121 projects under different subsidiaries of CIL has been completed in 2022-23. 76 major Opencast Projects (OCPs) producing more than 5 MCM (Coal + OB) per annum along with 45 OCPs/ Clusters producing less than 5 MCM (Coal + OB) per annum were monitored in 2023-24. The study during 2023-24 shows that 76 major OCPs have reclaimed area of 208.76 Km2 (62.91%) and active mining area is 123.07 Km2 (37.09%) of the total excavated area. Whereas, for projects under less than 5 mcm category, reclaimed area is 27.30 Km2 (46.77%) and active mining area is 31.07 Km2 (53.23%) of the total excavated area.

In addition, CIL is also conducting Vegetation Cover Mapping of 19 major coalfields using satellite data every 3 years in phase wise manner. During the 2023-24, Vegetation cover mapping of seven coalfields viz Rajmahal Coalfield (ECL), Raniganj Coalfield (ECL), lb valley coalfield (MCL), Sohagpur Coalfield (SECL), Mand-Raigarh coalfield (SECL), Umrer coalfield (WCL) & Pench Kanhan Tawa coalfield (WCL), have been completed.

• Mine Closure Plan (MCP):

The MCP is an essential component of the Project Report crafted by CMPDIL for Coal mines under CIL. This gradual mine closure strategy is also included in the EIA/EMP, which is prepared and approved by MOEF&CC as part of the Environmental Clearance process. In the fiscal year2023-24, Rs. 127.77 Crorehas been refunded from the Escrow fund by the respective Project Proponents for mine closure activities.

E) Strive for continual improvement in environmental performance

Third Party Audit & Index Rating of mines: The

task of formulating an approach and methodology for indexing the environmental conditions and evaluating performance according to the Environmental Clearance (EC) conditions in 35 CIL mines (each with over 5 million cubic meters of Coal + Overburden) was finalized by ICFRE and approved by the CIL board in December 2020. ICFRE has conducted field visits to all 35 mines and submitted the final audit reports for each mine by March 2024.

Amrit Sarovar: Amrit Sarovars are being developed in the mine voids and other water bodies available in command area of CIL. This will fulfill the requirement of water for local population and also act as water harvesting structure & ground water recharge.

Activities to promote Mission Life-style:

Mission LiFE represents a significant step towards a more sustainable future, emphasizing the importance of collective action and conscious consumption for the well-being of our planet. CIL is undertaking various activities under 75 mission life actions. Action have been taken under use of LED lignting system, procurement/ hiring of EV vehicles, Installation of Solar energy, creation of Rainwater harvesting system, Amrit sarovar, Biodiversity conservation & plantation etc.

Alternative use of OB:

In Opencast mining, the soil and rocks above the coal seam are excavated and discarded as waste, while the fragmented rock, known as Overburden (OB), is piled into dumps. To address this challenge, CIL has initiated the processing of overburden rocks to produce sand. Four plants for converting OB to sand have been put into operation. Additionally, CIL has commenced the use of overburden as filling material.

14. ERP, IT INTIATIVES, ELECTRONIC AND TELECOMMUNICATION IN CIL

A. ERP

The Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system has achieved stability across CIL, acting as the primary repository for critical operational information, including production data, inventory management, equipment status, ongoing project updates, and workforce details. The ERP dashboard provides realtime insights to support informed decision-making and has been enriched with alert functionalities across its seven modules. These alerts prompt email notifications based on key performance indicators (KPIs) for significant parameters, thereby enhancing operational efficiency.

The entire payroll process for CIL is managed via ERP, with payments typically disbursed by the 2nd of the following month across most subsidiaries. Arrears for NCWA XI (23 months) were processed and paid through the ERP system. Notably, there has been a significant reduction in the payroll processing cycle time, decreasing from 15 days to just 2 days. Similar reductions in cycle times have been observed in other modules as well. The entire life cycle of ongoing projects is monitored through the PS Module. ERP implementation has facilitated effective asset management, improved visibility into spare inventory, and enabled efficient stores management, leading to enhanced utilization of human resources through optimal manpower deployment. The adoption of SAP ERP has streamlined various business processes, and CIL is striving to embrace the best industry practices.

The Hospital Management System (HMS) has been implemented across 21 hospitals within CIL and its subsidiaries. This system seamlessly integrates with the ERP system to record personnel details, including those of family members. It serves as a comprehensive patient management solution, catering to the entire process from registration to discharge for employees, their dependents, as well as CSR initiatives and external visitors.

Connections have been set up with external entities like the GeM portal, FOIS, banks, and the National Coal Portal to facilitate seamless data transfer. Data from both road and MGR weighbridges is integrated effortlessly into the ERP system without manual intervention, while rail rake data is automatically fetched from FOIS.

B. IT INITIATIVES

As of now, CIL and its subsidiaries have implemented the following significant IT initiatives:

Safety portal: To enhance the monitoring and implementation of safety measures, as well as to incorporate suggestions and recommendations for further improving safety inspections, the following online monitoring portals have been established within the CSIS-CIL Portal:

• e-Accident Analysis portal: CIL

Portal & MoC portal

• e-lnspection portal

• e-Safety Audit portal

• e-Statute Compliance portal

• e-SMP portal

The online portals facilitate thesubmission of relevant details and monitor compliance with observations made by executives during inspections and safety audits. They aim to uphold safety standards and cultivate a progressive safety culture across.

CIL subsidiary mines by enhancing the monitoring and management of Action Taken Reports.

e-MB: Coal India Limited has created an internal e-MB and e-Billing Portal that seamlessly integrates with CILs ERP system. This portal facilitates the input, verification, and approval of all measurement types through a secure platform, providing enhanced tracking via movement logs, precise calculations, and heightened transparency throughout the existing process.

C. ELECTRONICS & TELECOMMUNICATION

The following are the key initiatives, activities and achievements by E&T Dept, during the year 2023-2024.

I. Implementation of Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC): To augment overall e-security and surveillance using Artificial Intelligence (Al) and Video Analytics across the different coalfield areas, the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) is being implemented in all other subsidiaries as it has been implemented in WCL, broadly for monitoring crowd detection, camera tampering, intrusion detection, vehicle count, automatic number plate recognition of vehicles etc. Mandate has been issued to adopt similar ICCC at other subsidiaries during 2023-24.

II. Information Security Audit Service for Coal India Ltd, Kolkata:

In compliance to the directives received from Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the work of Vulnerability assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Infrastructure of Coal India Limited, Kolkata was awarded to M/s STQC (Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Govt, of India), subsequently vulnerability assessment and Penetration Testing of Servers/Apps & IT Infrastructure was successfully completed during the FY 2023-24.

III. Strengthening the adoption process towards implementation of various Information Technology (IT) Initiatives across Subsidiaries of CIL:

Leveraging technology through various IT initiatives viz. Global Positioning System (GPS) based Vehicle Tracking System (VTS) with geo fencing, Radio- Frequency Identification (RFID) based Boom barriers Systems, CCTV based e-monitoring system at vulnerable locations viz. weighbridge, Central stores, Railway-Sidings, Coal-Heaps etc. are in place at CIL Subsidiaries. These IT Initiatives are also being monitored from apex level at CIL by providing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) fortheir operation and strict adherence by CIL Subsidiaries.

IV. Establishment of redundant 2 tier Internet Leased Lines at CIL Kolkata:

Two tier redundant Internet Leased Line (ILL) Connectivity of 500 Mbps bandwidth, each from primary and secondary service providers have been established at CIL Kolkata to meet the enhanced requirement of high speed internet access for the Local Area Network(IVXN) users, Video Conferencing (VC) and other internet services.

15. MINES SAFETY

Ensuring safety is always paramount for CIL, deeply ingrained in its mission statement and pivotal to its overarching business strategy. To maintain occupational health and safety standards across its mines and facilities, CIL has devised a thorough "Occupational Health and Safety Policy." Additionally, CIL has established a multidisciplinary Internal Safety Organization (ISO) within each subsidiary to efficiently execute this policy.

15.1: Statutory Frame-work for safety in coal mines:

Coal mining, world over, is highly regulated industry due to presence of inherent, operational and occupational hazards and associated risks. Coal Mine Safety Legislation in India is one of the most comprehensive and pervasive statutory framework for ensuring occupational health and safety (OHS). In India, the operations in coal mines are regulated by the Mines Act- 1952, Mines Rules - 1955, Coal Mines Regulations-2017 and several other statutes framed there under. Directorate- General of Mines Safety (DGMS) under the Union Ministry of Labor & Employment (MOL&E) administers compliance of these statutes. Other major Acts/Rules are applicable in coal mines are the Electricity Act- 2003, Central Electricity Authority (measures related to Safety & Electric supply) Regulations - 2023, Indian Explosive Act-1884 & Explosive Rules-2008, Indian Boiler Act-1923, the Employees Compensation Act- 1 932 (Principal Act) and the Factories Act - 1948 Chapter -III & IV and several other statutes framed there under.

