iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Coal India’s March output falls; offtake flat

2 Apr 2025 , 09:14 AM

Coal India Limited missed its production guidance for the financial year 2025, as its output for March 2025 slipped on a year-on-year basis. 

State-run coal business’ total production declined 3.1% against the previous year in the month of March to 85.80 MT. Central and South-Eastern Coal Fields witnessed declines in production on a year-on-year basis. On the other hand, others logged production growth between 2% to 12% on a year-on-year basis.

Company’s offtake for FY25 also remained subdued on a year-on-year basis, registering a growth of 1.3% to 763.20 MT. For March, the company registered a coal offtake of 69 MT, up by 0.3% against the previous year.

In general, Coal India reports lower production in the first half of the year owing to monsoon months but production generally takes off in the second half.

In February, Coal India announced a price hike of ₹300 per tonne in its third-largest subsidiary, Northern Coalfields Limited.

In the quarter ended December 2024, the company reported a net profit of ₹8,491.20 Crore, down by 17.50% against the previous corresponding period. The coal-makers’ revenue slipped 1%. The PSU also declared a dividend in the quarter ended December.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Coal India
  • Coal India news
  • Coal India Output
  • Coal India Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Ramkrishna Forgings Expands Production

Ramkrishna Forgings Expands Production

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Apr 2025|09:22 AM
India Seals ₹62,700 Crore Deal for 156 HAL Light Combat Helicopters

India Seals ₹62,700 Crore Deal for 156 HAL Light Combat Helicopters

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Apr 2025|09:15 AM
Coal India’s March output falls; offtake flat

Coal India’s March output falls; offtake flat

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Apr 2025|09:14 AM
Bharat Electronics misses order inflow guidance for FY25

Bharat Electronics misses order inflow guidance for FY25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Apr 2025|09:14 AM
Nifty & Sensex may open flat to positive on April 02, 2025

Nifty & Sensex may open flat to positive on April 02, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Apr 2025|09:11 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.