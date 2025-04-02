Coal India’s March output falls; offtake flat

Coal India Limited missed its production guidance for the financial year 2025, as its output for March 2025 slipped on a year-on-year basis.

State-run coal business’ total production declined 3.1% against the previous year in the month of March to 85.80 MT. Central and South-Eastern Coal Fields witnessed declines in production on a year-on-year basis. On the other hand, others logged production growth between 2% to 12% on a year-on-year basis.

Company’s offtake for FY25 also remained subdued on a year-on-year basis, registering a growth of 1.3% to 763.20 MT. For March, the company registered a coal offtake of 69 MT, up by 0.3% against the previous year.

In general, Coal India reports lower production in the first half of the year owing to monsoon months but production generally takes off in the second half.

In February, Coal India announced a price hike of ₹300 per tonne in its third-largest subsidiary, Northern Coalfields Limited.

In the quarter ended December 2024, the company reported a net profit of ₹8,491.20 Crore, down by 17.50% against the previous corresponding period. The coal-makers’ revenue slipped 1%. The PSU also declared a dividend in the quarter ended December.