15.2 : Occupational Health and Safety Policy of CIL:

Coal India Limited is dedicated to safeguarding the health and safety of its workforce, believing that accidents are preventable and industrial health risks are manageable through foresight, training, a proactive mindset, and suitable equipment.

CIL is committed to:

15.2.1 Carry out all mining and associated activities in such a manner as to avoid harm to employees, neighboring communities & environment.

15.2.2 Comply all relevant statutes for occupational health and safety.

15.2.3 Continuously promote and improve safe practices in all its operations in a planned manner along with its monitoring and feedback.

15.2.4 Develop a culture of progressive improvement in practices and systems related to Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) at work places.

CIL will achieve these objectives by:

• Planning and designing of mine with adequate provision for Occupational Health and Safety.

• Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment based Safety Management System in mines.

• Adoption of suitable technology for improvement in Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) system in work places.

• Provision of adequate resources for effective execution of Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) system in work places.

• Engage the safety personnel exclusively for improving safety standards and safety cultures of mines.

• Organize appropriate forums with employees representatives for joint consultations on occupational health and safety matters to promote motivation and commitment of employees in occupational health and safety system;

• Multi-level monitoring of the implementation of the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) system in mines through Internal Safety Organization (ISO) at the company headquarters and Area Safety Officers at area level;

• Periodically auditing of the procedures and practices related to Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) System;

• Institute continuous education, training and retraining all employees with the accent placed on development of safety oriented skills;

• Continuous efforts to improve the occupational health standards, workplace ambience and health conditions of the employees.

15.3 : Major functions of Corporate ISO

• Inspection of mines to review safety status of mine & follow up action thereof to improve safety standard of mines.

• Fact finding enquiry into fatal accidents and major incidents.

• Maintenance of accidents/major incidents database.

• Analysis of mine Accident Statistics in order to find an action plan.

• Monitoring Mine Safety Audit.

• Imparting specialized training by SIMTARS accredited trainers to unit level and Area level executives, mine officials and members of Safety Committee.

• Framing of internal Technical Circulars / Management Guidelines / Advisory related to safety issues and monitoring implementation thereof.

• Monitoring safety related R&D activities in CIL.

• Organizing a meeting of the CIL Safety Board and monitoring recommendations / suggestions made during the meeting.

• Monitoring mine rescue preparedness at different mine rescue establishments. •

• Publication of Safety Bulletin for disseminating and sharing of knowledge in order to promote safety awareness and inculcate better safety culture.

• Actively participated in organizing the meeting of the Standing Committee on safety in coal mines and monitoring recommendations / suggestions made during the meeting.

• Liasioning with various agencies on the matter of mine safety and ISOs of various subsidiaries.

• Monitoring of CIL Safety Information System (CSIS) database and ensuring timely updating.

• Coal India Limited provides comprehensive responses to parliamentary inquiries concerning mine safety, addressing questions from various standing committees such as those on Steel & Coal and labor, as well as queries from COPU, MOC, CA&G, VIPs, and requests under the Right to Information (RTI) Act of 2005.

15.4 : Mine Accident Statistics

• Analysis of Mine Accident Statistics in CIL - Accident statistics is the relative indicator for safety status in mines. Over the years, the safety performance of CIL has improved significantly. Significant reducing trend in mine accidents can be attributed to the following contributing factors:

• Commitment and synergetic cooperation amongst all stakeholders.

• Use of state-of-the-art technology in the field of

Mining Methods and Safety Monitoring.

• Continuous improvement in knowledge, skill and responsiveness of workforce.

• Constant vigil, round-the-clock supervision and supports from various agencies.

CIL is making all out efforts and corrective measures to prevent mine accidents.

The notable aspects of the continuous and sustained enhancement in CILs safety performance are depicted in the following graphs and detailed in Annexure 14.

Graph -1 - Trend of 5 Yearly Average Fatalities in CIL since 1975

15.5: Measures for improvement of Mine Safety in 2023

CIL has vigorously pursued several measures in the year 2023, along with the on-going safety related initiatives, apart from compliance of statutory requirements for enhancing safety standard in mines, which are given below:

1. Safety Management Plans (SMPs) - Site specific risk assessments, facilitated by mine officials and workers, have led to the preparation of Safety Management Plans (SMPs) for each CIL mine, regularly reviewed and monitored through the Internal Safety Organization (ISO) of each subsidiary, contributing to ongoing safety enhancements in mining operations.

2. Principal Hazards Management Plans (PHMPs):

Principal Hazards Management Plans (PHMP) are formulated as a part of Safety Management Plan (SMP) to avert any mine disaster or major mine accident. Trigger Action Response Plans (TARP) are also prepared to deal with emergency situations effectively.

3. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs): Site-

specific, Risk Assessment based Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all Mining and Allied operations are framed and implemented. The SOPs are being updated on a regular basis to cater to the changing mine conditions.

4. Conducting Safety Audit: Safety Audit of all producing mines of CIL for FY 2023-24 are going on for assessing safety status and to identify deficiency, if any.

5. Development of e-safety audit portal:

CIL has developed an e-safety audit portal for uploading details of mine safety audit observations and recommendations and to monitor implementation of recommendations of mine audit effectively.

6. Development of e-inspection portal:

CIL has developed an e-inspection portal for uploading details of mine inspections so that safety status of mine can be effectively monitored.

7. Imparting specialized Training on mine safety:

40 nos of executives of different subsidiaries of CIL were imparted training on "Establish and Maintain the Risk Management System" and "Lead the initial response to work health and safety (WHS) incidents" by Australian expert.

8. Special Safety Drives on different Safety Issues:

Special Safety drives on various safety issues & Risk review workshops were organized to improve standard of mines safety and enhance safety awareness and sensitivities towards safety amongst all employees.

9. Toolbox Safety Talk:

In this year Tool Box Safety talk has been introduced for effective assessment of safety related hazards before start of operation. Before work, supervisors or experts related to the jobs give safety talk and informal risk management is done during the process.

10. Personal Safety Counseling & Employee Assistant Program:

Every employee is being personally consulted by Safety Officer to understand the ability of the employee in terms of safety attitude and understanding; any personal problems or habits needs immediate attention. Accordingly, the assistant program is extended through a welfare officer or medical officer or person of influence.

11. Suraksha Mitra Mandali / Informal Safety Circle:

Concept of Suraksha Mitra Mandali / Informal Safety Circle has been introduced to inculcate best-in-class safety culture amongst employees. All employees have been distributed in groups of Mitra Mandali and these Mandalis are operated in all mines.

12. Implementation of recommendations of high- power committee:

A high power committee was constituted to enhance safety standards in HoE operation. A Model Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for operators of PloE patches has been formulated and circulated for compliance.

13. Constitution of Competency Board at Mine:

This year a competency board to assess competency of all operators has been constituted and competency of operators are being assessed regularly and compulsorily assessed for new operators and operators involved in incidences.

14. Regular coordination with ISOs:

Several meetings were held under the Chairmanship of the Director (Technical), CIL for assessing the safety status of mines and other establishments for enhancing safety.

15. Monsoon Preparation Plan: Micro and macro level plan has been prepared for monsoon preparation and these are implemented and monitored regularly. The Monsoon period has passed without any major safety issues.

16. Stress on Simulation based training: Total 8 nos of Training SIMULATOR have been commissioned in NCL, MCL, SECL, CCL and WCL so far.

17. Preparation and sharing of Video Clips or Animation films:

Video clips and animation films illustrating Mine Safety Procedures, operational guidelines, and Accident Analysis are being developed for widespread distribution among employees, extensively utilized during training sessions across various VTCs and other facilities, aiming to bolster safety consciousness and foster robust safety cultures at the grassroots level.

18. Adoption of Star Rating of mines: To promote exemplary practices in mines, including safety protocols, mines undergo assessment through the Star Rating System according to MoC guidelines, encompassing safety considerations.

Apart from the above specific actions, the following are on-going measures for improving safety standards:

I. Emphasis on adoption of the state-of-the art technology in suitable geo-mining locales.

a. Adoption of Mass Production Technology (MPT) in more UG mines.

b. Deployment of more nos. of Surface Miners to eliminate blasting operation in OCRs for safe and eco-friendly operation.

c. Deployment of relatively higher capacity HEMM in more OCRs.

d. Introduction of Elighwall mining technology.

e. Mechanization of UG drilling operation for roof bolting.

f. Man riding system for easing UG travel.

II. Adoption of the state-of-the art mechanism for Strata

Management

a. Scientifically determined Rock Mass Rating (RMR) based Strata Support System.

b. Mechanized Drilling for Roof bolting purpose.

c. Need based application of Resin Capsules in place of Cement capsules.

d. Use of modern Strata Monitoring Instruments as per requirement.

e. Strata Control Cell for monitoring efficacy of strata support system. An in-house Rock Testi ng Laboratory established in Nagpur, WCL for determination of Rock Mass Rating (RMR) of strata was accredited with NABL certificate. Imparting quality training to support crews & front- line mine officials, supervisors & grass root level workmen.

