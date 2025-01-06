|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|COAL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter ended 30th Sep2024 and consideration of 1st Interim Dividend if any Un-Audited Financial Results of Coal India Limited (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended 30th Sep 2024 and declaration of 1st Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|COAL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The quarterly financial results for the quarter ended June 2024
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Update
|Board Meeting
|2 May 2024
|17 Apr 2024
|COAL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results and Final Dividend Audited Financial Results of Coal India Limited (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 4th Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and declaration of unmodified opinion and declaration of Final Dividend for FY 2023-24 Audited Financial Results for year ended March 2024 Final Dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|COAL INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 33 of the SEBI (LoDR) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday the 12th Feb24 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 3rd quarter ended 31st Dec23 after the results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board. Further pursuant to Regulation 29 & 42 of the Listing Regulations 2015 notice is also given that Board of Directors of the company may also inter alia consider and declare payment of 2nd Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 if any. The Company has fixed Tuesday 20th Feb24 as the Record Date for the purpose of payment of 2nd Interim Dividend on Equity Shares for Financial Year 2023-24 if declared by the Board. The Company has already closed its Trading Window . Un-Audited Financial Results of Coal India Limited (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 3rd Quarter and Nine months ended 31st Dec 2023 and declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
The partnership looks at developing and bolstering capabilities within the sectors, which depend primarily on the listed critical minerals in critical areas, namely, defence and renewable energy besides electronics.Read More
The project will generate around 16,000 jobs that will enhance the employment of local people and benefit the community as well.Read More
This collaboration leads towards diversification of use of coal and enhanced energy security for India.Read More
The board approved a first interim dividend of ₹15.75 per share for FY25, with a record date set for November 5, and payment scheduled for November 24, 2024.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.Read More
Coal India acknowledged concerns made by coal consumers seeking revisions to the unequal interest rates.Read More
Coal India will nominate four directors, while RRVUNL will nominate two directors on the JVC’s board.Read More
"Coal India and some other companies are looking at Argentina," Rao told reporters on the sidelines of an industry event.Read More
The new power plants, located close to coal mines, will minimize transportation costs, ensuring cost-effectiveness.Read More
