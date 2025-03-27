iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Coal India & GAIL Launch ‘Coal Gas India’ for SNG Business Expansion

27 Mar 2025 , 12:55 PM

State-owned CIL has set up Coal Gas India Ltd as its distributed and incorporated the subsidiary joint venture with GAIL (India) Ltd. The subsidiary’s formation is part of Coal India’s diversification plans as it enters the synthetic natural gas (SNG) business.

On 25 March 2025 the Ministry of Corporate Affairs did issue incorporation certificate (CIN U19201WB2025GOI277773). This follows the joint venture (JV) agreement signed between CIL and GAIL in August 2024.

Coal Gas India Ltd. has an authorized share capital of ₹11 lakh and an initial paid-up capital of ₹1 lakh. Coal India has a 51% stake in the new entity with an investment of ₹51,000 and GAIL owns the remaining 49% with an investment of ₹49,000. Coal Gas India Ltd is focusing on coal-to-SNG business, using the synthetic gas and other by-products, after extensive market research.

The subsidiary will engage in the production of synthetic natural gas (SNG) and organic/inorganic chemical products, including:

  • Setting up coal gasification plants
  • Captive coal mining
  • Coal beneficiation
  • Importing coal-related equipment
  • Developing infrastructure for coal processing

On February 19, 2025, the joint venture was approved by the Ministry of Coal, DIPAM and NITI Aayog. This venture is likely to help in India’s energy transition by enabling the cleaner coal-based energy.

Coal India will also come out with a provisional production update for the financial year by the end of this week. The company had set a target for production of 838 million tonnes (MT) for the fiscal and thus needs in excess of 100 MT of output in the last leg to reach this figure.

Related Tags

  • Coal Gas India
  • Coal India
  • GAIL
  • SNG Business Expansion
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Images

IPO-FY25: Q4 selloff moderates IPO returns to 6.83%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:04 PM
Images

NFO Pick – (Quant Arbitrage Fund)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|11:50 AM
Images

India’s Banking Credit – Trends & Challenges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|03:56 PM
Images

Weekly Index Wrap (March 17-21, 2025)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Read More

Most Read News

Asian Paints increases capex to ₹3,250 Crore for Dahej plant

Asian Paints increases capex to ₹3,250 Crore for Dahej plant

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Mar 2025|12:15 AM
BEL bags new orders worth ₹1,385 Crore

BEL bags new orders worth ₹1,385 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Mar 2025|12:13 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 28th March 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 28th March 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Mar 2025|12:11 AM
Welspun Michigan Engineers Secures ₹79.29 Crore Vadodara Project

Welspun Michigan Engineers Secures ₹79.29 Crore Vadodara Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Mar 2025|11:38 PM
Infosys Powers LKQ Europe’s HR Digital Transformation with Cloud-Based Platform

Infosys Powers LKQ Europe’s HR Digital Transformation with Cloud-Based Platform

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Mar 2025|11:28 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.