III. Mechanism for monitoring of mine environment:

a. Detection of mine gasses by Multi-gas detector, Methanometer, CO-detector etc.

b. Continuous monitoring of the mine environment by installing Environmental Tele- Monitoring System (ETMS) & Local Methane Detectors (LMD) etc.

c. Regular Mine Air Sampling and Analysis by using Gas Chromatograph.

d. Personal Dust Sampler (PDS) for detecting dust concentration.

e. Use of Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS) in large OCPs to assess the ambient dust concentration.

IV. Strengthening Water Danger Management:

a. Preparation and maintenance of seam-wise Water Danger Plan.

b. Preparation and implementation of Monsoon Action Plan.

c. Adequate Pumping Facilities with adequate capacity of Sumps.

d. Liaison with the State Meteorological Dept. & Dam Authorities.

e. Construction of Embankments against water bodies.

f. Inter-mine joint survey between adjoining mines to prove inter-mine barriers.

g. Conducting Check Survey & Joint Survey to eliminate errors in mine survey.

V. Steps for prevention accidents in OCRs:

a. Formulation and Implementation of Mine- specific Traffic Rules.

b. Code of Practice for HEMM Operators, Maintenance staff & others.

c. Sensitization training of Contractors Workmen involved in contractual jobs.

d. Installed a Universal Equipment Simulator to impart simulation training to Dumper, Dragline, Shovel and Dozer Operators to hone operational skills.

e. Adequate Lighting arrangements are provided for enhancement of standard of illumination. Eco- friendly Surface Miners for blast free extraction of coal and vertical ripper for extraction of OB and avoidance of associated risks.

f. Dumpers fitted with Proximity Warning Devices, Rear view mirrors and 360? view cameras, Audio- Visual Alarm (AVA), Automatic Fire Detection & Suppression System (AFDSS), Anti-Collision Device etc. Ergonomically designed seats & AC Cabins for operators comfort.

g. Total Station, 3D laser Scanner, Time Deflection Reflectometry & Slope Stability Radar for monitoring OB bench and OB Dump stability. Separate road for light motor vehicle (LMV), Safety flags for LMV, Cautions/ Danger Board, road dividers etc.

h. GPS based Operator Independent Truck Dispatch System(OITDS) in large OCPsfortracking movement of HEM Ms inside OC mine. An E-surveillance unit has been installed in mines for monitoring operations 24X7 in real time by using GPS/GPRS- based vehicle tracking, and geo-fencing system.

i. Integrated command & control centre (ICCC) e-surveillance system has introduced in WCL for efficient monitoring mining activities including safety.

j. Artificial Intelligent (Al) enabled Boom Barrier & Traffic Control System in OC mines.

VI. Electrical Safety: For enhancing safety during use, repairing and maintenance:

a. LOTO based shut-down procedures.

b. Hydraulic ladders are being used

c. Non-contact type live conductor device

d. Engaged skilled and trained electricians and supervisors.

15.6 : Training on Mine Safety:

• Initial and Refresher training & On-the-Job Training as per statute.

• Training on Simulators to HEMM operators.

• Skill up-graclation of frontline mine officials on continual basis on various topics.

• Sensitization of all employees including Members of Safety Committees and contractual workmen on a regular basis.

• Experienced electrical supervisors of the Area are being engaged for imparting training to electricians and electrical helpers in VTCs.

• Domain knowledge of experienced Agent, Mine Managers, E&M & Excavation Engineers and other senior level executives are being used in imparting training to enhance the quality of training.

16. MINE EMERGENCY RESPONSE SYSTEM

16.1: Mine Emergency Response and Evacuation Plan (EREP)

• Procedures for immediate notification to all persons affected by the emergency.

• Procedures for the safe, orderly and immediate withdrawal of persons from danger.

• Procedures for rescue of persons incapacitated or trapped due to accident.

• Procedures for providing first aid, transportation, medical treatment to injured.

• Special training to respondto critical operations and mine emergencies.

• Mock Rehearsals for examining the efficacy of Plan.

• Demarcating Emergency Escape Routes in belowground and training on evacuation.

• Flow Chart prepared for transmission of information regarding crisis / disaster.

16.2 : Mine Rescue Services in CIL:

• Subsidiaries of CIL maintain 6 Mine Rescue Stations (MRS), 13 Rescue Rooms-with- Refresher Training facilities (RRRT) and 17 Rescue Rooms (RR) at strategic locations to cater to the emergencies on 24X7 basis.

• All Rescue Stations/Rescue Rooms are fully equipped with adequate numbers of rescue apparatus and staffed by adequate numbers of Rescue Trained Personnel (RTP) as per the MRR-1985.

17. HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT

Coal India Limited is committed to maintaining an uninterrupted coal supply chain to ensure national energy security. Recognizing the pivotal role of Human Resources in achieving this objective, the organization prioritizes workforce development, consistently investing in this area. The HR leadership adopts a forward-looking approach, aligning with the target of producing 1BT coal by 2025-26, intensifying the deployment of enabling technology, and implementing associated training initiatives. Additionally,the company anticipates capability diversification in the realm of business diversification, actively preparing to adapt and evolve accordingly.

Throughout 2023-24, diverse training programs were conducted at subsidiary headquarters, training centers, vocational training centers, and CILs Indian Institute of Coal Management, Ranchi. These programs were tailored to address the specific training requirements of various employee categories, focusing on skill development, knowledge acquisition, technological advancements, and safety protocols. Employees also underwent training at renowned institutes like IIM Lucknow and ISM Dhanbad to enhance their expertise in their respective operational domains.

17.1 Training and Development of Human Resource:

In the fiscal year 2023-24, a comprehensive training effort reached a total of 103,820 employees, with 98,380 receiving internal training at various CIL and subsidiary institutes, and 5,440 trained externally through partners. Additionally, 86 executives participated in international workshops, conferences, and visits during this period. Furthermore, a total of 6,47,533 training man-days were logged for CIL employees, including both executives and non-executives across subsidiaries. Moreover, recognizing the importance of skilling among outsourced job roles, 39,374 contractor workers received training in the same fiscal year.

17.2 Engagement of Apprentices:

In the fiscal year 2023-24, CIL and its subsidiaries employed a total of 7,623 apprentices through the NATS and NAPS portals.

17.3 Special Initiatives:

1. Policy reforms:

a. Review of existing Talent Management Policy with consultancy support from M/s Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP. Recommendations for changes in Talent Management Policy are being reviewed.

2. Signing up of MoU:

a. One-year PGPEx on Logistics & Operations Excellence through Digitalization jointly organised by IIM Mumbai & IIM Sambalpur

b. 2 weeks "General Management Program" at IIM Lucknow for Middle level executives across ail disciplines.

3. Training outside country:

a. Advanced Global Techno-Management Programme 2023 at ASCI Hyderabad in collaboration with ESCP Business School, France and University of Maribor, Slovenia (For international component) - For 9 General Manager (Mining).

4. Key training programs organized for employees across CIL and its subsidiaries:

a. IPV6 Skill Training program for 30 E&T executives by E&Y in June 2023

b. Principles of Eco-Responsive Architecture towards Energy Efficient Buildings for 15 General Manager (Civil) of CIL/ Subsidiaries at HIAL, Ladakh in June 2023.

c. Training program on "E-vigilance, Cyber Awareness and tooIsforLeveragingTechnology for Preventive Vigilance" for 25 executives from 25th to 27th May, 2023 at International Management Institute (IMI), Kolkata campus.

d. Training Program on "Investigation into Accidents/ Incidents in Mines based on Root Cause Analysis Techniques" at IIT (ISM), Dhanbad. (2 Batches with 44 Participants)

e. Training Program on "Implementation of Solar Project" at National Power Training Institute (NPTI), Badarpur in November 2023 (20 participants)

f. Management Development Program on "Analysis of Financial Management at AJNIFM

Faridabad, Haryana

g. Training on "Hospital Management & Administration" from 04th to 30th December, 2023 at Indian Institute of Public Health Gandhinagar (IIPHG) for 30 medical executives.

h. Safety Training and Certification Program/ courses for Executives of CIL through Talisman Technical Pty. Ltd (40 participants)

5. Focused Training Programs organised at CIL (HQ), Kolkata:

a. Financial Modeling Training Program for Executives of CIL HQ

b. Training Program on "Stress Management & Work Life Balance; at CIL HQ

c. Workshop on Emerging Trends & Best Practices in HR

d. Workshop on Gender Sensitization and POSH Act.

