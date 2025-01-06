COAL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 33 of the SEBI (LoDR) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday the 12th Feb24 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 3rd quarter ended 31st Dec23 after the results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board. Further pursuant to Regulation 29 & 42 of the Listing Regulations 2015 notice is also given that Board of Directors of the company may also inter alia consider and declare payment of 2nd Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 if any. The Company has fixed Tuesday 20th Feb24 as the Record Date for the purpose of payment of 2nd Interim Dividend on Equity Shares for Financial Year 2023-24 if declared by the Board. The Company has already closed its Trading Window . Un-Audited Financial Results of Coal India Limited (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 3rd Quarter and Nine months ended 31st Dec 2023 and declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)