6. Flagships Programs Organized for Senior Level Executives of CIL by IICM:

a. MANTHAN 2.0:

A journey of building a sustainable competitive edge for Coal India

- Designed for the new directors of CIL, the workshops focused on building a sustainable and competitive edge for the company. Conducted a two-day workshop, "MANTHAN 2.0", in collaboration with MCLat Bhubaneswar on August 07-08,2023.23 Directors in Manthan 2.0 participated in this workshop, equipping them to excel in their roles and contribute effectively to the organizations success.

b. DISHA: Tailored for newly promoted General Managers, this leadership program aims to mentor and prepare them for their upcoming roles & responsibilities. Disha 1, Disha 2 and Disha 3 were organized from September 18-20, 2023 and September 25-27, 2023 and Feb. 09-11,2024 respectively. Total 88 General Managers were trained during two programs.

c. LAKSHYA: A personal Journey for Leadership & Transformation: This initiative is geared towards preparing potential candidates for interviews for board-level positions within CIL. LAKSHYA 2.0 was organised from Nov 16-18, 2022 (nos. of Participants -24)

d. JIGYASA: An Online session of 90 minutes duration for all the Directors of Cl L&Subsidiaries of CIL to sensitize and share upcoming trends and development globally in emerging topics aligned with strategic priorities.

e. Outbound trainings:

125 employees participated in outbound training program organised in collaboration with TSAF at places like Manali, Ladakh, Mussorie, Jim Corbett.

18. RECRUITMENT

In the fiscal year 2023-24, Coal India Limited strategically bolstered its workforce by conducting a focused recruitment campaign to hire Management Trainees and Medical Executives via direct recruitment. This initiative effectively addressed the organizations manpower needs due to retirements, resignations, and attrition, ensuring operational continuity. Additionally, CIL facilitated the promotion of Non-Executive employees to the Executive cadre across various disciplines, enhancing organizational manpower and facilitating smooth transitions within the companys hierarchy.

The executive manpower influx in CIL for the fiscal year 2023-24 is outlined as follows:

Direct Recruitment:

1. Open Recruitment of Management Trainees on the basis of GATE-2023 Score in 03 different disciplines - Advt. No. 03/2023 of CIL:

A total of 558 Management Trainees were selected in 03 disciplines on the basis of GATE-2023 score, out

of 560 vacancies notified in Open Recruitment Advt. No. 03/2023 by CIL. The list of selected candidates was published on CIL website on 20.02.2024. Currently, Documents Verification and Initial Medical Examination for these candidates are underway across allocated Subsidiaries since 29.02.2024.

2. Open Recruitment of Management Trainees on the basis of GATE-2022 Score in 04 different disciplines - Advt. No. 02/2022 of CIL 958

Management Trainees were selected in 04 disciplines on the basis of GATE-2022 Score against 1026 vacancies notified in the Open Recruitment Advt. No. 02/2022 of CIL. From the 07 Selection Phases issued, 823 Management Trainees have joined across Subsidiaries till date. Notably, 30 of these MTs joined the service during the F.Y. 2023-24.

3. Open Recruitment of Management Trainees through Computer Based Test in 08 different disciplines - Advt. No. 03/2022 of CIL (CBT-2022):

366 Management Trainees were selected through Computer Based Test (CBT) Score in 08 different disciplines against 398 vacancies notified in the Open Recruitment Advt. No. 03/2022 of CIL. From the 02 Selection Phases issued, 343 Management Trainees have joined across Subsidiaries till date. Notably, 37 of these MTs joined the service during the F.Y. 2023-24.

4. Decentralized Recruitment of Medical Executives through Subsidiaries/CIL - (2022-

23): 255 Medical Executives, including Medical Specialists, Sr. Medical Officers (GDMO) and Sr. Medical Officers (Dental), were selected against 472 vacancies notified under Decentralized Recruitment of Medical Executives for 2022-23. Of the total vacancies, 233 Medical Executives (comprising 194 GDMOs and 39 Specialists) finally joined across Subsidiaries through the 02 Selection Phases issued. Notably, 87 of these Medical Executives joined during the F.Y. 2023-24.

5. Decentralized Recruitment of Medical Executives through Subsidiaries/CIL - (2023-24):

Fresh recruitment process has started for the hiring of 388 Medical Executives, comprising 233 Medical Specialists and 155 Sr. Medical Officers/GDMO under the policy for Decentralized Recruitment of Medical Executives through Subsicliary/CIL. Currently, notifications have been issued by all the concerned Subsidiaries of CIL in the first week of March 2024.

6. Closure of Training Period / Regularization of Management Trainees posted across Subsidiaries as Executive in CIL

On satisfactory completion of one-year training period and after qualifying in the written test conducted by IICM Ranchi, total 604 MTs posted across Subsidiaries were regularized and placed in E3 grade from the next date of completion of training period during the F.Y. 2023-24.

Career progression of Departmental candidates :

7. Internal Notification for Departmental Promotion / Selection from Non-Executive to Executive cadre to the post of Sr. Officer (Mining) dated 30.09.2022 initiated in the year 2022-23: 504

Departmental candidates were promoted / selected from Non-Executive cadre to Executive cadre to the post of Sr. Officer (Mining) - E2 grade wherein 503 have joined across Subsidiaries in 02 selection Phases from June, 2023 to till date.

8. Departmental Promotion / Selection from

Non-Executive to Executive cadre through Computer Based Test (CBT) initiated in year 2023-24:

Internal Notification No. 01/2023 for promotion/selection of Departmental Non- Executive employees to Executive Cadre in the 16(Sixteen) disciplines through CBT was published on CIL website on 01.08.2023 against which, online application forms have already been collected from the prospective Departmental candidates of CIL & its Subsidiaries through online login portal and CBT is to be conducted shortly in this regard.

19. MANPOWER

19.1As of April 1, 2023, the combined workforce of the Company and its subsidiaries was 239,210, compared to 228,861 as of April 1, 2024. Annexure 15 provides a comprehensive breakdown of the subsidiary-wise manpower distribution.

19.2 Representation of SC, ST and OBC

The Presidential directives with respect to manpower for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes/OBC have been implemented in all the subsidiaries/units of Coal India Limited.

The representation of SC/STemployees in total manpower of CIL and its Subsidiary Companies as on 01.01.2022,01.01.2023 and 01.01.2024 is given below:

Total Manpower Scheduled Caste Scheduled Tribe As on Nos. Nos. Percentage Nos. Percentage 01.01.2022 2,51,320 48,493 19.29 36,398 14.48 01.01.2023 2,41,563 46145 19.10 35,053 14.51 01.01.2024 2,31,058 44,601 19.30 33,143 14.34

19.3 Details of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) and various activities undertaken are given in Annexure 15

20. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS AND EMPLOYEES PARTICIPATION IN MANAGEMENT

Throughout the financial year, the Industrial Relations landscape within CIL and its subsidiaries remained amicable. Joint Consultative Committees and other Bipartite Committees operated smoothly at both the Unit/Area and Subsidiary (HQ) levels, fostering cooperation. Regular meetings of Bilateral Committees were convened at CIL to discuss matters concerning Industrial Relations, Welfare, Productivity/Production, Safety, etc. Apart from minor localized issues in a few subsidiaries, the company encountered no significant Industrial Relations challenges.

21. EMPLOYEES WELFARE AND SOCIAL SECURITY SCHEMES

Coal India Limited is committed to providing equitable welfare facilities to its employees and their families, ensuring inclusivity and non-discrimination. The details are given as under:

21.1 HOUSING FACILITIES:

CIL and its subsidiaries allocate company quarters to eligible employees based on availability and company regulations, ensuring decent housing for staff. Routine maintenance and extensive repairs are conducted to uphold the quality of these accommodations, with a current total of 316,225 standard housing units available across CIL and its subsidiaries.

21.2 WATER SUPPLY:

Facilities for water supply have been established to ensure access to clean drinking water for employees and their families. Water undergoes thorough treatment before distribution, and numerous RO plants and pressure filter plants within coalfields serve not only our employees but also the surrounding communities.

21.3 EDUCATION FACILITIES:

CILs subsidiary companies extend financial aid and infrastructure support to schools in mining areas, including institutions like DAV, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Delhi Public School, and state-run educational establishments, ensuring quality education for employees children. Currently, 72 project schools receive full financing, while 13 other educational institutions receive occasional assistance, and 27 company-run schools are provided infrastructure support.

21.3.1 Coal India Scholarship Scheme:

Every year, CIL and its subsidiaries offer two categories of scholarships, namely Merit and General Scholarships, to employees children, adhering to specified terms and conditions. In the fiscal year 2023-24, 1492 wards of employees received General Scholarships, while 63 students were awarded Merit Scholarships.

a) In Merit Scholarship, Students securing 1 to 20" position in Madhyamik/ H.S. or any State Board or securing 95% and above marks in ICSE, CBSE / ISC Exam (Class-X & XII) are given scholarship per month.

General Scholarship is provided to Students studying Class-V onwards up to Graduation / Post- graduation level in any discipline subject to prescribed percentage of marks.

b) Cash Award and certificate of appreciation: Every year Cash Award of Rs. 5000/- and Rs. 7000/- respectively are provided to the Meritorious wards of CIL employees who secure 90% or above Marks in aggregate in 10" and 12th standard Board level examination.

c) Coal India Limited offers financial aid to dependents of Wage Board Employees, covering tuition fees and hostel charges, to support their pursuit of engineering or medical studies in prestigious institutions such as NTs, NITs, Government Engineering, and Medical Colleges, recognizing the significant expenses associated with such education.

21.4 MEDICAL FACILITIES

Coal India Limited and its subsidiaries offer medical services to employees and their families through various medical facilities, ranging from dispensaries to central and Apex Hospitals across coalfields. When specialized treatment is required beyond in-house capabilities, patients are referred to empaneled hospitals.

Presently, Cl Land its subsidiaries boast 360 dispensaries, 4318 hospital beds, 1067 doctors, 511 ambulances, and 70 hospitals, including one Ayurvedic dispensary and eight mobile vans.

Ambulances equipped with advanced technology and life support systems are stationed strategically across the coalfields for swift patient transportation. Moreover, emphasis is placed on Occupational Health and HIV/AIDS awareness programs for employees and their families, while medical services, both outpatient and inpatient, are also extended to workers employed by contractors.

21.5 STATUTORY WELFARE FACILITIES

In accordance with the provision of the Mines Act, 1952 and Rules and Regulations framed there-under, subsidiaries of Coal India Limited are maintaining various statutory welfare facilities for the coal mines such as 379 nos. Canteen, 547 nos. Rest Shelters and 24 nos. Pit Head Baths & 18 nos. of creches etc.

21.6 NON-STATUTORY WELFARE MEASURES

21.6.1 CO-OPERATIVE STORES AND CREDIT SOCIETIES.

To provide essential commodities and consumer goods at affordable prices within the collieries, Coal India Limited operates 50 Central Co-operatives and 111 Primary Cooperative Stores in the Coalfield regions. Furthermore, there are 160 Co-operative Credit Societies functioning across the Coal Companies.

21.6.2 BANKING FACILITIES AND POST OFFICES

Coal companies facilitate the establishment of Nationalized Banks branches and Extension Counters in Coalfields to benefit workers, with 320 Bank Branches, 35 Extension Counters, and 5 satellite bank branches. Efforts are made to bring post offices closer to residential colonies for worker convenience.

21.6.3 HOLIDAY HOMES

Coal India Ltd. provides facilities of Holiday homes at places of tourist attraction, at nominal cost, for the benefit of its employees & their families. These facilities are also available for retired employees.

21.6.4 SPORTS FACILITIES

Recreational and sports amenities are available for the welfare of workers and their families, aiming to promote well-being and fitness.

Coal India fosters sports and cultural activities through its approved Sports Policy managed by the Coal India Sports Promotion Association (CISPA), which offers sponsorship and financial aid, particularly in coalfield regions.

21.7 WOMEN EMPOWERMENT

As of April 1, 2024, there are 19,421 female employees in CIL and its subsidiaries. To safeguard their well-being, these coal companies uphold statutory regulations concerning maternity leave, childcare leave, and provide amenities like creche facilities. Additionally, Women in Public Sector (WIPS), a forum supported by SCOPE (Standing Conference of Public Enterprises), operates within coal companies/CIL, aiming to empower female employees and facilitate networking opportunities.

In terms of the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, Coal India Limited has an internal complaints committee.

21.8 CIL WELFARE BOARD MEETING

The Welfare Board, consisting of representatives from both trade unions and management, convenes regular meetings at unit/subsidiary and headquarters levels. It plays a pivotal role in making significant decisions pertaining to employee welfare, including improvements in housing and drinking water facilities. Additionally, the Welfare Board oversees the quality of these facilities.

22. RECOMMENDATIONS MADE BY THE COMMITTEE ON PAPERS LAID ON THE TABLE (RAJYASABHA) IN ITS 150TH REPORT

(A) -Vigilance Cases during the year 2023-24

I Particulars No. of cases Opening balance of Cases 16 Received 619 Total 635 Disposed off 630 Closing balance of Cases 5

B. Pending CA&AG Paras (CIL H.Q.):-

PART IIA PART II B TOTAL No of Paras received No of Paras replied Remarks No of Paras received No of Paras replied Remarks No of Paras No of Paras replied Remarks 18 18 Under scrutiny of C&AG 15 15 Under scrutiny of C&AG 33 33 Under scrutiny of C&AG

Replies to all the CAG Paras have been given and the matter is under scrutiny of C&AG. The matter is being regularly followed up with the office of C&AG.

C. RTI Matters:

Extracts of RTI Annual Return for the Financial Year 2023-24

Particulars Requests Received (including cases transferred to other Public Authority) No. of cases transferred Decisions where requests/appeals rejected Decisions where requests /appeal accepted & disposed Nos. 2036 861 81 1094

23. TREE PLANTATION / AFFORESTATION

Every year, CILs subsidiaries undertake extensive tree plantation programs to develop green belts. This includes avenue plantation, planting on OB dumps, and in and around mines, residential colonies, and government land. In FY 2023-24, CIL planted 44.40 lakh saplings, covering approximately 2,167.61 hectares within and outside mine leasehold areas. Additionally, grassing was carried out over 248.65 hectares during this period.

24. PROGRESSIVE USE OF HINDI

Your Company is committed to implement the provisions of the Official Language Act, Rules and Regulations and all the mandatory activities are conducted regularly in every quarter. The activities undertaken throughout the year include:

• Review meeting of CIL Official Language Implementation Committee was organized every quarter. •

• To promote the use of Hindi in office work, a total of 4 workshops were organized in each quarter. Training and practice programs related to Hindi e-tools, Hindi noting, drafting and regular official works were organized and information about constitutional provisions was given.

• Under the provisions of in-service Hindi training, Hindi "Praveen" and "Parangat" classes are being conducted for the total 25 CIL employees in January-2024 session in collaboration with the Government of Indias Hindi Teaching Scheme, Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs and 09 trainees received training in Hindi the July, 2023 session of Pragya class.

• Asuggestion committee has been constituted under the leadership of Official Language Department, CIL with the objective of removing the problems being faced in the implementation of official language in the member offices of TOLIC (PSUs), Kolkata. The said committee visited NBCC office, Kolkata and NTPC office, Kolkata on 27.04.2023 and National Seed Corporation, Kolkata and Dedicated Freight Corridor, Kolkata office were visited on 07.07.2023. Necessary suggestions were given and information about the available technology was also shared.

• On the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Gurudev Shri Rabindranath Tagore on 09/05/2023, a one-day national seminar on the topic "Hindi and Indian Literature" was organized at the University of Calcutta, Kolkata under the joint collaboration of Coal India Ltd. and Calcutta University.

• On the occasion of birth anniversary of Premchand on 31.07.2023, a one-day seminar was organized on the topic "Premchands contribution to the development of Hindi" at Coal India (HQs.) campus.

• The 14th issue of Coal Indias In-house Hindi magazine Koyla Darpan was released on the occasion of Independence Day, 2023 and the 15th issue was released on the auspicious occasion of Republic Day, 2024.

• A half yearly review meeting was organized at Hotel Taj, City Center, Kolkata on 25.08.2023 under the chairmanship of CIL and under the aegis of TOLIC (PSUs), Kolkata. In which, member offices which performed excellent in the field of official language implementation and Hindi magazine publication during the year 2022-23 were awarded.

• This year Hindi fortnight was organized from 14-29 September 2023 at Coal India Ltd. (HQs), Kolkata. Various types of competitions like, travelogue writing competition, translation competition, letter and note writing competition, quiz competition, group discussion competition and essay writing competition in two categories, i.e. junior and senior for the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, No. 2, Salt Lake, Kolkata were organized. In the fortnight, a total of 243 participants took part.

• On 29.09.2023, a meeting of the Official Language Implementation Committee and prize distribution program was organized underthe Official Language Fortnight Closing Ceremony. In the said function, the winners of the competitions held during the fortnight were encouraged by giving prizes and three departments which did excellent official work in official language Hindi were given CIL Rajbhasha Chalshield.

• On 07.11.2023, Coal India Limited and TOLIC (PSUs), Kolkata were inspected by the Sub-Committee on Documents and Evidence of the Committee of Parliamentary on Official Language.

• On 13.12.2023, a meeting of the Hindi Advisory Committee, Ministry of Coal was held under the chairmanship of Honourable Coal Minister Shri Prahlad Joshi.

• The functioning of TOLIC (PSUs), Kolkata is being managed under the chairmanship of Coal India Ltd. (HQs), Kolkata. TOLIC (PSUs), Kolkata has taken a new initiative and has created a web page for reviewing the quarterly reports of its member offices. On 15.12.2023, a one-day workshop was organized on the subject of usage of TOLIC webpage. •

• In view of the importance of translation in office work and to facilitate the implementation of official language, a five-day short translation training program was organized at Coal India Limited (HQ), Kolkata campus from 18.12.2023 to 22.12.2023 under the joint aegis of Coal India Limited (HQs), Kolkata and Central Translation Bureau, Kolkata Center, Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs. In which a total of 28 trainees received training.

• Translation competition on 11.05.2023, Group Discussion Competition on 21.07.2023, Picture Expression Competition on 19.12.2023, Essay Competition on 20.12.2023, Travelogue Writing Competition on 24.01.2024, Poetry Recitation Competition on 13.02.2024, Hindi Letter/Note/ Format Writing Competition on 15.03.2024 and Hindi Seminar on 22.03.2024 were organized for the participants of member offices under the chairmanship of CIL and aegis of TOLIC (PSUs), Kolkata.

• On 12.01.2024, a kavi sammelan was organized in the premises of Coal India Ltd. (HQs). In which the poets entertained the members of the coal family with their poetry recitation.

• Half Yearly review meeting of TOLIC (PSUs), Kolkata was held on 31.01.2024 underthe Chairmanship of Director (P&IR), CIL.

• Atechnical seminar was organized forTOLIC (PSUs), Kolkata on 31r>t January , 2024. In which the Official Language Nodal Officers of CIL and Hindi and other senior officers of other member offices participated .

• The 28th and 29v issue of Hindi magazine "Abhivyakti" of TOLIC (PSUs), Kolkata published by Department of Official Language, CIL, was released during the half yearly review meeting on 25.08.2023 and 31.01.2024 respectively.

• During the year, inspection of various departments of ClL(HQs) was carried out regarding implementation of Official Language. Along with this, a technical workshop was also organized for the departments. In which the ease of working in Hindi was demonstrated through practical technical exercises.

• CIL Annual Reports and Accounts 2022-23 translated in Hindi .

In order to promote the use of Hindi in official work, the following schemes have been implemented:

(i) "CIL Hindi Book Writing Incentive Scheme"

(ii) "Incentive Scheme for Correspondence / Drafting and doing other official work in Hindi"

(iii) CIL Hindi book writing scheme

(iv) CIL Rajbhasha ChaI Shield Yojna

Hindi Award -

On March 8, 2024, at the Joint Official Language Conference and Award Distribution Ceremony of East and Northeast Region organized by the Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, in Siliguri, West Bengal, Honble Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nishith Pramanik awarded the second prize (shield) in "C region" to the TOLIC (PSUs), Kolkata for the best performance in official language in the year 2022-23. It is noteworthy that TOLIC (PSUs), Kolkata is being chaired and led by Shri Vinay Ranjan, Director (P&IR), CIL. Member Secretary of TOLIC (PSUs), Kolkata and Head of Department (Official Language), CIL, Shri Rajesh V. Nair was honoured with a certificate for his special contribution.

25. VIGILANCE DIVISION

Coal India Ltd. operates a meticulously organized Vigilance Division located at its Corporate HQ in Kolkata, led by a Chief Vigilance Officer and supported by a diverse team of vigilance officers. Similarly, its eight subsidiaries have their independent Vigilance Units, each headed by a Full time CVO. At the level of holding company, CVO, CIL acts as a coordinating authority between subsidiary Vigilance, CBI, Ministry of Coal and the Central Vigilance Commission. CVO, CIL at corporate level deals with complaints, investigations and systemic improvements on issues having multi-subsidiary and company-vide ramifications.

Complaints received within the organization are addressed in alignment with CILs "Complaint Handling Policy" and the guidelines established by the CVC. These are processed using the Online Complaint Handling Portal from the point of receipt until resolution. As part of preventive vigilance efforts, CILs vigilance division conducts System Studies on various business processes with operational and financial implications, proposing specific system improvement suggestions for management. Below are some of the System Improvement Measures (SIMs) implemented during the fiscal year 2023-24 :

a. Medical Bill reimbursement:

The scrutiny and approval of medical bills for Coal India Limiteds employees occur at the Finance Department of CIL-HQ, bypassing examination by medical professionals, contrary to established procedures. Additionally, the absence of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for bill approval further complicates the process. To address these issues, the Vigilance Division recommended integrating all bills into the ERP portal for real-time tracking and establishing SOPs for bill approval, measures that have been successfully implemented.

b. Review of Sub-contracting Clauses in NIT/ LOA:

During Investigation in one of the subsidiaries regarding allegations of violation of sub-letting clause of a service contract, it was found that subcontracting is not allowed in part or whole in any circumstances as per terms & conditions of NIT and subsequent LoA issued. During the execution of the work, some peripheral works, other than core activity, were found to be sub-contracted. Therefore, it is essential that based on the requirement of the job, special care is to be taken while drafting terms & conditions of NITs. After examination of the Vigilance Investigation Report, on advice of CVC, Systemic improvement suggestions were issued to redefine the clauses in similar tenders so as to align with practicality of contracts.

c. Modification in Standard NIT Documents.

A case where the Standard Bidding Document which was approved by CIL Board and modified at subsidiary level has been examined at CIL vigilance. The Model Bid document for setting up of washeries on Built Own Operate (BOO) basis was approved by CIL Board, which also authorized Subsidiary Board to approve minor modifications.

Systemic Improvement measures were suggested that any changes in the Model Bid Document, made by subsidiaries as per requirement of subsidiary companies should be communicated to CIL for examining its applicability uniformly across CIL. It was also suggested that the guidelines issued for e-procurement of works & services by CIL should clearly spell out major and minor changes, as far as possible. Further suggested for updation of the Model Bid Document to setup washeries on BOO basis since the last Model Bid Document for BOO was approved by CIL Board on 2015.

d. SIMs regarding prior intimation / previous sanction for acquiring immovable property:

The process for executives for prior intimations / previous sanctions for acquiring properties was manual and paper-based. This method lacked efficiency and transparency. The Annual Property Return (APR) portal of CIL didnt include a feature to record these intimations or sanctions. The manual submission process makes it cumbersome and time-consuming, making it challenging to scrutinize the information properly. To address these issues, there was a need to enhance the APR portal by incorporating a module for online submission of applications related to prior intimations or seeking previous sanctions for immovable properties, in compliance with CDA rules. This modification aims to streamline the process, reduce human intervention, and ensure transparency by seamlessly integrating each entry in the Annual returns with the respective intimation or sanction obtained. Suggestions were made to the management which is now under implementation.

e. Banning of Business with firms/ suppliers:

It is observed that inordinate delay was taking place at CIL in dealing the matters related to Banning of Business with firms communicated by subsidiaries. CIL management was suggested for taking appropriate action for System improvement in the matter.

Subsequent to the SIMs issued, CIL management has amended the provisions of the Purchase Manual concerning the banning of firms. These amendments outline specific clauses under which banning will apply uniformly across CIL or will be limited to a particular subsidiary. Moreover, the revised provisions allow for the extension of bans to other subsidiaries following an assessment of conduct and performance from other subsidiaries. An SOP has been issued, which is also a part of CILs Purchase Manual.

Complaint Handling:

During the year 2023-24, CIL Vigilance Division received 619 complaints including those forwarded by MoC, CBI and CVC, out of which 614 complaints have been disposed during the year.

Punitive Vigilance: The Vigilance Units of CIL and its subsidiaries undertook numerous intensive examinations, surprise checks and investigations leading to punitive actions on 215 officials during the year.

Observance of Vigilance Awareness Week (VAM)- 2023:

In the year 2023, Vigilance Awareness Week was observed from 30" October to 5" November, 2023 on the theme "Say no to corruption; commit to the Nation".

The observance of VAW was preceded by a special campaign during the period 16v August 2023 till 15" November, 2023 as a prelude to Vigilance Awareness Week 2023 on Preventive Vigilance cum Housekeeping activities as circulated by CVC vide Circular No. 06/08/23, dated 02.08.2023 with six focus areas, namely; Awareness building about PIDPI Resolution, Capacity Building Programs, Identification and implementation of Systemic Improvement measures, Leveraging of IT for compliant disposal, Updation of Circulars/ Guidelines/ Manuals and Disposal of Complaints. Stake-holders and Customers Meets have been organized and suggestions/ issues raised are acted upon. During this week Integrity pledge, Essay writing competition, speech competition, online quiz amongst the school and college students, drawing and painting competition of students, spouses and wards of employees of Coal India conducting sensitization program, walkathon for vigilance awareness etc. were organized by CIL HQ.

26. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND THEIR REMUNERATION

As per the Notification issued by the MCA on 5" June 2015, Government Companies are exempt from this requirement. None of the employees at Coal India Limited (CIL) and its subsidiaries earn more than Rs. 1.02 crore per annum.

27. BOARD OF DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

As on 31.03.2024, the composition of Board comprising of Functional Directors, Government Nominee Directors and Independent Directors and Key Managerial Personnel areasunder:-

a) Functional (Executive) Directors: -

1. Shri Pramod Agrawal [DIN-00279727]- Chairman cum Managing Director (CMD) upto 30" June 2023.

2. Shri P. M. Prasad [DIN-08073913]- Chairman cum Managing Director (CMD) from 01 July 2023

3. Shri Vinay Ranjan [DIN-03636743]- Director (P & IR)

4. Dr. B. Veera Reddy- [DIN-08679590]- Director (Technical)

5. Dr. B. Veera Reddy- [DIN-08679590]- Director (Finance), Acldl. Charge till 01st May2023

6. Shri Debasish Nanda [DIN-09015566]- Director (Business Development)

7. Shri Debasish Nanda[DlN-09015566]-Director (Finance), Addl. Charge-from 02: May 2023 to 7th February 2024.

8. Shri Mukesh Chouclhary [DIN-07532479]- Director (Marketing)

9. Shri Mukesh Agrawal [DIN-10199741 J-Director (Finance)-from 08" February 2024.

b) Government Nominee Directors: -

1. Mrs Nirupama Kotru-[DIN-09204338]- JS & FA, MoC

2. Shri Nagaraju Maddirala-[DIN-06852727] - Addl.Secy,MoC.

c) Independent Directors: -

1. Prof. G. Nageswara Rao -[DIN-08461461 ]

2. CADenesh Singh-[DIN-08038875]

3. Shri B. Rajesh Chander - [DIN-02065422]

4. CA Kamesh Kant Acharya -- [DIN-09386642]

5. Shri Makwana P Kalabhai - [DIN-09385881 ]

6. Dr. Arun Kumar Oraon - [DIN-09388744]

7. Shri Ghanshyam Singh Rathore - [DIN-09615384]

d) Key Managerial Personnel: -

1. Shri Pramod Agrawal -Chief Executive Officer (CEO) upto 30th June 2023

2. Shri P. M. Prasad-Chief Executive Officer (CEO) from 1* July 2023.

3. Shri S.K. Mehta, ED (Finance)- Chief Financial Officer (CFO) upto 12th February 2024.

4. Shri Mukesh Agrawal- Chief Financial Officer (CFO) from 13th February 2024.

5. Shri B. P. Dubey- Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, CIL.

Your Directors express their profound appreciation forthe valuable guidance and services provided bythe Directors who concluded their tenure during the year.

In terms of Article 39(j) of the Articles of Association of the Company, one third of the Directors are liable to retire by rotation shall retire at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and they are eligible for reappointment. Shri Debasish Nanda, Director (Business Development), CIL and Mrs Nirupama Kotru, JS & FA, MoC, Govt. Nominee Director will retire by rotation and has offered themselves for re-appointment.

The Board of Directors held 14 meetings during the year 2023-24.

year 2023-24.

28. COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE

CIL constituted an Audit Committee of its Board of Directors w.e.f. 20th July 2001 and the Audit Committee was re-constituted bythe Board in its 433rd meeting held on 12" Nov2021 consisting of 4 Independent Directors, One Government Nominee Director, One Whole Time Director (Director Technical) and One permanent Invitee (Director Finance). The composition, quorum, powers, role and scope are in accordance with Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the provisions of Regulation 18 of SEBI (LODR) 2015. Details were disclosed in Corporate Governance Report

29. COMPOSITION OF CSR COMMITTEE

Sustainable Development Committee including CSR was constituted by CIL Board of Directors in its 282" meeting held on 16-04-2012. This Committee was renamed as CSR Committee in pursuant to Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility) Rules, 2014. This committee was reconstituted on 12th November 2021 comprising of 2 Independent Directors, 1 Govt. Nominee Director and

1 Functional Director and thereafter it was reconstituted on 25th Sept2023 with 3 Independent Directors, 1 Govt. Nominee Director and 1 Functional Director. Details were disclosed in Corporate Governance Report

30. DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS UNDER SUB-SECTION (6) OF SECTION 149.

Independent directors have given their declaration during 2023-24 that they meet the criteria of independence as stipulated in sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act 2013.

Further, as required under Section 149(7) of Companies Act13 and Regulations 25(8) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, Independent Directors had submitted declaration that they meet the Independence Criteria as provided in Clause (b) of Regulation 16(i) of LODR 2015 and they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exists or may be reasonably anticipated that could impair or impact their ability to discharge duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence. Further, as required under Regulation 25(9) of LODR 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its 464th Board meeting held on 2nd May24 took on record the declaration and confirmation submitted by the Independent Directors under Regulations 25(8) after undertaking due assessment of the veracity of the same.

31. APPOINTMENT/RE-APPOINTMENT AND

INTEGRITY, EXPERTISE & EXPERIENCE (INCLUDING PROFICIENCY) OF

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

All Rs.Independent Directors had registered themselves with Data Bank of IICA. As stipulated by SEBI (LoDR) Regulations 2015, the list of core skills/expertise/ competence as possessed by them was approved by Board in its 465th Board meeting held on 10th May24. This includes integrity, expertise and experience of Independent Directors.

32. RECOMMENDATION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE AND OTHER SUBCOMMITTEES OF THE BOARD.

All the recommendations made by Audit Committee and other Sub-Committees were accepted by the Board.

33. COMPANYS POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION INCLUDING CRITERIA FOR DETERMINING QUALIFICATIONS, POSITIVE ATTRIBUTES, INDEPENDENCE OF A DIRECTOR AND OTHER MATTERS PROVIDED UNDER SUB-SECTION (3) OF SECTION 178.

MCA vide Notification dated 5th June201 5 had exempted the above for Government companies.

34. REMUNERATION POLICY OF DIRECTORS, KM PS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT - SECTION 178(4).

MCA vide Notification dated 5" June2015 had exempted the above for directors of Government companies.

35. A STATEMENT INDICATING THE MANNER IN WHICH FORMAL ANNUAL EVALUATION HAS BEEN MADE BY THE BOARD OF ITS OWN PERFORMANCE AND THAT OF ITS COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS.

MCA vide notification dated 5" June201 5 had exempted evaluation mechanism for Govt. Companies.

36. CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

Related Party Transactions made with the Subsidiary companies were exempted under Regulation 23(5)(a) and (b) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 being transactions between two government companies and transactions entered between a holding and its wholly owned Subsidiaries whose accounts are consolidated with holding company and placed before the shareholders at the general meeting for approval. Accordingly, Form AOC 2 is not applicable.

37. LOAN, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS BY A COMPANY UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT2013

Loan, guarantees and investments made by Coal India Limited in terms of Section 186 of the Companies Act 2013 is enclosed in Annexure 16.

38. FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME OF BOARD MEMBERS.

Board of Directors are fully briefed on all business-related matters, associated risk and mitigation measure taken by the company, new initiatives etc. of the company. The Board of directors were also briefed about the provisions of Companies Act 2013, Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations as amended and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015.

As per regulation 46 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015, the details of familiarization programmes given to Independent Directors is to be disclosed on the website of the company. The same is disclosed in companys website and link is given hereunder: -

39. SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT THE WORKPLACE

The company has an Anti-Sexual Elarassment Policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Reclressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) is working at every Subsidiary and office of Coal India Limited to redress complaints regarding sexual harassment. All women employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under the said policy. The ICC members of Coal India Limited, headquarters as on 31st March24 are as follows:

1. Smt. Ratna Tripathy - Chairperson

2. Shri Amitabh Kumar Singh- Member

3. Smt. Namrata Shukla- Member

4. Ms. Shweta Loharuka - Member

5. Shri Arun Bohra - Member

6. Ms. Pallabi Haider - NGO Member

No sexual harassment complaint was received during the F.Y. 2023-24 at Coal India Limited Hqs.

40. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In terms of Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Significant Accounting Policies at Note-2 & Additional Notes on Accounts at Note-38 forming part of CIL (Standalone) Accounts and Significant Accounting Policies at Note-2 & Additional Notes on Accounts at Note- 38 forming part of CIL (Consolidated) Accounts.

It is confirmed that:

a) In the preparation oftheAnnual financial statements, the applicable Indian Accounting Standards have been followed and no material departures have been made from the same;

b) The Accounting Policies have been selected and applied consistently and judgements and estimates made that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and profit and loss of the company for that period;

c) Proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The Annual Financial Statements have been prepared on a going concern basis;

e) Internal Financial Controls have been laid down and such controls are adequate and were operating effectively during the year ended 31March2024.

f) Proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

ForCIL(Consolidated) Financial Statements,such confirmation is based on confirmation obtained from ten Indian subsidiaries of CIL viz: Eastern Coalfields Limited, Bharat Coking Coal Limited, Central Coalfields Limited (consolidated), Northern Coalfields Limited, Western Coalfields Limited, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (consolidated), South Eastern Coalfields Limited (consolidated), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited, CIL Solar PV Limited and CIL Navikarniya Urja Limited. However, for the overseas subsidiary viz. Coal India Africana Limitada, incorporated under Mozambique Commercial Code and for Joint Ventures viz. International Coal Ventures Private Limited, NTPC Urja Private Limited, Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited, Talcher Fertilizers Limited and Coal Lignite Urja Vikas Private Limited where CIL is not the majority shareholder, such confirmation has not been obtained.

Internal Financial Control & its Adequacy: (Details are disclosed in MDAR)

41. ACCOUNTS OF THE SUBSIDIARIES

The statement containing the salient features of the financial statements of companys Subsidiaries, Associate companies and Joint ventures under the first proviso to sub-section (3) of section 129 of Companies Act,2013 is enclosed as AOC 1 in Annexure 17. In terms of General Circular No.2/2011 dated 8" Feb 2011 from Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Annual Accounts of the Subsidiary companies shall be made available to the shareholders on demand.

42. COST AUDIT REPORT & COST AUDITOR

M/s R. M. Bansal & Co conducted Cost Audit of CIL (Standalone) for the Financial Year 2022-23 and Cost Audit Report was approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 25th September, 2023 at Kolkata. All the Cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 are made and maintained.

M/s R. M. Bansal & Co was appointed as Cost auditor for CIL Standalone for the Financial Year 2023-24 & FY 2024-25 and e-form CRA-2 has been filed with MCA.

43. IMPORT

Imports made by Coal India Ltd (Consolidated) in the last 3 years is as below:

( Rs. in Crores) Year 1 Assessed Value 2021-22 517.78 168.71 2022-23 1028.31 263.04 2023-24 710.21 228.32

44. SECRETARIAL AUDIT

In pursuance of Section 204 of Companies Act 2013, Company had conducted Secretarial Audit for the year 2023-24 by a peer reviewed practising Company Secretary firm M/s Mehta & Mehta, Practising Company Secretaries whose appointment was approved by CIL Board. Company has obtained Secretarial Audit Report for the year 2023-24 in form MR-3 and the response to their comment is enclosed in Annexure 18. In addition, CIL has 6 Material Unlisted Subsidiaries and their Secretarial Audit Report alongwith observation of Secretarial Auditor and Management Reply thereof are also annexed as per Regulation 24A of LODR 2015.

45. STATEMENT INDICATING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

CIL has approved Risk Management Charter and Risk Registers to build up a strong Risk Management Culture to achieve companys goals and objectives. The entity level Risk Assessment comprises Strategic Risk, Operational Risk, Financial Risk, Compliance Risk, Project Related Risk and Support System Risk.

As per the Risk Register, various risks have been identified for CIL & its Subsidiaries. Risk Owner & Risk Mitigation Plan Owners have been nominated for each risk identified to ensure continuous monitoring and mitigation thereof. A Risk Management team headed by CRO in consultation with HoDsand undertheguidanceof the Risk Management Committee had implemented the governance process envisaged in the Risk Management Framework along with formulation of Risk Mitigation plans for RTMs (Risk That Matters) of CIL. The Seven RTMs of CIL under purview of risk management are :

1. RiskduetounviableUnderground,Miningoperations

2. Cyber Security Risk,

3. Competition risk from Commercial mining and renewables

4. Credit risk of receivables,

5. Operational Safety Risk arising out of mining Operations

6. Evacuation challenges for coal offtake and

7. Technology upgradation and improvement of availability & utilization of HEMM.

To strengthen the existing Cyber Security measures, CIL intends to enhance its approach by implementing thorough IT Security risk assessments and establishing a roadmap for Information Security Management System (ISMS) across CIL and its Subsidiaries.

46. PARTICULARS OF SENIOR MANAGEMENT

In the FY 2023-24, the following Executives were appointed in the post of Executive Directors:

SI. No. EIS Name Designation Date of Joining 1 90089210 Pratul Dev Sharma Ed (Materials & Contracts) 01-JUL-2023 2 90040890 Sujay Haider Ed (Marketing & Logistics) 01-JUL-2023

In the FY 2023-24, the following Executives holding posts of Executive Directors have superannuated /have been selected for higher post:

SI. No. EIS Name Designation Reason of vacation of post Date of separation from post 1 90183617 Ajay Kumar Choudhary Ed (Personnel) RETIRED 31 -MAY-2023 2 90113333 A S Bapat Ed (Environment) SELECTED AS D(T) MCL 01 -JUN-2023 3 90089186 Ambuj Kumar Mohanty Ed (Materials & Contracts) RETIRED 30-JUN-2023 4 90108911 Dr. Anurag Garg Ed (Marketing & Logistics) RETIRED 30-JUN-2023 5 90176355 M K Singh Ed (Coordination) RETIRED 31 -OCT-2023 6 90080847 Narayan Dash Ed (Safety & Rescue) RETIRED 30-NOV-2023 7 90102997 Rakesh Ed (let) RETIRED 31-DEC-2023 8 90187097 Soumitra Singh Ed (Solar) RETIRED 31-MAR-2024

47. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO UNDER RULE 8 OF COMPANIES (ACCOUNTS) RULES 2014

The details of Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo are provided in Annexure 19.

48. DETAILS ABOUT TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT OF THE COMPANY

The details of Technology Absorption and Research and Development of the Company are provided in Annexure 20.

49. DISCLOSURE AS PER SECTION 135 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2013 ON CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CILs CSR initiatives and activities are aligned to the requirements of Section 135 of the Companies act 2013.

A brief outline of the CSR policy of the Company and the initiatives undertaken by the company during the year are set out in Annexure 21 of this report in the format prescribed in the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility) Rules, 2014. This policy is available on the Companys website at https:// d3u7ubx0okog7j.cloudfront.net/documents/CSR Policy w.e.f. 08.04.2021.pdf

For other details regarding the CSR Committee, please refer to the Corporate Governance Report, which is a part of this report.

50. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS ETC.

The details regarding significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts etc are provided in Annexure 22.

51. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

The detailed Corporate Governance Report is provided in Annexure 23.

52. WEBLINK

The following policies are uploaded and may be accessed on the Companys website as under: -

1. Corporate Social Responsibility Policy:

2. Vigil Mechanism/Whistle Blower Policy:

3. Policy for determining Material Subsidiaries:

4. Related Party Transaction Policy:

5. Policy on determination of Materiality under SEBI(LODR) Regulations,2015

6. Po I icy on Preservatio n of documents i nciud i ng Archival Policy under SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015

7. Dividend Distribution Policy under SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015

8. Annual Return for the year 2023-24.

9. Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR) 2023-24

As per Regulation 34(2) of SEBI (LoDR) Regulations 2015, top one thousand listed entities based on market capitalization is required to prepare a Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report(BRSR) on the environmental, social and governance disclosures. Accordingly CIL had prepared a Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report for FY2023-2024. CIL had obtained Limited Assurance of BRSR 23-24 from M/s SR Asia. As per NSE circular no NSE/CML/2024/11 dated: May 10, 2024, the BRSR can be provided as a LINK in the Annual Report of the Company instead of publishing the whole report. As such the BRSR 2023-24 can be accessed from the link given as under:-

53. CONFIRMATION BY CIL: -

1. None of the Directors are disqualified for appointment as per Section 164 of the Companies Act201 3.

2. Company has not issued any Equity share with differential voting rights, Sweat Equity shares and ESOP.

3. The Unclaimed 1 Interim Dividend amount for the financial year 2016-1 Rs.amounting to Rs. 1,54,02,937/- was transferred to IEPF Account on 10 April, 2024. In addition, 33,235 shares in respect of which dividend remained unclaimed for the last Rs.years had also been transferred to IEPF Account on 1 4.05.24. The details are available in CIL website.

Further 2 ; Interim Dividend amount for the financial year 2016-17 amounting to Rs. 19,00,874/- was transferred to IEPF Account on 30 April, 2024. In addition, 14065 shares in respect of which dividend remained unclaimed for the last Rs.years had also been transferred to IEPF Account on 31.05.24. The details are available in CIL website

4. No Statutory, Secretarial, and Cost Auditors had resigned during the year 2023-24.

5. No relative of any Director was appointed to place of profit.

6. As per Regulation 32(4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 deviation of Proceeds of Public issue is not applicable to the company.

7. There is no deposit covered under Chapter V of Companies Act 201 3.

8. There is no deposit, which is not under compliance of Chapter V of Companies Act 2013.

9. There is no change in the nature of business.

10. No Director is in receipt of any commission from Subsidiary companies in which he is a director.

11. Applicable Secretarial Standards have been duly followed by the Company.

12. There are no Material changes in company business from the end of financial year 2023-24 till the date of this Board Report.

13. There has been no application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 as at the end of the financial year 2023-24.

14. The details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof- Not applicable in CIL for the financial year2023-24.

54. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

1. Details in respect of frauds reported by Auditors under section 143(12) other than those which are reportable to the Central Government.:

No such report of fraud as per the Audit Report of Standalone as well as Consolidated Financial Statements has been received.

2. Material changes and commitments, if any, affecting the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of the Financial Year and the date of the report:

No such material changes and commitments occurred between the end of the Financial Year and the date of the report which may affect the Standalone as well as the consolidated financial position of the company.

3. The names of companies which have become or ceased to be its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies during the financial year.

There were no new incorporations or cessations of existing subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies during the financial year 2023-24.

